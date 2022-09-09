Married At First Sight 'villain' Dean Wells goes public with Beauty and the Geek favourite Aimee Woolley as the new couple pose for loved-up photos at Maxim Magazine's 11th birthday party in Sydney

Married At First Sight star Dean Wells has gone public with Beauty and the Geek's stunner Aimee Woolley.

The new couple looked loved-up as they walked the red carpet at Maxim Magazine's 11th birthday party in Sydney's Pott's Point on Friday night.

Dean, 44, and Aimee, 23, cuddled close together as they posed for photos at the Flamingo Lounge.

The fellow reality stars dressed up for the occasion, with Aimee opting for a strapless leather dress that clung close to her figure.

Dean meanwhile looked smart in a dark suit with a red pocket square, and kept his arm protectively around his ladylove.

The couple first sparked talk that they were dating in August when they were seen cuddling and kissing in a restaurant.

Aimee uploaded the picture to Instagram herself with the caption: 'Could this be my new geek?'

The Dancing With The Stars contestant commented on the post saying: 'Haha I'm def not a geek babe.'

According to Now To Love, Aimee's followers had mixed reactions to the pairing and she has since deleted the photo from her Instagram.

Dean shot to fame on Married At First Sight's fifth season after cheating on his 'wife' Tracey Jewel with Davina Rankin.

Last October, he said he finally found Mrs Right and shared a touching tribute to his model girlfriend Kirby Delaney on her birthday.

The Sydney-based reality star revealed the duo had actually met prior to the first Covid outbreak in 2020 but had been 'kept apart' due to the lockdowns.

Aimee has since deleted the photo from her Instagram

Alongside a photo of the pair cuddling, he wrote: 'We started hanging out pre the first Covid outbreak in 2020 but were kept apart due to lockdowns and restrictions.

'We stayed in contact through all the madness, reconnected, and despite all the strange disruptions in 2021, have managed to keep it going.

'Happy birthday to my girlfriend and lockdown drinking buddy [Kirby]. Hopefully things get back to normal soon so I can take you on a proper date again!'

Last October, Dean debuted his romance with model girlfriend Kirby Delaney (right) on her birthday, but the pair have since split

However, the pair don't seem to have appeared in photos together since, and now it's evident that they have split.

Aimee was a contestant on this year’s Beauty and the Geek, teaming up with 'geek' and martial arts expert Jayden, 24.

The pair were sadly sent home after going up against Emily and Jason in host Sophie Monk's elimination quiz.