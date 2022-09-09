Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
upr.org
North Logan, Hyde Park announce new police chief
The cities of North Logan and Hyde Park have announced a new police chief. Kent Goodrich, who served the bulk of his career with the Utah Highway Patrol, is slated to take the reins of the North Park Police Department later this month, according to a news release from North Logan Mayor Lyndsay Peterson on Friday.
upr.org
27-year-old man shot and killed in Salt Lake City
27-year-old Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen was shot and killed at a Salt Lake City apartment complex early Monday morning. At about 12:06 a.m., dispatchers were told that a man had been shot. Police arrived on the scene, discovered Allen outside an apartment, and began providing emergency medical care. Allen was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital where he died.
upr.org
Eagle Mountain loses nearly $1.13 million to an email impersonator
The city of Eagle Mountain announced Monday that they recently lost almost $1.13 million in a digital crime. The incident occurred on August 31 through email impersonation. City officials say that the individual responsible posed as a vendor working closely with the city on an infrastructure project. The person responsible...
ksl.com
Utah man sentenced to at least 15 years for killing another inmate
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was convicted of first-degree murder after he punched another inmate over 20 times at the Salt Lake County Jail, ultimately killing him, was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years to life in prison. Kitiona Kitiona Lolani Jr., 26, of West Valley City,...
KSLTV
Man who claimed self-defense sentenced for stabbing his ‘best friend’ to death in 2019
SALT LAKE CITY — A jury didn’t believe Jesse Bruce’s story about what happened on March 21, 2019, the night he stabbed Cory Haney to death. In his own words Wednesday, Bruce called the killing he’s convicted of “a horrendous tragedy.”. “Two men’s choices and...
upr.org
Wild About Utah: Spider Mountain
Recently, I accompanied Friend Weller, chief radio engineer for Utah Public Radio, on a visit to what local radio engineers affectionately call Spider Mountain. We sought to determine why the Utah County translator would intermittently go off air for minutes to hours. Friend speculated that wasps or spiders were to blame. He explained that this translator receives the signal from Logan via satellite and rebroadcasts it for lower Utah County on 88.7 MHz. It is one of more than 30 translators that re-transmit UPR where mountains block the original signal.
KSLTV
Fisherman ‘catches’ mystery on Pineview Reservoir
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A fisherman in search of bass and tiger muskies on Pineview Reservoir recently caught something else — a mystery. Braxton Green said he was on his boat in July looking at his radar when he spotted an unusual object under the water. “It looked...
Angels Show Up to Protect LGBTQ Brigham Young University Students from Conservative Protestors
A “Back to School Pride Night” in Utah had a host of angels to protect the crowd from homophobic and transphobic rhetoric Saturday night. A dozen fellow Brigham Young University students donned the costumes and wings, constructed with PVC piping and white sheets, to ward off a rally of 100 people opposing the LGBTQ attendees gathering at Kiwanis Park in Provo due to the school’s restrictive codes against non-heteronormative expression. The Pride night featured a drag show, which protesting students and conservative groups claimed was “sexualizing children,” reported The Salt Lake Tribune, but the angels’ extended wings blocked a number of the protestors from engaging with the congregation. Students at BYU, which is run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, aren’t allowed to have same-sex romantic partnerships, engage in displays of affection, or even have clubs that meet on campus.Read it at The Salt Lake Tribune
upr.org
Chick-fil-A releases new ‘Autumn Spice’ milkshake first tested in Salt Lake City
This fall, Chick-fil-A is releasing a new flavor of milkshake in participating restaurants around the nation after it was exclusively tested in Salt Lake City. Chick-fil-A’s “Autumn Spice” milkshake was a flavor that took Salt Lake City residents by storm in 2021 and now a year later, the flavor will be sold in restaurant chains around the entire country.
upr.org
Utah trees’ leaves dying early due to high temperatures
All throughout Utah, residents have noticed trees looking like they’re turning over for the fall season, but that isn’t the case. Instead, the falling leaves are the result of high temperatures, having been dying early due to extreme heat. Shaun Moser, garden manager at Conservation Garden Park in...
upr.org
Real Salt Lake announces name change for Sandy stadium
In an announcement made Saturday, Real Salt Lake will be renaming the Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy to “America First Field,” effective immediately as the result of a partnership with America First Credit Union. Former team sponsor Rio Tinto, a mining company owning the Kennecott Bingham Canyon Mine,...
