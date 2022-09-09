Read full article on original website
250 Bags of Heroin, Fentanyl During Hudson Valley, NY Traffic Stop
One traffic stop in the Hudson Valley may have saved countless lives. Two people were arrested. On Tuesday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office highlighted a heroin investigation that led to the arrest of two residents. Ulster County Sheriff's Office Arrest 2 From Saugerties After Traffic Stop In Town Of Ulster.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Large drug bust in Ulster sends one to jail while other gets appearance ticket
ULSTER COUNTY – Two Saugerties residents were arrested on drug charges by the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT). One of the individuals was released on an appearance ticket while the other was sent to the Ulster County Jail. Thirty-two-year-old Kyle Schick was arrested on September 8 along...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mahopac man charged with rape near Putnam Trailway
MAHOPAC – A 49-year-old Mahopac man has been arrested by Carmel Town Police on a rape charge in connection with the sexual assault of a woman adjacent to the Putnam Trailway near Weber Hill Road in Mahopac. The alleged incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on September 10. The...
Checks, financial documents being stolen from Westchester County post office drop-off points
Curbside post office boxes have been broken into by force or with a stolen key, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's office. There have also been reports of the mailboxes being stolen from the street and thieves using fishing techniques to take mail out of the boxes.
Hudson Valley Man Caused Crash That Killed 3, Injured 5, NYSP
A Hudson Valley man is facing a 14-count indictment following a crash that killed three people and injured five. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown. Walden, New York Man...
Update: New York State Police Fatally Shoot Man In Hudson Valley
New York State Police provided more information about a fatal officer-involved shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, September 9, 2022, New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were sent to help the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence located on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing.
Hudson Valley Policeman of 9 Years Arrested, Charged With Stalking
A Hudson Valley police officer is on the other end of the law after being arrested on Monday. New York State Police say that they have arrested a police officer from the Hudson Valley for criminal stalking. According to a press release from state police, the arrest was made after a "series of incidents" that were reported to law enforcement.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County
JEFFERSONVILLE – State Police Tuesday afternoon investigated a fatal head-on crash in Jeffersonville. The accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the area of Jeffersonville North Branch Road. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and a medical examiner were investigating the cause of the accident.
Police: Walden man indicted for crash that killed 3 people
Troopers say 24-year-old Anthony Jones, from Walden, was arraigned Tuesday and will be in Orange County jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash bond.
chroniclenewspaper.com
Village of Goshen Police Department Board Report for September 12, 2022
On August 22, Police Chief James Watt and School Resource Officer Sgt. Christopher Smoulcey participated in a review of school emergency plans and practical exercises at the Main St. School. The training, organized by School Superintendent Kurtis Kotes, was attended by members of the Village of Goshen Police Department, the Town of Goshen Police, the New York State Police, Goshen Fire Department, GOVAC, school staff and school board members. Training included planning for a school shooting and a chemical spill at various schools.
Police: Peekskill fire linked to fatal stabbing
Police say officers responded at 12:25 a.m. to 7 North James St. for a report of an altercation and a person suffering from a stab wound.
yonkerstimes.com
Why Did a Harrison Cop, Making $242k and Caught for Stealing a $535 Light, Retire?
On August 5, Harrison Police officer Sokol Biberaj stole a Velux deck-mounted laminated skylight worth from a loading dock in Greenburgh. Biberaj, was later caught on video driving off with the light, valued at $550, and was arrested by Greenburgh police on August 19 and charged with Petty Larceny, a misdemeanor.
Special Investigation After New York State Police Fatally Shoot Man In HV
Officials confirmed a special investigation is underway after New York State police fatally shot a man in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were sent to help the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence located on Clark Road.
Rapist Caught After Assault On Putnam Trailway, Police Say
An alleged rapist was nabbed by police after he allegedly assaulted a woman on a popular Hudson Valley Trailway. The incident took place in Mahopac shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 on the Putnam Trailway. According to Lt. Michael Bodo, of the Carmel Police, the department was notified...
Montgomery Police Officer Charged With Stalking
A police officer from the Hudson Valley was charged with stalking. State Police arrested 53-year-old Orange County resident Kenneth Memmelaar, of Goshen, in Montgomery on Monday, Sept. 12, New York State Police reported. Memmelaar was charged with fourth-degree stalking in relation to "a series of incidents reported to State Police...
theharlemvalleynews.net
scams that once again seem to be on the rise.
The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office would like to take this opportunity to warn the residents of Dutchess County and surrounding areas about scams that once again seem to be on the rise. Scams are ways in which criminals will attempt to get money from people by contacting them and...
Hudson Valley Man Accused Of DWI on I-84, Assaulting New York Officer
A Hudson Valley man is accused of driving drunk on I-84 and later beating a police officer with his cellphone. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., New York State Police from Orange County responded to the Wallkill Rest Area off Interstate 84 westbound in the town of Wallkill for a report of a single-vehicle crash.
Who’s to Blame for Counterfeit Bills in the Hudson Valley?
To the frustration of Hudson Valley residents, more "motion picture money" has made its way into circulation, this time in New Paltz, NY. Film and television crews have recently spent record amounts of real money in our area, but are they to blame for the recent influx of fake bills being spent in real life?
New York SP: Man Drove Drunk On I-84 In Hudson Valley With 3 Kids
Police allege an out-of-state man was caught driving drunk on I-84 in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. On Monday, New York State Police From Troop F in Orange County announced a Connecticut man was caught allegedly caught driving drunk on Interstate 84 in Orange County with children in the car.
hudsonvalleyone.com
“Very scary”: Why 10% of 911 calls in Ulster County go unanswered
A frightening statistic for those in desperate need of emergency services has come to light in Ulster County. One out of every ten 911 calls for emergency medical services on average goes unanswered. “And that isn’t like a fluke in numbers,” explains Everett Erichsen, Ulster County’s Director of Emergency Services....
Hudson Valley Post
