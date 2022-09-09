Read full article on original website
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
It Seems Disney Quietly Removed Controversial Ears
If there is one thing you can count on during a special Disney event, it’s exclusive merch! D23 certainly saw its share of limited edition keepsakes (many you can snag on shopDisney, even if you weren’t able to make it to the Expo). That is already true of Disney100, the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney Company. Special merchandise has already been released for the celebration, including one already infamous set of ears.
‘Haunted Mansion’ Release Date Pushed Back Months
The Walt Disney Company has always been known for its incredible slate of both animated and live-action films. From classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Bambi to hits like High School Musical and Enchanted. In recent years, Disney has made a big push to make some of its most famous animated films into live-action remakes. While Disney started with princess hits like Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast, they are now working on unique choices like Lilo & Stitch and The Aristocats.
Disney Tried to Shoot a Promo Video, Instead They Got Yelled At and Booed
If you are a Disney fan who loves to follow along to learn all the latest Disney news, then you probably know that Disney recently hosted its biennial ultimate fan event, the D23 Expo. The Expo took place over three days and gave fans the chance to purchase exclusive merchandise, see unique performances, and attend panels to learn about the latest projects at Disney theme parks and Disney+. The Expo is a massive event that takes place every two years and draws tens of thousands of people to the Anaheim Convention Center, which is right by Disneyland Resort.
Is Universal Catching Up to Disney? Comcast CEO Thinks So
For years, Disney has been at the top of not only the theme park game, but also the film and television game. Walt Disney World Resort is one of the top vacation destinations in the world and Disney movies — as well as Marvel and Star Wars — are some of the top-grossing films of all time. However, they are not the only big name in the game. Over the years, Universal — which has theme parks just minutes from Walt Disney World — has been working hard to increase its visibility and gain some Florida travelers of its own.
John Stamos Holds Back Tears While Remembering Disneyland Trip With Bob Saget
For nearly 10 years, John Stamos and Bob Saget worked side by side as Jesse Katsopolis and Danny Tanner on the popular television show, Full House. The two played brothers-in-law in the series but, over the years, became more like brothers. The two would reunite more than 20 years later for a new version of the show, Fuller House, which also starred Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin Andrea Barber, and Scott Weinger. Fuller House ran for five seasons on Netflix, ending in 2020. However, the two remained close.
Have You Tried These New Restaurants in Walt Disney World?
The Walt Disney World Resort is filled with wonderful nostalgic attractions and experiences that Guests love to enjoy time and time again, but it is also constantly in a state of change, with new additions being added all the time to keep things fresh. Guests who visit the vacation destination love to enjoy Disney dining options throughout the property, and there is always something new and delicious to dine on! With the last few years featuring closures, delayed openings, and changes in travel due to COVID-19, there is a slew of new restaurants that many Guests might not have enjoyed yet.
Disney+ Is About to See a Big Price Hike, Bob Chapek Still Thinks It’s Too Cheap
In November 2019, The Walt Disney Company dove head-first into the streaming service game with the launch of its very own platform, Disney+. Not only did Disney+ have a massive library of classic Disney movies, but there were also films from Pixar, Marvel, and LucasFilm. Since then, Disney has gone full force in creating its own original programming, like The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, The Mandalorian, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
“Terrible Experience”: Guests Are Taking to Social Media to Vent Frustrations About Broken Rides, Dirt and Trash, and a Decline in Service at Disney World
Guests at Walt Disney World have noticed something- the Parks aren’t what they used to be. With prices soaring, guests expect a better experience but what they are getting is not better at all. Many have taken to social media to vent their frustrations, with one even going so far as to say her experience was “torture.”
Dining for Cheap in Disney Springs
From start to finish, a Walt Disney World Resort vacation can be extremely expensive. Guests drop some serious money on Disney Resort rooms, souvenirs, travel, supplies, special experiences, and more, but one of the most expensive aspects of any vacation is dining. Disney dining can be incredibly costly thanks to upscale and extravagant restaurants that offer up unique and unforgettable menus. While Guests can absolutely splurge on amazing meals throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, many are more interested in keeping their dining costs lower, which is completely possible by following a few key steps.
Disney World Hotels Are ON SALE NOW For Christmas Season
If you’re planning a Walt Disney World vacation this Christmas, I’ve got good news. If you’re not, I’ve got an excellent reason for you to start. Walt Disney World Resort hotel rooms are discounted up to 20% for Disney+ subscribers! Best news? Christmas Day is INCLUDED (that is practically unheard of)! Check out the details of the promotion below:
Celebrate Latin & Hispanic Heritage Month With Delectable Treats at Walt Disney World!
Every year, beginning September 15, we celebrate the beauty and history of the Latin American and Hispanic heritage. We also celebrate everything they have contributed to America — from food to art, fashion, and more. We celebrate throughout the country, and one place that loves to focus on the incredible food is Walt Disney World Resort.
See Disney’s “Lunchbox Mystery,” which debuted at Disney’s D23 Expo
Last weekend, during the epic (as always) 2022 D23 Expo, Disney Parks unveiled some amazing new things coming to the parks in the next few weeks, months, and years. Guests at the Disney Parks panel during the D23 Expo learned about a new Encanto-themed attraction at Magic Kingdom, a new area at Magic Kingdom dedicated to Disney Villains, and we even learned about the newest cruise ship that will join the Disney Cruise Line fleet; it’s called the Disney Treasure.
Enjoy Delicious Disney World Halloween Treats WITHOUT Visiting the Parks!
The Spookiest Time of the Year has begun at the Most Magical Place on Earth, which means that there are a ton of delicious, limited-time offerings that are available at all four Walt Disney World Resort theme parks. From spicy, savory options like the Pain and Panic hot dog at Casey’s Corner to sweet choices like the Graveyard cupcake that you can find at Backlot Express, there are dozens of options to choose from.
Guests Upset to Discover H2O+ shopDisney Orders May Not Be Fufilled
Guests who are fans of H2O+ were saddened by the announcement that the company would be closing its doors for good. The iconic brand of marine based bath products, with scents like Blushing Orange and Grapefruit Bergamot, has supplied Disney Hotels 2006. They cited poor sales and an inability to recoup lost revenue as their reason for closing.
Disney Announces Release Dates For ‘Mufasa’, ‘Inside Out 2’, ‘Snow White’, and More!
Last week, Disney hosted the D23 Expo, the ultimate fan event. At the Expo, Disney hosted so many great panels that let Guests hear from casts of upcoming films and series like The Santa Clauses, as well as past hits like Encanto. In addition, Disney hosted a Disney and Pixar film panel — where cameras were not allowed — and they shared more info on upcoming films like Snow White and Inside Out 2. They also announced that some new series would be coming down the pike — like The Lion King prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King.
Disney Releases Official Poster For ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’
This past weekend, Disney hosted its biennial event, the D23 Expo — the ultimate Disney fan event. The Expo featured a number of incredible panels, meet and greets, giveaways, and more. As with past Expos, Disney revealed a ton of new and exciting news that had to do with not only its theme parks, but also its gaming division and, of course, its upcoming films and series.
Winnie The Pooh (and Tigger Too) Are Comong Back to Crystal Palace
We have some tiggerific news that’s going to have you bouncing for joy! Winnie the Pooh and Pals are coming BACK to Crystal Palace for breakfast!. Earlier this year we discovered that the Hundred Acre Wood gang would return on September 20, 2022 for lunch and dinner only and wondered what that meant for the character breakfast. It seems that Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and the gang just needed a little bit more time to wake up than usual. They’ll return a month later on October 25, 2022! Reservations for breakfast open September 22, 2022 at 6:00am EST (trust me, you’ll want to be up bright and early to make this dining reservation because it will fill up).
