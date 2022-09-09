Cars streaked past Bashir Muhammad Akinyele last month as he stood at the corner of a busy intersection across from a high school, baking under the midday sun. Then he stepped off the curb and faced the oncoming traffic.Desperation drove Akinyele to join the street protest, as it had many times before. A veteran teacher in Newark, New Jersey, Akinyele can name well over 40 former students who have been killed...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO