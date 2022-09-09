ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Ripa breaks silence on ‘feud’ with Regis Philbin after late co-host once claimed she ‘stopped speaking to him’

By Brittany Sims
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

LIVE With Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa has broken her silence on the feud she is said to have had with her late co-host, Regis Philbin.

Regis once claimed that she stopped speaking to him after he retired from the show.

Kelly Ripa once worked alongside iconic TV host Regis Philbin Credit: The Mega Agency
However, Regis claimed they stopped speaking following his retirement Credit: Reuters

Kelly's book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, comes out later this month and Haute Living shared a sneak peek with readers.

In the new book, the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host wrote about her life with her husband, Mark Consuelos, passing out, her life before marriage, her popular daytime talk show, and more.

Kelly also got real about how she feels about her old co-host, Regis.

The 51-year-old revealed that the chapter, Fool Me Twice, was the hardest for her to write.

This chapter focused on the challenges she faced when she initially joined Live.

Kelly shared with the outlet that it was a painful experience and talking about Regis is not something she does publicly, but she figured her own book is the best place to do it.

“I want people to understand that joining Live, from my perspective, was a terrifying venture. It was entering into a work environment that I did not understand. I think had I gone in there now, I would have been fully equipped to handle it, but back then, I was not equipped in any sense of the word," she shared.

"And therefore, I did not protect myself the way I probably should have. It was a different time, back then. It was a tabloid, journalistic, free-for-all, and there were systems in place there for a long time at the talk show that were not necessarily there to protect me.”

Regis allowed her to say things that probably wouldn't be allowed to be said on TV today, but they still weren't the best of friends.

He talked about her during an interview with Larry King in 2017 and claimed she didn't talk to him anymore.

She denied those rumors, but cleared up their relationship.

“A lot of times I didn’t comment on things because I don’t want to extend the news cycle. My silence means more than the chatter. If I’m not saying something, it’s because I’m being graceful and I’m letting my silence do the talking for me," the mother-of-three wrote.

“It’s hard to put everything out there, so I didn’t. It’s like a Monet: You really have to stand back and see the big picture. You don’t want to get too involved because if I were to break it down, it would be almost too much, too unpalatable. I still wanted [the book] to be entertaining at the end of the day.”

The chapter wasn't just about Regis, however.

It talked about the misogynistic work culture of yesteryear she endured.

“We talk about all of the awakening that we’ve had in society, but I still find far too often that women are always challenged and asked to take responsibility for the behaviors of men, and it’s really unfair," Kelly said.

REGIS SPEAKS OUT

Before his death in 2020, Regis still did interviews, despite leaving Live in 2011.

In his 2017 with Larry King, he touched on his former co-host and claimed Kelly hadn't spoken to him since he left.

"Not really. No," Regis said at the time when asked if he still kept in touch with Kelly.

“Never once did they ask me to go back," he added, despite hosting the show for 28 years.

“She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her. I was leaving because I was getting older, and it wasn’t right for me anymore.”

Regis also believed Kelly took it personally when he retired

Although they weren't close, Kelly admitted to the publication that she did invite him over for dinner a few times and he appeared on a Halloween episode after he left.

HOLDING GRUDGES

During her time on Live, Kelly has gone through not one, but three co-hosts.

After Regis' exit, Michael Strahan took his place before leaving for Good Morning America, and it is currently Ryan Seacrest next to Kelly.

Recently, Ryan asked his co-host if she considered her and her husband Mark to be a happy couple.

After the American Idol host asked if they shied away from tough conversations, Kelly admitted that they do not shy away from them.

However, when he asked if his co-host holds grudges, she replied: "Not really," but stuttered over it.

"I mean not really. No. Not with each other. Other people though, yes," Kelly laughed.

"Any grudges on your 35th season here?" Ryan asked.

To which Kelly responded: "We don't hold grudges with each other. No."

ALONG CAME MICHAEL

Michael was her saving grace after Regis retired, but it didn't last very long.

They worked together for four years before he left the show.

In an interview in 2020 with Variety, Kelly admitted that she felt blindsided by his departure and was furious at him.

Kelly found out at the same time that the press did and she took a few days off to process the news.

When she returned a few days later, Kelly discussed Michael leaving the show with the audience and stressed the importance of “communication, consideration and, most importantly, respect in the workplace.”

The former footballer eventually told New York Times Magazine in January 2020 that he didn't feel like he was "a part of the team on Live."

Michael also told ABC staff members he felt that he couldn't "speak up and raise his voice" on the set of Live with Kelly, according to Page Six.

"Michael said that there were some very tense situations with executives who got argumentative and loud on the show, and he was very aware he couldn’t speak up or raise his voice as he was worried he would be seen as threatening," the insider claimed.

Kelly took over for Kathie Lee Gifford after she left Live Credit: Getty
She co-hosted the show with Regis until he retired in 2011 Credit: Getty
Now, the mother-of-three co-hosts with Ryan Seacrest Credit: ABC

CindyColl
4d ago

why did she wait after this death to say something about why she stop communicating with him. If you couldn't say anything when they person was alive, I don't want to hear it.

Julia Menzano
4d ago

I don’t really know what I think my opinion is that she looks very bossy and if things are not done her way you will know about it and why not say something when he was alive after all it was his show and he invited you to join and to be honest what you did to him you did the same to Michael so I can’t say you are completely right

Henry Eisemann
4d ago

who the hell cares about this wack job. nevere could stand her never watched program to this Day

