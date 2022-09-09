ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inmate on social media tried smuggling drugs into GA prison disguised as ‘mail from a child’

 4 days ago

An inmate at a state prison in Middle Georgia who went on social media and unwittingly enlisted the help of an undercover GBI agent to smuggle drugs behind bars was convicted this week and sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

Brannon Chase McCoy, 27, from the north Georgia town of Jasper, was already serving a 30-year sentence for methamphetamine trafficking as well as mutiny in a penal institution and other crimes when his most recent transgressions occurred.

According to court documents, McCoy, who was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Macon, had, in summer 2020 while incarcerated at Macon State Prison, reached out to someone on Facebook seeking to smuggle synthetic marijuana, or “spice,” into various state prisons.

That someone turned out to be an undercover GBI agent who had been tipped off by a confidential informant who said McCoy was looking to broker drug deals from prison.

Using the WhatsApp messaging service, McCoy and the agent, posing as someone willing to help smuggle drugs, corresponded in August and September of 2020, court documents show.

McCoy, possibly using a contraband cellphone, was said to have told the agent to mail him “spice sheets” at the prison, which lies southwest of Oglethorpe and Montezuma in rural Macon County.

McCoy, according to language in his plea agreement, told the agent to disguise the drugs as “religious or legal mail, or mail from a child.”

The agent, of course, never mailed any drugs, but fooled McCoy into thinking they had been “intercepted,” court documents revealed. The agent then told McCoy about a fictitious inmate at another prison willing to sell meth for $10,000 per kilogram.

“McCoy,” according to court records, “immediately offered to beat the (price) that the undercover agent had been quoted,” offering a kilo through an Atlanta-area courier for $9,300.

That courier, who has since been convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison, was caught last September. GBI agents arranged to buy a kilo of meth from him at a Brookhaven apartment complex.

The courier showed up toting a “PAW Patrol” gift bag with a kilo of pure meth inside it.

Agents later seized $51,920 from the courier’s apartment.

“Let me be clear,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a statement, “that incarcerated individuals working to undermine the safety and security of our prisons and our communities will face accountability for their crimes at the federal level.”

