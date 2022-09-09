ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado City Named One Of The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to retirement, one of the key considerations is where you're going to spend the rest of your life. Retirees have to think about the weather, recreation , safety, available health care, affordability, and other factors for their future homes.

That's where WalletHub comes in. The financial website found the best places to retire in the United States:

"To help Americans plan an affordable retirement while maintaining the best quality of life, WalletHub compared the retiree-friendliness of more than 180 U.S. cities across 46 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure."

Only one Colorado city broke into the Top 15, and that honor goes to Denver ! The Mile High City beat out popular destinations like San Diego, Nashville, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Pittsburgh. It also got high marks in the "Activities" category, meaning there are plenty of things for retirees to do there.

Here are the Top 15 cities to retire in the country:

  1. Charleston, South Carolina
  2. Orlando, Florida
  3. Cincinnati, Ohio
  4. Miami, Florida
  5. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  6. San Francisco, California
  7. Scottsdale, Arizona
  8. Wilmington, Delaware
  9. Tampa, Florida
  10. Salt Lake City, Utah
  11. Casper, Wyoming
  12. Minneapolis, Minnesota
  13. Atlanta, Georgia
  14. Denver, Colorado
  15. St. Petersburg, Florida

Check out WalletHub 's full report .

