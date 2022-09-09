Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Related
Bleacher Report
Panthers' Baker Mayfield on Revenge Game vs. Browns: 'We Have 16 More Games'
Baker Mayfield isn't letting one game define his first season with the Carolina Panthers. While he told reporters he would have loved to defeat his former team in the season opener after a 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns, he also pointed out that, "despite people making this out to be the Super Bowl, we have 16 more games."
Bleacher Report
49ers Would Listen to Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Offer From Cowboys, Kyle Shanahan Says
The San Francisco 49ers are willing to engage in discussions centered around a Jimmy Garoppolo trade. Asked about whether he'd entertain sending Garoppolo to the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated the franchise's general stance. "Just like all players, we’ll listen to anybody on anything," he told reporters. "That...
Bleacher Report
Mike Williams, DeAndre Carter's Chargers Fantasy Outlook After Keenan Allen's Injury
Los Angeles Chargers star receiver Keenan Allen suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. While Los Angeles is surely hoping Allen won't miss significant time, any potential absence for the 30-year-old will impact the team's passing attack. But what would it mean from a fantasy football perspective? Let's take a look.
Bleacher Report
Way-Too-Early NFL Overreactions After Week 1
Assumptions are always dangerous. That's even more true when formulating hot takes after Week 1 of the NFL season. The opening Sunday in the NFL is one of the most intoxicating Sundays of the entire football calendar. After months of speculation and analysis of offseason moves, we finally get to see teams on the field and have real results to talk about.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Steelers Rumors: T.J. Watt's Pec Injury Wasn't Full Tear, May Only Miss 6 Weeks
The Pittsburgh Steelers remain optimistic linebacker T.J. Watt will return at some point during the 2022 NFL season. Watt suffered a pectoral injury during the season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported it was believed to be a tear. However, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones followed up Monday to report the injury may not be a serious as first feared:
Bleacher Report
Report: Patriots' Mac Jones Could Play Week 2 After Back Injury Diagnosed as Spasms
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was diagnosed with back spasms after his X-rays came back negative, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There is reportedly "a chance" Jones plays in his team's Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Rapoport. Jones revealed a back injury after the season...
Bleacher Report
Von Miller Says Leonard Fournette's Block on Micah Parsons Should Be Taken out of NFL
Buffalo Bills veteran Von Miller doesn't like seeing blockers tee off on unexpected pass-rushers. Miller criticized a block from Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette on Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Micah Parsons during Sunday night's game:. No penalty was called on the play, and Fournette was mostly praised for his...
Bleacher Report
Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner to Undergo Surgery on Shoulder Injury; Out 4 Months
Marcus Freeman's first season as Notre Dame head coach is shaping up to be a long one. Freeman announced quarterback Tyler Buchner suffered an AC sprain to his non-throwing shoulder and is expected to miss four months. Buchner is slated for surgery Tuesday. The sophomore was injured late in Saturday's...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Commanders Want to Find 'More Ways' to Use Antonio Gibson in Space
There will be major question marks regarding the Washington Commanders backfield once Brian Robinson is able to return to the field, namely for fantasy players. The rookie appeared to be the favorite to earn the starting job ahead of Antonio Gibson before he was shot multiple times in August in an attempted robbery against him.
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Texas' Bijan Robinson Considered Top RB Prospect Since Saquon Barkley by Scouts
NFL teams have soured on taking running backs early in drafts, but Texas star Bijan Robinson could change that trend. ESPN's Jordan Reid reported Robinson is "getting top-15 buzz" as one of the top prospects in years at the position. "Many scouts believe that Robinson is the best overall running...
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Isn't Good Enough to Overcome Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos' Deficiencies
Murphy's Law should be renamed Russell Wilson's Law after the Seattle Seahawks traded their all-time leading passer to the Denver Broncos this offseason and the quarterback's disastrous return to Seattle on Monday. As the adage states, everything that could go wrong did go wrong. Wilson wasn't the primary reason behind...
Bleacher Report
Geno Smith Impresses NFL Twitter as Seahawks Beat Broncos in Russell Wilson's Return
It might have taken 10 seasons, but it looks like Geno Smith finally unlocked his potential. The veteran quarterback led the Seattle Seahawks to a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos in a 2022 season opener on Monday Night Football. Smith put forth one of the best outings of his NFL career, finishing 23-of-28 for 195 yards and two touchdowns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Loving Geno Smith's Epic Response to Critics Writing Him Off
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith surprised many by leading his team to a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. After the victory, Smith had a succinct message for his critics: "They wrote me off. I ain't write back, though!" NFL @NFL. .<a href="https://twitter.com/GenoSmith3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GenoSmith3</a> said it! <a...
Bleacher Report
Chris Godwin Ruled Out of Buccaneers vs. Cowboys After Exiting with Hamstring Injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old Godwin is starting his sixth NFL season, all of which have been spent with the Bucs. A third-round pick out of Penn State in...
Bleacher Report
5 NFL Players Who Could Use a Do-Over After Week 1 Flop
The first week of the 2022 NFL season is now in the rearview, making this an ideal time to reflect on some of the more noteworthy revelations from these initial contests. While there were some surprisingly impressive showings from lesser-known talents, there were also plenty of Week 1 letdowns by players who were expected to perform at a high level.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books. More importantly, so is Week 1 of the 2022 fantasy football campaign. No matter if you're celebrating a victory or feeling the sting of defeat, it's worth reminding yourself that the season goes on either way. So, now is as good of a time as any to turn the page and focus on Week 2, which we're doing here by breaking down our rankings and spotlighting players with favorable matchups at the four primary positions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Says Being Booed in 1st Game at Seattle Since Trade 'Didn't Bother Me'
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson suggested that he wasn't hurt by the chilly reception he received from Seahawks fans during his first game back in Seattle on Monday night. Wilson told reporters: "It didn't bother me. It's a hostile environment. I did not expect a round of applause. I gave...
Bleacher Report
4 Fans Suing Commanders, More for $300K After Being Injured in Fall at FedEx Field
The Washington Commanders are facing a lawsuit stemming from a railing collapse at FedEx Field last season that caused fans to fall to the ground. John Keim of ESPN reported four people filed the suit Friday and are seeking "in excess" of $75,000 each and $300,000 total because of "loss of income, medical expenses, pain and suffering."
Bleacher Report
49ers Rumors: Elijah Mitchell Expected to Miss 2 Months with Knee Injury
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is expected to miss approximately two months after suffering a sprained MCL in Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport previously reported Mitchell was due to undergo an MRI that will reveal the full...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Jeff Wilson Jr., Tyrion Davis-Price Fantasy Outlook After Eli Mitchell Injury
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell left Sunday's game with a knee injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, per ESPN's Field Yates. That left Jeff Wilson Jr. atop the depth chart for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Chicago Bears, and called into question for fantasy players who might emerge as the team's top running back option should Mitchell's injury be serious enough to cost him significant time.
Comments / 0