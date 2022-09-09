Read full article on original website
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Two juveniles accused of murdering Jersey City teen, 16, will be charged as adults
Two suspects that were juveniles when they allegedly murdered a Jersey City teenager, 16, late last year will be charged as adults, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Juan Crawford, 18, and Leo Barker, 17, both of Jersey City, are each charged with murder and possession of a weapon for...
Jersey City, NJ teens charged as adults with murder of 16-year-old
JERSEY CITY — Two young men have now been charged as adults stemming from the shooting death of a 16-year-old on a city street last winter. On Friday, charges were waived up to the Law Division of the Superior Court for 18-year-old Juan Crawford and 17-year-old Leo Barker, both of Jersey City.
N.J. sergeant gets 33 months in prison for helping corrupt cops steal from residents
A former Paterson police sergeant for a group of cops who targeted and stole from residents was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison Monday. U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden sentenced Michael Cheff in Newark federal court following his trial and conviction in May on charges of conspiring to deprive an individual of civil rights and falsifying a police report.
NJ postal worker admits to stealing iPhones from the mail
NEWARK – A postal worker from Jersey City pleaded guilty Monday to stealing 15 to 20 cell phones passing through the post office where she worked. Federal prosecutors said Nyasia Hutchinson, 26, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez to one count of theft of mail by a postal employee. That charge carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
essexnewsdaily.com
Corrections officer in Newark accused of taking bribes
NEWARK, NJ — Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Sept. 7 that a corrections officer at Northern State Prison in Newark has been charged after allegedly accepting monthly bribe payments from an inmate, in exchange for illegally smuggling contraband into the facility for that prisoner, including cash, jewelry, cologne, cold cuts and espresso.
5 sentenced for roles in Paterson police corruption scandal
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Five former Paterson, New Jersey police officers have been sentenced in federal court as part of a long-running corruption investigation. The five had all pleaded guilty and received sentences ranging from probation to 24 months in prison during proceedings in Newark on Thursday and Friday. The probe focused on officers who […]
Inside the effort to protect students from neighborhood gun violence
Cars streaked past Bashir Muhammad Akinyele last month as he stood at the corner of a busy intersection across from a high school, baking under the midday sun. Then he stepped off the curb and faced the oncoming traffic.Desperation drove Akinyele to join the street protest, as it had many times before. A veteran teacher in Newark, New Jersey, Akinyele can name well over 40 former students who have been killed...
Paterson mayor plans to fire police chief over city’s violent crime surge
Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said Tuesday he’s planning to fire Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora over what the mayor is calling a surge in shootings and other violent crime in the city. Baycora, 62, who is the city’s first Muslim police chief, was sworn into office by Sayegh on Feb....
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark homicide of 29-year-old is under investigation
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with Newark detectives, is investigating the fatal shooting of Khalif Ligon, 29, of Newark, according to a Sept. 8 press release from the ECPO. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 1:49 a.m., police were notified of...
essexnewsdaily.com
Protest is planned in response to reported plea deal in Moussa Fofana case
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Friends, family and #JusticeForMoussa supporters of Maplewood teenager Moussa Fofana, who was shot and killed at Underhill Field in June 2021, are planning a protest march from Columbia High School to Maplewood Town Hall in response to a reported plea deal in the case of his alleged murderer. The protest will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Paterson man hurt in 12th Avenue shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on 12th Avenue late Monday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 28-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 12th Avenue and Carroll Street at around 5:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
N.J. mayor lied to investigators about illegal billing to get back at zoning officer, lawsuit says
Belleville’s construction official and zoning officer has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging Mayor Michael Melham lied to the state Attorney General’s office, sparking an unnecessary investigation. Frank DeLorenzo, 61, claims the mayor has been retaliating against him since the fall of 2018, when DeLorenzo denied the mayor’s application...
Woman Stabbed Multiple Times By Group In Jersey City Home Invasion: Police
A 34-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds after a group of people barged into her Jersey City apartment and attacked her Monday, Sept. 12, police said.Officers found the woman bleeding heavily with gashes on her left arm, left leg, and neck around 10:45 p.m. at 4 Orient Ave., a c…
jcitytimes.com
essexnewsdaily.com
Man admits distributing crack and heroin in Stephen Crane Village in Newark
NEWARK, NJ — An Essex County man has admitted to distributing and possessing with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine base, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Sept. 6. Raquan Rawls, aka “Bandz,” 24, of Newark, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge John Michael Vazquez by videoconference to...
2 out of 3 N.J. cops convicted of robbing residents sent to federal prison
One of the former officers had dreams of being a police chief. Another was living his dream of being a cop, something he always wanted after moving to New Jersey from the Dominican Republic. The third didn’t think twice about his illegal conduct because he said it was all around him.
After last-minute conversation in their holding cells, 2 cop pleas in fatal shooting of boxer on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After speaking to their lawyers and to each other in courthouse holding cells on Monday, the two defendants charged in the fatal shooting of a former boxer at a Clifton barbecue two years ago resolved the case by accepting plea offers on the eve of jury selection.
Atlantic County Prosecutor: Release Re: Vehicular Homicide Revoked
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds is continuing to demonstrate his no nonsense approach in his role as Atlantic County, New Jersey’s top law enforcement official. Reynolds has confirmed that Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant has revoked the release of Taquaysha Bell of Trenton, New Jersey. Bell was involved in the June...
$26M federal grant will raise N.J. roadway that’s prone to flooding
A busy section of Route 7 that links Hudson and Essex counties — and is prone to flooding — is getting $26 million in repairs and upgrades to be funded by federal infrastructure grants. U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, both D-N.J., and Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr.,...
