The Associated Press

King Charles proclaimed Canada's new head of state

TORONTO (AP) — King Charles III was officially proclaimed Canada’s monarch Saturday in a ceremony in Ottawa. Charles automatically became king when Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday. But like the ceremony in the United Kingdom hours earlier, the accession ceremony in Canada is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country. Charles is now is the head of state in Canada, which is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies. “Canada has enjoyed a long history and a close friendship with His Majesty King Charles III, who has visited our country many times over the years,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.
NBC News

There are lots of reasons to end the British monarchy. King Charles III is the best.

The same statement from Buckingham Palace announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday declared that her son Charles had succeeded her as king. And just like that, this unelected man became the head of state for millions around the world. The former Prince of Wales, whose life has been riddled with controversy, is now the strongest argument for ending the archaic institution of the monarchy.
PBS NewsHour

How to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II died Sept. 8 after 70 years on the throne. The queen, whose reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes and more than a dozen U.S. presidents, is Britain’s longest-serving monarch. The Royal Family announced the 96-year-old’s death, saying that Elizabeth “died peacefully” at Balmoral Castle, her...
The Guardian

Looking at the state of Britain from the US, for once I feel very glad to be here

It is a common refrain among foreigners living in the US, one that comes round like clockwork whenever something bad happens: what are we doing here? During the Trump administration, after the supreme court overruled Roe v Wade, or in the wake of yet another school shooting, the choice to live in this country when there are better alternatives seems at best eccentric, at worst actively mad. It was an odd feeling, therefore, to glance across at Britain from the US this week and experience a powerful sense of relief. No matter how bad things are in the UK, they’re usually slightly better – more reasonable, less bonkers, however you want to phrase it – than in America. Not so now. Whatever may be wrong with the US, at least no one is looking to Liz Truss to solve it.
The Independent

New King affirms independence of the Church of Scotland

The new King has affirmed the independence of the Church of Scotland from Government as one of his first acts.King Charles III was formally declared head of state during a historic ceremony televised for the first time.At a meeting of the Accession Council, attended by privy councillors at St James’s Palace in London, he was formally proclaimed King.The ceremony came two days after the death of his mother at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday.After the formal ceremony, King Charles III made an oath “relating to the security of the Church of Scotland”.This oath is taken at the point of accession to the Crown,...
The Independent

Australia abandons referendum on keeping British monarch as head of state

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has ruled out holding a referendum on whether to keep Britain’s newly proclaimed monarch, King Charles III, as Australia’s head of state. The announcement represents a reversal of his earlier policy, the groundwork for which his government began to lay when he was elected.Rejecting holding talks on becoming a republic with its own head of state, the prime minister said it was a time not for change but instead for paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.Mr Albanese said he would not “pursue questions” of constitutional change unless he was re-elected, out of “deep respect...
PBS NewsHour

King Charles III takes the throne after a lifetime of preparation

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, at age 73, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became King Charles III on Thursday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. No date has been set for his coronation.
PBS NewsHour

A timeline of Queen Elizabeth’s life

LONDON (AP) — Key milestones in the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96 after serving more than seven decades on the throne. April 21, 1926: Born Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary in Mayfair, London, the first child of the future...
PBS NewsHour

UK politicians unite in tribute after Queen Elizabeth’s death

LONDON (AP) — British politicians across the political spectrum united in sorrow Thursday at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a passing that brought the country’s usually fractious politics to a halt. The queen’s death at age 96 will be marked with 10 days of national mourning, culminating...
