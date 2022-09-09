Here’s how you can avoid getting a parking ticket on Anna Maria Island

The pristine beaches of Anna Maria attract tourists and residents year-round. They are lured by the white-sugar cool sand, turquoise waters and Old Florida charm.

Also appealing to beach-goers is that parking is free on Anna Maria Island — known by locals as just “the island” and actually made up of three cities: Anna Maria, Holmes Beach and Bradenton Beach.

But a beach trip can quickly become expensive if you get a parking ticket.

Holmes Beach, on Anna Maria Island, will restrict some on-street beach parking along the Gulf of Mexico in Florida. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

Here’s how to avoid getting a parking ticket on Anna Maria Island: