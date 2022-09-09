Read full article on original website
THIS 2019 ALMOST-TRADE WOULD HAVE SHAKEN THE HOCKEY LANDSCAPE DRAMATICALLY
Yesterday on his own program, Jeff Marek of Sportsnet shared a crazy story that would have blown up the landscape of the NHL. According to Marek, the Tampa Bay Lightning were actively shopping forward Nikita Kucherov at the 2019 Entry Draft in Vancouver (this has been widely reported). Recently, he learned what the return would have been, had the trade been executed: Leon Draisaitl.
MAPLE LEAFS ANNOUNCE ROSTER FOR TRAVERSE CITY ROOKIE TOURNAMENT
On Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced their roster for the upcoming rookie tournament in Traverse City (Michigan), which will get underway on Thursday. Among those invited to participate are Nick Robertson, Nick Abruzzese and 2022 second round pick, Fraser Minten. There are also a handful of prospects not in attendance for various reasons. Matthew Knies is at college and isn't allowed to participate, while Topi Niemela and Roni Hirvonen are in Finland going through training camp with their respective Liiga teams.
COLORADO AVALANCHE SIGN UFA FORWARD EVAN RODRIGUES
After a career year with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season, it was a little strange to still see forward Evan Rodrigues unsigned with NHL training camps beginning early next week. But now Rodrigues has found a new home. The Colorado Avalanche announced on Monday that they've agreed to terms with...
CEDRIC PAQUETTE PRAISES KHL; 'IT'S DEFINITELY BETTER THAN THE AHL'
After parts of seven seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, including having his named etched on the Stanley Cup in 2020, thing didn't go so well for Cedric Paquette after he left. A victim of the cap crunch in Tampa, Paquette was traded to the Ottawa Senators in 2020. He then went to Carolina and then Montreal, where he found himself riding the bus in the AHL with the Laval Rocket. At the beginning of this season, Paquette signed on with Dynamo Minsk of the KHL, and he couldn't be happier with his decision.
BLACKHAWKS DEFENSEMAN TO MISS AT LEAST 3 MONTHS AFTER SPINAL SURGERY
The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that defenseman Jake McCabe will miss at least the next three months after successful cervical spinal surgery. They also announced that minor league forward Jalen Luypen will also miss 14-18 weeks following a repair to one of his rotator cuffs. McCabe signed a four-year, $16...
(RUMOR) SEVERAL TEAMS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN OILERS' JESSE PULJUJÄRVI
The Edmonton Oilers are actively shopping forward Jesse Puljujärvi, and as expected there are numerous teams in on the Finnish power-forward. According to New York-based sports personality 'Incarcerated Bob,' the interested parties include the Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, Carolina Hurricanes, and Minnesota Wild. Puljujärvi is a polarizing player; on...
BRUINS JAKE DEBRUSK REVEALS WHY HE RESCINDED TRADE REQUEST
When the Boston Bruins fired Bruce Cassidy, it marked the end of a lingering drama within the dressing room between the head coach and at least one player, although conjecture has it that several players felt uncomfortable under Cassidy. Cassidy openly demands a lot from his players, and even the Bruins' brass felt that a new approach was needed.
FORMER NHL COACH CLAUDE JULIEN HEADS OVERSEAS FOR WORK
Claude Julien - former coach of the Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils - is headed to Europe for his next gig. HC Ambrì-Piotta of the Swiss National League has announced Julien will be joining the team for two weeks to share his knowledge and experience with staff and players.
ZDENO CHARA DRAWING INTEREST FROM SURPRISE EASTERN CONFERENCE TEAM
A couple of weeks ago, Toronto-based journalist Steve Simmons reported that Zdeno Chara's career was likely headed to an end. It all made sense, he really struggled last season at the age of 45, and he has led an extraordinary career. Even still, reports have it that he is drawing interest from at least one team, which could be enough to lure him back for another season.
EVAN RODRIGUES CANNED HIS AGENT AFTER LOSING OUT ON HUGE CONTRACT
Evan Rodrigues just signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Colorado Avalanche, which seems insufficient for a player of his calibre. As it turns out, he received a massive contract earlier in the summer from which his agent held off. Or shall I say, his former agent. Per Frank...
BRUINS' TEAMMATES GIVING PAVEL ZACHA HIGH PRAISE AFTER JUST BEING ACQUIRED THIS SUMMER
Newly acquired Boston Bruins forward, Pavel Zacha, seems like he is going to have absolutely no problem fitting in with his new team. The 25-year-old was acquired in a one-for-one trade with the New Jersey Devils for Erik Haula, and now he is receiving some high praise from his teammates. One of those teammates is hometown boy, Charlie Coyle.
NATHAN GERBE RETIRES FROM PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY, JOINS HOCKEY OPERATIONS STAFF IN NASHVILLE
After parts of eleven seasons in the National Hockey League and a handful of others in the AHL and Europe, 35-year-old Nathan Gerbe is retiring and joining the Nashville Predators in a hockey operations role. "I'm proud to announce the latest additions to our ever-growing hockey operations staff prior to...
ZDENO CHARA SPOTTED WORKING OUT AT NHL CLUB'S FACILITIES
Zdeno Chara's career is currently suspended between retirement and playing another season. The 45-year old could retire tomorrow and be a shoe-in for the Hockey Hall of Fame, but he clearly has something else driving him. Is it another Cup? Is it the doom & gloom of retirement? Perhaps he just wants to squeeze every juice out of his abnormally large body that he can. Nevertheless, it is clear that he still has the itch to play.
JOEL EDMUNDSON SAYS TEAM BELIEVES IN THEIR CHANCES TO RETURN TO THE PLAYOFFS THIS SEASON
After a season to forget in 2021-22, one that saw them finish dead-last in the NHL standings, the Montreal Canadiens will look to turn things around this year. With the additions of Kirby Dach, Sean Monahan, Mike Matheson and drafting Juraj Slafkovsky first overall in July, the Canadiens have certainly improved, mainly among their forward group.
FORMER NHL DEFENCEMAN ROMAN POLAK LANDS NEW GIG WITH COLUMBUS
Back in May after an eighteen-year professional career, Roman Polak announced his retirement from hockey. He cited his reason for retiring was because he lost his appetite to play the game. Flash forward four months later and Polak is returning to an NHL organization. According to Aaron Portzline of The...
PLAYER DIES ON THE ICE DURING AMATEUR HOCKEY GAME IN RUSSIA (VIDEO)
Some sad news out of the Novgorod Oblast area of Russia. During an amateur hockey game on Sunday, 48-year-old Konstantin Moruga collapsed and could not be revived. The official cause of death is cardiac arrest. As you can see in the video below, other players attempted to get Moruga's heart beating again before he was carried off on a stretcher. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful. The local ice hockey federation just happened to be recording the game when the incident took place. The video should start in the right spot. If not, skip ahead to 15 minutes in.
CUP CHAMP CARTER ROWNEY LEAVES NHL AFTER SIX SEASONS
After six seasons in the NHL, including one where he got his name on the Stanley Cup, Carter Rowney is leaving North America for the 2022-23 year. Rowney has signed with Lowen Frankfurt of Germany's DEL. Rowney played last season with the Detroit Red Wings, participating in 26 games while...
EDMONTON REMAINS AGGRESSIVE IN PURSUITS OF TRADING ONE OF THEIR FORWARDS
Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland cannot be impressed with the way his salary cap looks right now. Without long-term injured reserve, the Oilers would be $6.7 million over the NHL's salary cap, and they have several contracts of which Holland would like to unburden himself. Tyson Barrie's $4.5 million had...
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS SIGN PAIR OF PLAYERS TO PTOS
The Columbus Blue Jackets have made a couple of additions to their training camp roster in the form of Professional Tryout contracts (PTOs). Forward Victor Rask will be in Ohio next week, as well defenceman Ben Harpur. Rask spent last season split between the Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken. He...
MONTREAL CANADIENS MAKE TWO HUGE ANNOUNCEMENTS THIS MORNING
The Montreal Canadiens announced today that Nick Suzuki is the organization's 31st captain, the first since Shea Weber. Suzuki's alternate captains are Brendan Gallagher and Joel Edmundson. "Suzuki, 23, becomes the youngest captain in team history. Now embarking on his fourth professional season, he will be playing the first year...
