10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
You Can Now Order An Electric Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep recently revealed the first all-electric model under its Wagoneer sub-brand codenamed Wagoneer S. It's not arriving until 2024 but will feature 600 horsepower, a 400-mile range, and 3.5-second 0-60 mph time. We are excited to see the Wagoneer S on the road, but another company will beat Jeep to the electric punch with its own interpretation of an electric Wagoneer. A new Michigan-based startup called The Ghost Garage just announced its first electric restomod project based on the SJ-Series Jeep Grand Wagoneer.
BMW Fixes One Of The Biggest Issues With EV Charging
BMW may get a lot of flak for its latest design direction, but there's no denying the Munich-based brand is at the forefront of innovation. As it moves into the electric era, vehicles such as the BMW i7 continue demonstrating this ethos with cutting-edge technology and features. But soon, the brand's entire electric range will benefit from the nifty Plug & Charge function.
LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker
Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
We've Got Bad News About The Volkswagen Arteon
Intending to lead the electric vehicle segment, Volkswagen is pulling no punches when it comes to overhauling its lineup. Things may be slow in the USA, where the ID.4 remains the company's sole EV offering but, soon, the ID.Buzz is expected to make its local debut. To make space for...
2024 Ford Mustang Unveiled With New Looks, V8 Power And Jet-Inspired Cockpit
Over the past couple of weeks, Ford has shifted focus to the launch of the seventh-generation (internal codename S650) Mustang, teasing us with glimpses of new design elements and short clips of the V8 engine. We've also been treated to the noise of the new GT3 racer, but that's not important right now.
Ford Building New 6.8-Liter Gasoline V8 For F-150 Super Duty
Canadian trade union Unifor is heavily involved in Ford engine production at the brand's Windsor engine plant where the famous Windsor V8 is produced. The trade union released a statement - that was later deleted - that another V8 will come out of Windsor. Reportedly, this V8 will also be...
Limited Edition Dodge Charger King Daytona Takes The Redeye To 807 HP
5th "Last Call" special edition send-off for Charger and Challenger models. Based on Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody with 807-horsepower tune. Takes inspiration from the West Coast drag racing scene in the 1960s. The seventh-generation Dodge Charger has been with us since 2011, and its retro-modern looks have come full...
Defective Fuel Pump Settlement Will Cost Toyota $180 Million
Toyota is on the verge of settling a class-action lawsuit for the infamous low-pressure fuel pump recall. The recall affected 3.36 million Lexus and Toyota models made from 2013 to 2020, including the entry-level Corolla and high-end Lexus LS 460. The recall was issued once Toyota discovered that the fuel...
Solar-Powered EV With 1,000-Mile Range Coming Next Year
Electric vehicles such as the new Cadillac Lyriq are often touted as the way forward. Thanks to advancements in technology, the latest slew of battery-powered cars are capable of traveling hundreds of miles on a single charge, all while providing adequate performance and zero tailpipe emissions. But not all EVs are made equal - some aren't as eco-friendly as you'd expect.
Ferrari Can't Keep Up With Demand For Purosangue's V12
Yesterday, Ferrari finally revealed the Purosangue, its first production four-door four-seater ever. Electrically operated doors (the rear of which are rear-hinged) open to reveal a luxurious cabin designed to be occupied by no more than four people. It's an unconventional thing, the idea of a four-door Ferrari, but the magicians in Maranello have certainly created something that stands apart from what else is available at this end of the economic scale.
Porsche's New 911 Dakar Off-Road Sports Car Will Debut In The Perfect Place
Icons of Porsche will return to Dubai this year, but don't worry if you've never heard about it. It's a regional event where owners of modified Porsches take their cars on a safari-themed journey celebrating Porsche's rallying heritage. The most crucial information is that an all-new Porsche will make its...
Hyundai And Kia Reveal Solution For TikTok Theft Problem
Hyundai and Kia owners are facing an astonishingly ridiculous problem. Even though its cars meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, they are stupidly easy to break into. You can teach a five-year-old to break into one of these Korean cars using nothing more than a USB and a screwdriver. To...
New Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 Is One Angry Mothertrucker
Hennessey builds record-breaking hypercars such as the Venom F5 or making any American muscle car pump out more than four figures on a dyno, but this Texas-based tuner-cum-hypercar manufacturer has been known to mess around with all sorts of other vehicles, including trucks. The company's 6x6 truck builds are world...
Tesla Sitting On EV Credit Goldmine Worth Billions
Elon Musk is sitting on a metaphorical goldmine, and this time he doesn't even have to lift a finger to gain access to even more billions to add to the $270.7 billion he already has. Tesla is exceptionally fortunate, as it makes a great deal of profit from selling electric car credits. These credits will become more valuable now that the state of California has passed the Clean Cars II Act.
BMW X4 M Gets Power Upgrade To Match A Lamborghini
Right off the factory line in Germany, the BMW X4 M Competition makes a boatload of power. To be specific, it generates 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. However, we all know people want more than that and the guys at Manhart are experts at taking BMW M cars and making them go even faster. The German tuning house's latest creation is this BMW X4 M Comp that is now more powerful than an X6 M.
Mercedes Insists There's Still Room For V8s Beyond 2030
Mercedes-Benz is ready for the inevitable change from internal combustion to electrification. Last year it announced that it wants to be an all-electric manufacturer by 2030, with the first primary goal set for 2025. Earlier this year, the German brand stated that it wanted 50% of all sales to be PHEV or EV. On the manufacturing side, it wants dedicated EV factories in operation by the decade's second half.
Gasoline-Powered Hyundais Are Here To Stay
Earlier this year, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said something rather brave (and refreshingly honest): he warned against a premature ban on ICE engines, noting "It would be harmful to simply give up a technology in which you have a global market position. I don't think that would help the climate or anyone else."
VW ID.5 GTX Xcite Is A Lambo-Painted Concept From VW's Brightest Young Minds
Last week, Volkswagen unveiled a new concept rally car at ID. Treffen in Locarno, Switzerland. Now, the 382-horsepower ID.4 is joined by yet another exciting electric vehicle, the ID.5 GTX Xcite. Created by VW's best apprentices - as the best VW concepts always are - the striking concept is not only a youthful "vision of mobility" but demonstrates the sheer talent of these 14 promising specialists.
Mercedes Level 3 Self-Driving Is Way Better Than Tesla FSD
When it comes to so-called self-driving systems, Tesla has been in the news often. In June, the automaker seemed to be returning to radar-based semi-autonomous driving technology, but a couple of months later, Tesla decided that using a camera-based system would be best, despite the obvious benefits of LiDAR and radar technology. Is Tesla onto something here?
