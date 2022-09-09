Brittney Griner is still languishing in a Russian prison, but President Joe Biden hasn’t forgotten her. He met today with her wife, Cherelle Griner, and let her know that he is working to gain the WNBA star’s freedom. Separate meetings in the Oval Office were held with Cherelle Griner and Elizabeth Whelan, sister of detained former US Marine Paul Whelan. “We’re going to continue to do everything that we can, working tirelessly every day, to make sure that we get them home,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, speaking on the meeting substance. National security adviser Jake Sullivan joined Biden at the...

POTUS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO