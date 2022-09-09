ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

92.7 WOBM

NJ postal worker admits to stealing iPhones from the mail

NEWARK – A postal worker from Jersey City pleaded guilty Monday to stealing 15 to 20 cell phones passing through the post office where she worked. Federal prosecutors said Nyasia Hutchinson, 26, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez to one count of theft of mail by a postal employee. That charge carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Corrections officer in Newark accused of taking bribes

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Sept. 7 that a corrections officer at Northern State Prison in Newark has been charged after allegedly accepting monthly bribe payments from an inmate, in exchange for illegally smuggling contraband into the facility for that prisoner, including cash, jewelry, cologne, cold cuts and espresso.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

5 sentenced for roles in Paterson police corruption scandal

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Five former Paterson, New Jersey police officers have been sentenced in federal court as part of a long-running corruption investigation. The five had all pleaded guilty and received sentences ranging from probation to 24 months in prison during proceedings in Newark on Thursday and Friday. The probe focused on officers who […]
PATERSON, NJ
Chalkbeat

Inside the effort to protect students from neighborhood gun violence

Cars streaked past Bashir Muhammad Akinyele last month as he stood at the corner of a busy intersection across from a high school, baking under the midday sun. Then he stepped off the curb and faced the oncoming traffic.Desperation drove Akinyele to join the street protest, as it had many times before. A veteran teacher in Newark, New Jersey, Akinyele can name well over 40 former students who have been killed...
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark homicide of 29-year-old is under investigation

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with Newark detectives, is investigating the fatal shooting of Khalif Ligon, 29, of Newark, according to a Sept. 8 press release from the ECPO. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 1:49 a.m., police were notified of...
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Protest is planned in response to reported plea deal in Moussa Fofana case

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Friends, family and #JusticeForMoussa supporters of Maplewood teenager Moussa Fofana, who was shot and killed at Underhill Field in June 2021, are planning a protest march from Columbia High School to Maplewood Town Hall in response to a reported plea deal in the case of his alleged murderer. The protest will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in 12th Avenue shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on 12th Avenue late Monday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 28-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 12th Avenue and Carroll Street at around 5:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
PATERSON, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
jcitytimes.com

Jersey City Woman Pleads Guilty to Stealing iPhones at Mail Facility

A Jersey City woman has admitted to stealing numerous cell phones from mail that passed through the United States post office where she was employed. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, Nyasia Hutchinson, 26, pleaded guilty today to one count of theft of mail by a postal employee during a videoconference before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Man admits distributing crack and heroin in Stephen Crane Village in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — An Essex County man has admitted to distributing and possessing with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine base, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Sept. 6. Raquan Rawls, aka “Bandz,” 24, of Newark, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge John Michael Vazquez by videoconference to...
NEWARK, NJ

