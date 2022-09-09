Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs kicks off Amazon Prime Video’s 11-year agreement with the NFL to carry “Thursday Night Football”. Here’s what we know about the easiest way to find the games each week as well as why the NFL is entering the streaming universe: HOW DO I FIND THE NFL GAMES BEING STREAMED BY AMAZON? The main complaint after Prime Video aired a Saturday afternoon game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in 2020 was that hardly anyone knew how to access it. Both the NFL and Amazon have tried to solve that with an aggressive promotional campaign.

NFL ・ 7 MINUTES AGO