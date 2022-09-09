Read full article on original website

West Orange Mayor’s 5K returns to support ALS research
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange will host its annual Mayor’s 5K Run/Walk, starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. The events kick off at West Orange Town Hall, 66 Main St., and will support the PSZ Believe Foundation, the Mayor’s Sunshine Fund and the Downtown West Orange Alliance, which is sponsoring the event.

West Orange High School grads from the Class of 1972 hold reunion
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Class of 1972 came together for its 50th reunion at the Archer Hotel in Florham Park on Saturday night, Sept. 10. More than 50 people attended the get-together to reconnect with old friends and remember the good old times. West...

Turtle Back Zoo opens Amazing Asia Exhibit dedicated to Louis LaSalle
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County officially opened the new Louis LaSalle Amazing Asia Exhibit at Turtle Back Zoo on Thursday, Sept. 8. The new exhibit is dedicated to Louis LaSalle, the longtime president of the Essex County Parks Foundation, in recognition of his long-standing advocacy for Turtle Back Zoo and the Essex County Parks System. The Amazing Asia Exhibit provides modern accommodations for red pandas, clouded leopards, a slow loris, a knobbed hornbill and Vietnamese pond turtles.

New store donates $5,000 to West Orange elementary school
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Burlington store in West Orange recently celebrated its grand opening Sept. 9 at Essex Green with a $5,000 donation to Washington Elementary School. The donation will be divided among the teaching staff to purchase needed supplies for their classrooms. Pictured with the check, from...

Hovnanian plans 151-unit project in Bergen County
A major home builder is trying to bring a 151-unit multifamily project to Bergen County. Hovnanian has proposed a townhouse and apartment complex in Oakland, New Jersey, north of Indian Hills High School, NorthJersey.com reported. Two apartment buildings in the complex will include 45 affordable units, which could be one reason that local opposition to the project has arisen.

NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday
A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.

A moment of bliss: seventh annual Maplewood Meditates
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The seventh annual Maplewood Meditates is the perfect opportunity for community members to come see what the calming practice of meditation is all about. The event will be Sunday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Park’s amphitheater. Attendees will be guided...

Durand-Hedden presents ‘Art & Patterns in Nature’ botanical printmaking
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join Durand-Hedden and artist Karen Fuchs for an engaging afternoon in Grasmere Park as she guides children and adults in botanical printmaking on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Participants will incorporate the beauty and design of natural growth patterns, forms and structures. They...
The kids of the Essex & Union County Marching Band need your help
One of the benefits of my traveling around the state every week speaking about common sense solutions is I meet interesting, thoughtful, impactful people. A few weeks ago, during an event I was speaking at in Newark, my friend Phil Wilson introduced me to a youth band leader who is doing his part to help young people realize their full potential.

Bloomfield’s Sanctuary on the Green to host benefit concert
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — After being closed for the better part of 12 years, Bloomfield’s historic Sanctuary at the Church on the Green, 147 Broad St., will reopen to the public with a benefit concert on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. The concert will feature a host of...

9th Dance on the Lawn set for Saturday in Montclair
If you enjoy watching dance, there is an event in Montclair this weekend you may want to check out. News 12 New Jersey's John Bathke tells us about Dance on the Lawn. The event, now in its ninth year, takes place Saturday afternoon in front of the Montclair Public Library.
In rare move, Catholic officials give dying N.J. church new life
Mass was held at at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montclair last weekend. The priest offered Communion and the congregation recited the Lord’s Prayer, as they have for generations at the towering brick church. But a regular Mass was not always guaranteed at Our Lady of Mount...
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
Person struck and killed by NJ Transit train, officials say
A pedestrian was stuck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train on Monday near the station in Bergen County, authorities said. The person was hit by a Pascack Valley line train at 9:47 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue in Westwood, according to a spokesman. The...

Protest is planned in response to reported plea deal in Moussa Fofana case
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Friends, family and #JusticeForMoussa supporters of Maplewood teenager Moussa Fofana, who was shot and killed at Underhill Field in June 2021, are planning a protest march from Columbia High School to Maplewood Town Hall in response to a reported plea deal in the case of his alleged murderer. The protest will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

NJPAC offers arts education classes for students K-12
NEWARK, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center’s arts education programs bring a distinctive approach to arts education, connecting students K-12 with well-experienced teaching artists. NJPAC’s students enjoy the state-of-the-art performance space for innovative, diverse performance and engagement for students and teachers. Through jazz, hip-hop, acting, poetry and more, NJPAC provides its instructors with strategies for integrating creative practices into each class.

What You Need To Know: Montclair Jazz Festival’s Downtown Jamboree This Saturday!
Tomorrow is the big day and the weather looks amazing for the MONTCLAIR JAZZ FESTIVAL Grand Finale Downtown Jamboree! Get some sleep tonight because there is a full day of events, three stages featuring internationally-acclaimed headliners, regional favorites and emerging talent, more than 150 artisan food and craft vendors, an expanded all-day Family Jazz Discovery Zone for families — and at the very end — an after party!
The most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey
Since New Jersey is known to be a very diverse state, it should come as no surprise that the most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey: Jersey City (for the sixth year in a row) according to Wallet Hub. Wallet Hub compared 501 of the most populated...

Supporting Essex County youth in foster care
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — This year, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Essex County was able to equip more than 425 Essex County youth in foster care with brand-new backpacks filled to the brim with school supplies, all thanks to donations. “Back-to-school spending over the last three years...

An Unbroken District Called Brotherhood
Pitted against each other by the political machine, Ronald L. Rice and Ralph Caputo found an enduring friendship born of a Newark age suffered and mutually shouldered. Belleville’s Caputo occupied the organization’s LD28 slate in 2007, headed by D. Bilal Beasley, Caputo’s friend and fellow commissioner. The...
