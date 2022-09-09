Read full article on original website
To many Black Britons, the Queen could do no wrong. King Charles must earn that respect
From Diana to Meghan, royalists saw their icons maligned – but never blamed the monarch. That era is over, says cultural historian and activist Patrick Vernon
Prime minister of Barbados says King Charles is a ‘man ahead of his time’
Mia Mottley praised his environmental and social commitment and noted his recognition of the atrocities of slavery
A Caribbean nation will vote on removing King Charles III as head of state, its PM says, as Queen's death sparks new debate on impact of colonialism
Antigua and Barbuda's prime minister said the country will vote on removing the British monarch as head of state, and it is "not an act of hostility."
‘King Charles is a different kettle of fish’: Britain’s republicans believe their time will come
Since the Queen’s death, support for ending the monarchy and a desire to debate its relevance have both grown stronger
To a blast of trumpets, King Charles slipped into the role that was his destiny
In the ancient surrounds of St James’s Palace in London, the ceremony of accession, unchanged for centuries, unfolded with historic solemnity
‘I cannot mourn’: Former colonies conflicted over Queen Elizabeth II’s death
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Upon taking the throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II inherited millions of subjects around the world, many of them unwilling. Today, in the British Empire’s former colonies, her death brings complicated feelings, including anger. Beyond official condolences praising the queen’s longevity and service, there...
King Charles proclaimed Canada's new head of state
TORONTO (AP) — King Charles III was officially proclaimed Canada’s monarch Saturday in a ceremony in Ottawa. Charles automatically became king when Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday. But like the ceremony in the United Kingdom hours earlier, the accession ceremony in Canada is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country. Charles is now is the head of state in Canada, which is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies. “Canada has enjoyed a long history and a close friendship with His Majesty King Charles III, who has visited our country many times over the years,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.
King Charles addresses parliament at Westminster Hall
New monarch pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at ceremony and receives condolences from Speakers
There are lots of reasons to end the British monarchy. King Charles III is the best.
The same statement from Buckingham Palace announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday declared that her son Charles had succeeded her as king. And just like that, this unelected man became the head of state for millions around the world. The former Prince of Wales, whose life has been riddled with controversy, is now the strongest argument for ending the archaic institution of the monarchy.
How to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II died Sept. 8 after 70 years on the throne. The queen, whose reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes and more than a dozen U.S. presidents, is Britain’s longest-serving monarch. The Royal Family announced the 96-year-old’s death, saying that Elizabeth “died peacefully” at Balmoral Castle, her...
King Charles Is Too Political for the USA
Queen Elizabeth II was much beloved for her apolitical marshmallow diplomacy. Her very outspoken son will have his work cut out for him.
Looking at the state of Britain from the US, for once I feel very glad to be here
It is a common refrain among foreigners living in the US, one that comes round like clockwork whenever something bad happens: what are we doing here? During the Trump administration, after the supreme court overruled Roe v Wade, or in the wake of yet another school shooting, the choice to live in this country when there are better alternatives seems at best eccentric, at worst actively mad. It was an odd feeling, therefore, to glance across at Britain from the US this week and experience a powerful sense of relief. No matter how bad things are in the UK, they’re usually slightly better – more reasonable, less bonkers, however you want to phrase it – than in America. Not so now. Whatever may be wrong with the US, at least no one is looking to Liz Truss to solve it.
New King affirms independence of the Church of Scotland
The new King has affirmed the independence of the Church of Scotland from Government as one of his first acts.King Charles III was formally declared head of state during a historic ceremony televised for the first time.At a meeting of the Accession Council, attended by privy councillors at St James’s Palace in London, he was formally proclaimed King.The ceremony came two days after the death of his mother at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday.After the formal ceremony, King Charles III made an oath “relating to the security of the Church of Scotland”.This oath is taken at the point of accession to the Crown,...
Australia abandons referendum on keeping British monarch as head of state
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has ruled out holding a referendum on whether to keep Britain’s newly proclaimed monarch, King Charles III, as Australia’s head of state. The announcement represents a reversal of his earlier policy, the groundwork for which his government began to lay when he was elected.Rejecting holding talks on becoming a republic with its own head of state, the prime minister said it was a time not for change but instead for paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.Mr Albanese said he would not “pursue questions” of constitutional change unless he was re-elected, out of “deep respect...
King Charles III takes the throne after a lifetime of preparation
LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, at age 73, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became King Charles III on Thursday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. No date has been set for his coronation.
WATCH LIVE: King Charles III gives 1st address to Britain and the Commonwealth as new monarch
Britain’s King Charles III returned to Buckingham Palace on Friday for the first time since the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II and his accession to the throne. He was expected to meet Prime Minister Liz Truss and deliver a speech to the nation. The event is scheduled...
King Charles III: Previous British monarchs named Charles had turbulent reigns
Charles, now the king of the United Kingdom after Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, had several options for taking a name as the new monarch. He chose his first name, and Charles III is certainly hoping that his reign will be less turbulent than the two previous kings with that name.
A timeline of Queen Elizabeth’s life
LONDON (AP) — Key milestones in the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96 after serving more than seven decades on the throne. April 21, 1926: Born Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary in Mayfair, London, the first child of the future...
UK politicians unite in tribute after Queen Elizabeth’s death
LONDON (AP) — British politicians across the political spectrum united in sorrow Thursday at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a passing that brought the country’s usually fractious politics to a halt. The queen’s death at age 96 will be marked with 10 days of national mourning, culminating...
Mourners line roads as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin makes final journey through Scotland
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin is passing through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final journey from her beloved summer estate Balmoral Castle to London, with mourners quietly lining roads and some tossing flowers to honor the monarch who died after 70 years on the throne.
