You'll be thunderstruck! From a monster storm cloud in Australia to a VERY long train in the Sahara - the incredible winners of the 2022 Drone Photo Awards revealed
By Ailbhe Macmahon For Mailonline
Daily Mail
5 days ago
The winners of the2022 Drone Photo Awardsare in, and they're likely to leave you thunderstruck - especially the two that show dramatic storm clouds brewing.
This year, thousands of aerial images were submitted to the contest by over 2,600 photographers from 116 countries worldwide.
As well as documenting spectacular storms, scenes captured by the winning entries include a crocodile feasting on a dead hippopotamus in Zambia, a pair of polar bears playing together in the Arctic, and a huge iron ore train weaving through the Sahara Desert.
Topping the podium, however, is an extraordinary image of a volcanic eruption in Iceland, captured by French photographer Armand Sarlangue.
The award-winning and commended images will be showcased at the 'Above Us Only Sky' exhibition at the Museum of Natural History in Siena, Italy, from October 1 until November 20, as part of the Siena Awards festival dedicated to the visual arts.
Below you'll find MailOnline Travel's pick of the winners and finalists - scroll down to the very bottom to see the picture that reigns supreme overall...
