Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJMarilyn JohnsonEast Hanover, NJ
Three Young Kids Dead. Mother Allegedly Accused of Drowning Her Babiesjustpene50New York City, NY
Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False ReportsMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark students, district staff celebrate the first day of school
NEWARK, NJ — Sept. 6 marked a bright moment for Newark schools, as more than 38,000 students returned back from summer vacation on their first day of school. While high school students began returning to school in August with Summer Bridge Programs and August high school orientation week, they joined all other students Sept. 6 to start this school year.
Newark Public Schools ends mask mandate for students, staff
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Newark Public Schools ended its mask mandate for students and staff just four days into the school year. “Given our review of multiple indicators and with the advice of the Newark Health Department and our healthcare partners this evening, the mask mandate is lifted beginning Monday, September 12th. Masks are now […]
City of Newark reopens JFK Recreation Center
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On September 12, 2022, the City of Newark reopened JFK Recreation Center, after it received its first renovation since the 1980s. The center is located at 211 West Kinney Street in the city's Central Ward, with the entrance on Howard Street. The remodeling includes new bathrooms, a...
njurbannews.com
‘Welcome Back to School’ giveaway and resource event in Newark set for Sept. 14
Mayor Ras J. Baraka, Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement Jacqueline Quiles, the Newark Public Schools, and Amerigroup will partner to host a “Welcome Back to School” Giveaway and Resource event at Roberto Clemente Elementary School, located at 257 Summer Avenue, on Wednesday, September 14, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange Mayor’s 5K returns to support ALS research
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange will host its annual Mayor’s 5K Run/Walk, starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. The events kick off at West Orange Town Hall, 66 Main St., and will support the PSZ Believe Foundation, the Mayor’s Sunshine Fund and the Downtown West Orange Alliance, which is sponsoring the event.
essexnewsdaily.com
Supporting Essex County youth in foster care
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — This year, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Essex County was able to equip more than 425 Essex County youth in foster care with brand-new backpacks filled to the brim with school supplies, all thanks to donations. “Back-to-school spending over the last three years...
essexnewsdaily.com
NJPAC offers arts education classes for students K-12
NEWARK, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center’s arts education programs bring a distinctive approach to arts education, connecting students K-12 with well-experienced teaching artists. NJPAC’s students enjoy the state-of-the-art performance space for innovative, diverse performance and engagement for students and teachers. Through jazz, hip-hop, acting, poetry and more, NJPAC provides its instructors with strategies for integrating creative practices into each class.
insidernj.com
An Unbroken District Called Brotherhood
Pitted against each other by the political machine, Ronald L. Rice and Ralph Caputo found an enduring friendship born of a Newark age suffered and mutually shouldered. Belleville’s Caputo occupied the organization’s LD28 slate in 2007, headed by D. Bilal Beasley, Caputo’s friend and fellow commissioner. The...
essexnewsdaily.com
Turtle Back Zoo opens Amazing Asia Exhibit dedicated to Louis LaSalle
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County officially opened the new Louis LaSalle Amazing Asia Exhibit at Turtle Back Zoo on Thursday, Sept. 8. The new exhibit is dedicated to Louis LaSalle, the longtime president of the Essex County Parks Foundation, in recognition of his long-standing advocacy for Turtle Back Zoo and the Essex County Parks System. The Amazing Asia Exhibit provides modern accommodations for red pandas, clouded leopards, a slow loris, a knobbed hornbill and Vietnamese pond turtles.
In rare move, Catholic officials give dying N.J. church new life
Mass was held at at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montclair last weekend. The priest offered Communion and the congregation recited the Lord’s Prayer, as they have for generations at the towering brick church. But a regular Mass was not always guaranteed at Our Lady of Mount...
essexnewsdaily.com
Protest is planned in response to reported plea deal in Moussa Fofana case
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Friends, family and #JusticeForMoussa supporters of Maplewood teenager Moussa Fofana, who was shot and killed at Underhill Field in June 2021, are planning a protest march from Columbia High School to Maplewood Town Hall in response to a reported plea deal in the case of his alleged murderer. The protest will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
jcitytimes.com
Jersey City no Exception as State Teacher-Student Diversity Gap Widens
Even in Jersey City, more than half the teachers there are white, compared to just 15% of students. From a young age, bullies attacked Christina Huang about her Chinese culture, questioned her food, and mocked her parents’ accents. At her elementary school in West Milford, she said teachers brushed it off as harmless kid behavior.
hudsontv.com
WNY To Hold Food Drive on Tuesday
On Tuesday, September 13th at 12PM at the West New York Little League Field, located at 53rd Street between Park Avenue and Broadway, the town will hold a food drive for residents and families in need. All food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Mayor Gabriel...
essexnewsdaily.com
Corrections officer in Newark accused of taking bribes
NEWARK, NJ — Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Sept. 7 that a corrections officer at Northern State Prison in Newark has been charged after allegedly accepting monthly bribe payments from an inmate, in exchange for illegally smuggling contraband into the facility for that prisoner, including cash, jewelry, cologne, cold cuts and espresso.
themontclairgirl.com
24 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
There is never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County + North Jersey area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: YouTuber MrBeast opens restaurant at American Dream Mall; Newark animal shelter reaches full capacity; Montclair to host first-ever Latinx Heritage Month; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
informnny.com
Community help sought on spotted lanternfly watch
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An invasive species identified by its telltale wings is flapping up a rampage through parts of New York this summer. The spotted lanternfly has burst in population in parts of New York this year, and the Department of Environmental Conservation is asking for community help – one square at a time.
State issues work-stop order against developer of Newark high school
State labor officials on Thursday ordered a halt to work on converting a former hospital in Newark into a technical high school that would be leased by the district, alleging the private developer, his general contractor and a subcontractor had been underpaying workers. In issuing a stop-work order on the...
What is happening at Journal Square? | Jersey Journal editorial
What’s going on in Journal Square? And what is anyone doing about it?. Those are the questions Jersey City officials – both in City Hall and the Police Department – need to answer for residents, students, workers, shoppers and the thousands of people who commute to and from New York via the PATH hub there every day.
8 injured, 3 seriously, when 2 NJ firetrucks collide
PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A pair of firetrucks collided while responding to a blaze in New Jersey over the weekend, injuring eight firefighters, three of them seriously, authorities said. Officials in Paterson said the firetrucks were responding at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday to a blaze at a Targets Closeout store when they collided at an […]
unionnewsdaily.com
Nursing home workers picket to protest cuts to health benefits
LINDEN, NJ — Nursing home workers with 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East picketed AristaCare at Delaire on Wednesday, Aug. 24, protesting proposed cuts to their health insurance and management’s alleged refusal to recognize a fair contract. The picket included several veterans of a 2017 strike at AristaCare at Delaire.
