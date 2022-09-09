Why Queen Elizabeth's Death Won't Help Heal Prince Harry's Rift With The Royals

Source: mega

Though Prince Harry dropped everything to be with his family on Queen Elizabeth's final day, it's unlikely that the monarch's tragic passing will bring the father-of-two and his estranged bloodline together.

"I do believe the relationship between the Sussexes and the British royal family will be strained," royal reporter Kinsey Schofield spilled, explaining that there's still too much uncertainty as to what could unfold in the future.

To start, the TV personality pointed out that the upcoming release of Harry's memoir could end up doing even more damage to the situation. "We don't know what's inside of it. It could drop some bombshells," she noted. "We've heard that it could potentially be really harmful to Camilla [Parker-Bowles]."

There's also Meghan Markle's podcast, "Archetypes," in which she already recorded 12 episodes prior to the Queen's passing. "Now she's dropped three ... there has been some mentions of her difficult relationship with the royals, so what could be in the rest of those episodes?" the reporter questioned.

"The palace is scared of the Sussexes, and despite this tragic loss and this change, they are still scared of what the Sussexes could potentially do or say," explained Schofield. "There's no way to pull it back now because we know the podcast episodes exist, there's a book coming out and there could be potentially more interviews that we don't know about. So at this point in time, the British royal family don't quite trust the Sussex family."

As OK! reported, the Duke of Sussex, 37, was the first member of the royal family to leave Scotland after the Queen's passing, doing so on Friday, September 9, just one day after. The fact that Markle, 41, wasn't with him may also hint that the brood's issues are mostly with the former actress.

"It's understood that the family wanted Prince Harry to be there, even though he was unable to get to Balmoral in time to see his grandmother. But Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was not, we understand, invited to join the family," reporter Katie Nicholl shared. "She has said she will go to Balmoral another time. But I think it is quite significant that Prince Harry traveled to Balmoral on his own without his wife.”

Schofield shared her opinions with TMZ.

