MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the 2022 Wisconsin Cranberry Board election results. Rochelle Hoffman of Tomah, Amber Bristow of Warrens, and Michael Gnewikow of Warrens began three-year terms as elected members of the Wisconsin Cranberry Board on September 1, 2022.

