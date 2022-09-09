ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Mahopac man charged with rape near Putnam Trailway

MAHOPAC – A 49-year-old Mahopac man has been arrested by Carmel Town Police on a rape charge in connection with the sexual assault of a woman adjacent to the Putnam Trailway near Weber Hill Road in Mahopac. The alleged incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on September 10. The...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
County
Crime & Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County

JEFFERSONVILLE – State Police Tuesday afternoon investigated a fatal head-on crash in Jeffersonville. The accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the area of Jeffersonville North Branch Road. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and a medical examiner were investigating the cause of the accident.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Village of Goshen Police Department Board Report for September 12, 2022

On August 22, Police Chief James Watt and School Resource Officer Sgt. Christopher Smoulcey participated in a review of school emergency plans and practical exercises at the Main St. School. The training, organized by School Superintendent Kurtis Kotes, was attended by members of the Village of Goshen Police Department, the Town of Goshen Police, the New York State Police, Goshen Fire Department, GOVAC, school staff and school board members. Training included planning for a school shooting and a chemical spill at various schools.
GOSHEN, NY
Daily Voice

Montgomery Police Officer Charged With Stalking

A police officer from the Hudson Valley was charged with stalking. State Police arrested 53-year-old Orange County resident Kenneth Memmelaar, of Goshen, in Montgomery on Monday, Sept. 12, New York State Police reported. Memmelaar was charged with fourth-degree stalking in relation to "a series of incidents reported to State Police...
MONTGOMERY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

scams that once again seem to be on the rise.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office would like to take this opportunity to warn the residents of Dutchess County and surrounding areas about scams that once again seem to be on the rise. Scams are ways in which criminals will attempt to get money from people by contacting them and...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

“Very scary”: Why 10% of 911 calls in Ulster County go unanswered

A frightening statistic for those in desperate need of emergency services has come to light in Ulster County. One out of every ten 911 calls for emergency medical services on average goes unanswered. “And that isn’t like a fluke in numbers,” explains Everett Erichsen, Ulster County’s Director of Emergency Services....
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

