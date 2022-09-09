ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Thank you': King Charles III pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II in emotional address to the world

By Misty Severi
 4 days ago

King Charles III h onored his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II , in his first address to the United Kingdom as the country's new monarch.

Charles praised his mother's legacy, claiming that she lived a full and powerful life as she reigned for 70 years. Supporters of the former queen have praised her lifelong devotion to her country.

"Throughout her life, Her Majesty the queen, my beloved mother, was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother," Charles said in the speech.

The monarch also promised to devote his reign in service to the United Kingdom, continuing his mother's promise.

"As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," the British king said. "And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect, and love, as I have throughout my life."

Charles additionally praised his wife Camilla, the queen consort, and sent messages of support to his children, Princes William and Harry.

The speech came one day after Elizabeth died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, ending her time as Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

