Anna Maria, FL

Here’s how you can avoid getting a parking ticket on Anna Maria Island

By Jessica De Leon
 4 days ago

The pristine beaches of Anna Maria attract tourists and residents year-round. They are lured by the white-sugar cool sand, turquoise waters and Old Florida charm.

Also appealing to beach-goers is that parking is free on Anna Maria Island — known by locals as just “the island” and actually made up of three cities: Anna Maria, Holmes Beach and Bradenton Beach.

But a beach trip can quickly become expensive if you get a parking ticket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JOxlw_0howS5WO00
Holmes Beach, on Anna Maria Island, will restrict some on-street beach parking along the Gulf of Mexico in Florida. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

Here’s how to avoid getting a parking ticket on Anna Maria Island:

  • Don’t block a driveway

  • When parking on the street, always parking facing the flow of traffic and make sure all four tires are off the pavement.
  • Only park on the street in between signs with green lettering that say “PARKING ALLOWED THIS SIDE BETWEEN SIGNS.”
  • Never park where signs indicate “PERMIT PARKING ONLY”
  • Don’t ever double park, blocking someone in, regardless if on the street or in a lot. (Even if they are your family or friends)
  • Never park within 30 inches of a stop sign or within 20 inches of an intersection (Parking signs will usually mark this spot.
  • Never park on the sidewalk
  • Overnight parking prohibited. Hours vary depending which city on island you are in.
  • In the city of Anna Maria parking is prohibited from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., except at the public parking at Anna Maria Bayfront Park, 310 North Bay Blvd., near the Anna Maria City Pier, which is open sunrise to midnight, unless otherwise posted or allowed by special permit.

  • In the city of Holmes Beach, parking is prohibited from 10 p.m. to sunrise. The public parking lot at Manatee County Public Beach, 4000 State Road 64 and Gulf Drive. The park is open from sunrise to midnight, unless otherwise posted or allowed by special permits.

  • In the city of Bradenton Beach , parking is prohibited from midnight to sunrise including public parking lots on Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Drive, and Cortez Beach, 1506 Gulf Dr. S..

