ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

RCSO still searching for missing teenage girl, missing since July 25th

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wppk6_0howNSkD00

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a missing teenage girl.

According to authorities, Alexis Debruhl, 16, was last seen on July 25th, 2022 at 8 A.M. walking away from her residence on the 2500 block of Deans Bridge Road.

Authorities say Alexis has brown hair and blue eyes, and she is 4’11” and weighs 115 pounds.

Authorities also say that Alexis was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a light colored T-shirt.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Alexis does not have any known medical conditions and is believed to be in the area of Allendale and/or Barnwell Counties in South Carolina.

If anyone has any information on Alexis’ whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Public reacts to multiple shooting reports in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Waynesboro Police officers spent Monday investigating two separate crimes that happened Sunday night. The first was a shooting reported just before 8 o’clock in the area of East 6th Street and Davis Road, near DelMac Minute Mart. NewsChannel 6 spoke with Annie Sapp, who lives nearby in Waynesboro. “Scary,” she exclaimed. […]
WAYNESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Authorities investigate pair of shootings in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two separate shooting incidents occurred Sunday night in Waynesboro, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The first incident took place at 7:45 p.m. on Sixth Street in front of Delmac’s Store. The Waynesboro Police Department handled the call. One male victim was confirmed...
WAYNESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WJBF

Waynesboro P.D. investigating two separate incidents

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Waynesboro Police are investigating two separate incidents. We’re told one was a shooting, the other involved road rage. Both happened Sunday night. We’re still trying to get more information on both cases. Count on NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest information when it becomes available.
WAYNESBORO, GA
wfxg.com

RCSO asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle theft suspect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man who allegedly stole a vehicle from a gas station on East Boundary Street in Augusta. Deputies say Jarrel Searles, pictured above, stole a blue 2010 Nissan Altima from a Chevron Gas...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

58-year-old wanted in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted person. Investigators say 59 years old Lamar King is wanted following an aggravated assault that took place on Roselle Street Saturday. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information,...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Aggravated Assault suspect wanted in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted person. Investigators say 59 years old Lamar King is wanted following an aggravated assault that took place on Roselle Street Saturday. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, contact Inv. Ashley Syria at (706) 821-1070, […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barnwell Counties#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Martinez man indicted by federal grand jury with five others for possessing illegal firearms

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Six people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. According to authorities, the defendants named in the federal indictments are: (*bolded indicates in CSRA viewing area) Terran L. Jones, 25, of Fort Myers, Fla., charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and […]
MARTINEZ, GA
WRDW-TV

Fire reported at apartment complex on Alexander Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta firefighters responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex Tuesday morning. Richmond County dispatchers said the call came in for a fire at the Lory in Augusta on Alexander Drive at 4:04 a.m. No injuries were reported in the initial call. Firefighters were still...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Tanker traps pickup truck against concrete divider in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Tuesday along Interstate 20 westbound inside of Aiken County near mile marker 1. An investigation revealed that a tanker truck and a pickup truck collided and the pickup truck became trapped between the tanker and a concrete divider. A passenger had to be […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta woman arrested after allegedly striking 2 victims with car

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old Augusta woman has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during crime after she allegedly struck two men with her vehicle. On Sept. 6, Rita Miller was arrested and booked with the Richmond...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

‘Mommy gone’: New details on wandering tot, dozing babysitter

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released report details how a driver found a 3-year-old wandering the streets and all a deputy could get from the boy was, “Mommy gone,” before his babysitter was finally found and arrested. The incident happened Tuesday in the area of Palmetto Drive...
MARTINEZ, GA
WJBF

WJBF

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy