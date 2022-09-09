ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Panthers' Baker Mayfield on Revenge Game vs. Browns: 'We Have 16 More Games'

Baker Mayfield isn't letting one game define his first season with the Carolina Panthers. While he told reporters he would have loved to defeat his former team in the season opener after a 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns, he also pointed out that, "despite people making this out to be the Super Bowl, we have 16 more games."
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Mike Williams, DeAndre Carter's Chargers Fantasy Outlook After Keenan Allen's Injury

Los Angeles Chargers star receiver Keenan Allen suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. While Los Angeles is surely hoping Allen won't miss significant time, any potential absence for the 30-year-old will impact the team's passing attack. But what would it mean from a fantasy football perspective? Let's take a look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Way-Too-Early NFL Overreactions After Week 1

Assumptions are always dangerous. That's even more true when formulating hot takes after Week 1 of the NFL season. The opening Sunday in the NFL is one of the most intoxicating Sundays of the entire football calendar. After months of speculation and analysis of offseason moves, we finally get to see teams on the field and have real results to talk about.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: T.J. Watt's Pec Injury Wasn't Full Tear, May Only Miss 6 Weeks

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain optimistic linebacker T.J. Watt will return at some point during the 2022 NFL season. Watt suffered a pectoral injury during the season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported it was believed to be a tear. However, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones followed up Monday to report the injury may not be a serious as first feared:
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Report: Patriots' Mac Jones Could Play Week 2 After Back Injury Diagnosed as Spasms

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was diagnosed with back spasms after his X-rays came back negative, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There is reportedly "a chance" Jones plays in his team's Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Rapoport. Jones revealed a back injury after the season...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
Bleacher Report

Geno Smith Impresses NFL Twitter as Seahawks Beat Broncos in Russell Wilson's Return

It might have taken 10 seasons, but it looks like Geno Smith finally unlocked his potential. The veteran quarterback led the Seattle Seahawks to a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos in a 2022 season opener on Monday Night Football. Smith put forth one of the best outings of his NFL career, finishing 23-of-28 for 195 yards and two touchdowns.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Kansas City Chiefs
Bleacher Report

NFL Twitter Loving Geno Smith's Epic Response to Critics Writing Him Off

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith surprised many by leading his team to a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. After the victory, Smith had a succinct message for his critics: "They wrote me off. I ain't write back, though!" NFL @NFL. .<a href="https://twitter.com/GenoSmith3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GenoSmith3</a> said it! <a...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

5 NFL Players Who Could Use a Do-Over After Week 1 Flop

The first week of the 2022 NFL season is now in the rearview, making this an ideal time to reflect on some of the more noteworthy revelations from these initial contests. While there were some surprisingly impressive showings from lesser-known talents, there were also plenty of Week 1 letdowns by players who were expected to perform at a high level.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books. More importantly, so is Week 1 of the 2022 fantasy football campaign. No matter if you're celebrating a victory or feeling the sting of defeat, it's worth reminding yourself that the season goes on either way. So, now is as good of a time as any to turn the page and focus on Week 2, which we're doing here by breaking down our rankings and spotlighting players with favorable matchups at the four primary positions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Instagram
Bleacher Report

4 Fans Suing Commanders, More for $300K After Being Injured in Fall at FedEx Field

The Washington Commanders are facing a lawsuit stemming from a railing collapse at FedEx Field last season that caused fans to fall to the ground. John Keim of ESPN reported four people filed the suit Friday and are seeking "in excess" of $75,000 each and $300,000 total because of "loss of income, medical expenses, pain and suffering."
NFL
Bleacher Report

49ers Rumors: Elijah Mitchell Expected to Miss 2 Months with Knee Injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is expected to miss approximately two months after suffering a sprained MCL in Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport previously reported Mitchell was due to undergo an MRI that will reveal the full...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

49ers' Jeff Wilson Jr., Tyrion Davis-Price Fantasy Outlook After Eli Mitchell Injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell left Sunday's game with a knee injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, per ESPN's Field Yates. That left Jeff Wilson Jr. atop the depth chart for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Chicago Bears, and called into question for fantasy players who might emerge as the team's top running back option should Mitchell's injury be serious enough to cost him significant time.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy