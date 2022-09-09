Some sad news out of the Novgorod Oblast area of Russia. During an amateur hockey game on Sunday, 48-year-old Konstantin Moruga collapsed and could not be revived. The official cause of death is cardiac arrest. As you can see in the video below, other players attempted to get Moruga's heart beating again before he was carried off on a stretcher. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful. The local ice hockey federation just happened to be recording the game when the incident took place. The video should start in the right spot. If not, skip ahead to 15 minutes in.

HOCKEY ・ 2 DAYS AGO