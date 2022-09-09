ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Corn Nation

Nebraska Reacts Survey: Non-Conference Schedules and Bowl Games

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The big news this week is obviously Scott Frost being relieved of his duties as...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Plain Old Corn Flakes: Let's Be Better Fans

I know being a Nebraska football fan lately has been pretty painful. I know that as fans we get tired of getting our hearts broken and coming up short again and again. But we have to be better. It was so disappointing and embarrassing to hear that fans were throwing water bottles on to the field after the game. Come on Husker fans we are better than that.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Volleyball: #2 Nebraska vs #9 Stanford Preview

#2 Nebraska (7-0) #1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter/DS. #4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ JR Setter/Serving Specialist. Nebraska and Stanford are two of the most successful volleyball programs in the country. They are both consistently top 25 teams, and almost always top 10. Stanford has won nine national championships, the last in 2019. Nebraska has won five national championships, the last in 2017. These are places young girls dream of playing volleyball; I know I did.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

First Press Conference for Nebraska Interim-Head Coach Mickey Joseph: Notes

Today at 11:30 a.m. was Mickey Joseph’s first press conference as the Interim-Head Coach at Nebraska. Below I paraphrased many of his comments and left the actual video of the press conference at the bottom. Opening statement from Interim-Head Coach Mickey Joseph. “Right now my number one focus is...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs Georgia Southern: The Game Thread!

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska Capacity: 85,458. TV: The game will be televised on FS1 with play-by-play by Noah Eagle and analyst Mark Helfrich. It can be streamed on the Fox Sports App with a login from your service provider. Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Volleyball Gets Their Fifth Sweep of the Year Vs. Long Beach State

Former coach, Tyler Hildebrand and former middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach received big welcomes as Long Beach State came to Devany. Behind strong serving and good defense the Huskers were able to clinch their fifth sweep of the season. Nebraska had 2 aces in the match and held Long Beach State to a .078% hitting average.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: More changes could be coming on Tuesday

Nebraska football is officially under new leadership and there seems to be a pretty good possibility that the upheaval for the Huskers isn’t quite over. Interim Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph will take the podium in front of the media for the first time on Tuesday morning since Scott Frost was fired. That could be when additional hinted at changes are announced.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Georgia Southern trolls Nebraska on social media following road win in Lincoln

Georgia Southern rolled into Lincoln and knocked off Nebraska Saturday night, and the Eagles are taking time to enjoy this win. Despite playing at home in Memorial Stadium, the Huskers were unable to generate much defensive pressure on the Eagles. Though Georgia Southern did have some miscues, the offense scored time and time again and eventually landed the knockout blow at 45-42.
LINCOLN, NE
#Television#Nebraska Cornhuskers#P6#The Big Ten Conference#Huskers#Unl
saturdaytradition.com

Here's how much Nebraska paid Georgia Southern for loss in Week 2

Not only did Nebraska lose to Georgia Southern in Week 2, but the matchup with the Eagles was also a paid game for the Huskers. According to Darren Rovell with Action Network, Nebraska will pay north of $1.4 million for the game against Georgia Southern. That is a tough pill to swallow, particularly for a program that’s looking at a decent buyout for Frost.
STATESBORO, GA
KETV.com

WATCH: Huskers' head coach Scott Frost, post-loss press conference

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska fell to Georgia Southern in Saturday's matchup at Memorial Stadium, 45-42. With a constant back-and-forth game up until the last minute, hear what head coach Scott Frost had to say about the team's performance. You can find complete coverage and highlights of the game here.
WOWT

Nebraska Athletics fires Scott Frost as head coach of Huskers

Bennington goes on to win 33-10 to remain undefeated. Another tough opponent for Waverly. The Dragons are scoring a ton of points this season. WOWT Friday Night Fever: Bellevue West vs Westside. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. Westside hosting Bellevue West.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Loses Shootout to Georgia Southern 45-42

Georgia Southern won the toss and deferred. After all the chaos and mayhem earlier today, will the Huskers also fall victime? Mood check. Zach Weinmaster brought the kickoff out to the 30, but an illegal block in the back moved them back to the 10 yard line. #SpecialTeams. The Husker...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Tied With Georgia Southern 28-28 At Half

Iowa State beat Iowa 10-7 in an incredible terrible game in which Iowa had 150 total yards of offense. 17-point underdog Washington State beat Wisconsin 17-14 Nebraska starts with the ball, then commits two penalties on the kick return to start at the 10-yard line. Our beloved Huskers give up a sack, then go three and out on the first offensive drive of the game.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Airport to become official airport of the Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – During its August meeting, the Lincoln Airport Authority board of directors approved an agreement making the Lincoln Airport the official airport of Husker Athletics. United Airlines previously announced plans to add special flights to and from Lincoln for big football games. “We are happy to...
LINCOLN, NE
earnthenecklace.com

Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?

Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
OMAHA, NE

