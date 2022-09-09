ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Why Queen Elizabeth II Books Are Being Removed From Texas School Libraries

By Dani Medina
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hoLe9_0howRvrM00
Photo: Getty Images

Impacts of the death of Queen Elizabeth II are trickling into the U.S. More notably, into the libraries in the state of Texas.

When the Royal Family announced the death of the longest-serving monarch in British history, local school librarians began pulling Queen Elizabeth, 96, books off their shelves. Why? It's less complicated than you might suspect.

"Once the news hit today, I began weeding my books showing Elizabeth as current UK monarch," Mindy Selby , an elementary school librarian in Fort Worth, told the Fort Worth-Star Telegram .

She said libraries must be "refreshed" whenever a major historical event occurs. "Otherwise, I am not giving (students) correct information," Selby said of her "mini lesson." The Hubbard Heights Elementary librarian said she expects students to ask more questions about the Queen's death as they hear more about it over the weekend.

Across Fort Worth, hundreds of librarians will be removing Queen Elizabeth books from their shelves. This also includes books about now-King Charles and Prince William , since their titles are no longer accurate following the Queen's death.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday (September 8) peacefully at the Balmoral, the Royal Family announced. Her son and successor, Charles, addressed the United Kingdom in a speech on Friday (September 9). His brief remarks touched on how sad he is for his mother's death and how much the world has changed since Elizabeth took the throne 70 years ago.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Queen funeral - latest: Public pay last respects at Westminster Hall lying-in-state

Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.King Charles III and the rest of the former monarch’s family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was conveyed from Buckingham Palace in a procession of pomp and pageantry.A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the Queen through the heart of the capital, watched by tens of thousands who lined the route and fell silent as the cortege passed.Princes William and Harry joined their father,...
U.K.
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy