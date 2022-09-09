Read full article on original website
Argos dominate Bearcats in road win
Willie Jordan set a school record for an interception return and the University of West Florida offense also continued to roll in a 49-10 win over Southwest Baptist Saturday night in Missouri. Jordan ran a pick back 99 yards for a score while seventh-ranked UWF racked up 400 yards of...
University of West Florida receives national recognition
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The accolades for the University of West Florida keep rolling in after being ranked in the Top 10 public institutions in the region by U.S. News & World Report and the 2022 Great College to Work For, with special designation as an Honor Roll institution for the fourth straight year. “These […]
Panama City Beach expects boil water notice
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach, or at least a part of it, could soon be under a boil water notice. Lightning struck a pine tree on Coyote Pass in the Glades community on Sunday causing a water main break. Crews are out trying to repair the water main. According to the […]
Demolition of Okaloosa Island hotel
Residents may experience aircraft noise Sept. 13 – 15, when the 58th Fighter Squadron conducts night flying operations in the area. F-35 fighter aircraft will conduct missions between 7:30 and 10 p.m. Night flying is required for 58th FS training operations, according to Eglin Air Force Base. Let’s get...
Blue Angels Buzzin' the Gulf Coast Beaches Sunday evening
Pensacola Beach to Perdido Pass Beach Buzz by the Blues. Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The Blue Angels returned home from the Smoky Mountain Air Show in Knoxville Tennessee last evening. They were first spotted over Pensacola Beach at about 5:35pm and made their final turn over Perdido Pass at about 5:41pm before landing at NAS Pensacola at about 5:50pm.
Flooding impacts residents across Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Flooding impacted a large portion of the area on Sunday. Road closures could be seen across areas from Panama City Beach, Panama City, Lynn Haven, and across Bay County. “If you can’t see what you are driving through, just stop and turn around. We try to...
New 121-suite hotel coming to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A new 121-suite Residence Inn by Marriott is coming to Panama City Beach. The announcement was made last week by the St. Joe Company. St. Joe will partner with Intermountain Management LLC on the project. The two companies will design, develop, construct and own the limited service hotel located […]
F-35 fighter aircraft to fly during night operations this week
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The 58th Fighter Squadron is conducting night flying operations in the skies above Niceville and beyond from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15. Residents may experience aircraft noise. F-35 fighter aircraft will conduct missions between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., Eglin Air Force Base...
Flash Flooding in the Panhandle
Heavy rain has fallen across the area Sunday morning, and in some spots, up to 5″ of rain fell. Leading some roads to be covered with water. If you come across a road that is flooded remember to “turn around don’t drown”. If you can see the road you don’t know the conditions the road […]
Niceville High’s BIG announcement
I hope you all had a great weekend. Here’s everything you need to know this Monday morning to get your week started 🙂. It’s Zeptember on 100.3 KROCK. 30 days of the words, music, and magic of Led Zeppelin that will culminate on September 30th with ZEPFEST. “The...
Niceville High School Band invited to march in the 2024 Rose Parade
This local coverage is made possible thanks to Realtor Lisa A. Norton! Support those who support our local news coverage!. On Friday morning, Niceville High School band students piled into the auditorium at the school for an unexpected announcement. They were joined by 8th grade band students from Lewis and Ruckel Middle Schools.
Cold front on the way next week
Early September in NW Florida. You would probably think of sweat and hurricanes. September is our 4th wettest month locally and usually a continuation of summer heat and humidity. September 2022 is offering a different (potential) reality next week. We're officially on COLD FRONT WATCH:. TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY LOWS:. COAST:...
One injured in PCB motorcycle accident
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are investigating a motorcycle accident on Middle Beach Road Saturday night. Police said the motorcyclist, a 59-year-old Panama City Beach man, was trying to turn west onto Middle Beach Road. He reportedly ran into the back of a truck also heading west on Middle Beach. […]
Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida
US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
20 Best Restaurants in Pensacola, FL (with Photos & Maps)
In Pensacola, there are no shortages of delicious places to eat. There are so many places to eat in Pensacola, FL that it can be challenging to choose from. In order to make it easier for you, here are 20 of the best restaurants in Pensacola, FL. There is something for everyone on this list, from seafood to steakhouses.
U.S. Coast Guard investigating industrial accident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police have turned over the investigation of an “industrial accident” to the United States Coast Guard. Police said they got the call around 6:45 Sunday evening. Police would not say the nature of the accident or if there were any injuries. However, investigators learned the accident took place […]
Spike strips stop fleeing pickup pulling trailer in north Okaloosa: OCSO
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A Crestview man is facing charges after he allegedly fled from deputies during an attempted traffic stop early Saturday morning near Holt, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in an announcement. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), around 1 a.m. on Saturday,...
Troopers: A dozen injured in Escambia County District school bus accident
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County District school bus has been involved in a motor vehicle accident Monday morning. According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, the accident happened around 9:17 in the area of Highway 29 and Nine Half Mile Road. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a semi-trailer truck...
Injuries reported in Highway 231 crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol, Bay County Fire Rescue and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of an accident at Highway 231 and East Avenue Monday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol the accident happened around 9:00-9:10 p.m. Troopers said there were two cars involved a black Toyota Tundra […]
1 person hospitalized following water rescue on Pensacola Beach
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was hospitalized after being rescued on Pensacola Beach Monday afternoon. According to Escambia County officials, lifeguards pulled a swimmer out of the water near the Margaritaville Beach Hotel around 1:40 p.m. Officials say the swimmer was taken to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office substation for...
