PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: The Crown's Imelda Staunton is seen on set as The Queen as Netflix reveal they will only suspend production for ONE DAY before 'covering Princess Diana's tragic death' while nation mourns Her Majesty

Imelda Staunton was pictured dressed as the Queen while leaving the set of The Crown in Barcelona, just hours before the news of Her Majesty's death was announced on Thursday evening.

The images come as it was revealed filming on the Royal drama has been suspended for one day as a 'mark of respect to the late monarch', who passed away aged 96 on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle.

Filming will also not take place on the day of the Queen's funeral.

In a move that could be branded insensitive by fans, when the cast and crew return they will be covering Princess Diana's death in 1997 and the Queen could be seen in mourning clothes.

The potentially controversial scenes will be filmed while the nation comes to grips with the loss of their late Queen during a 10 day mourning period which will end with a state funeral.

The actress, 66, who is playing an older version of Her Majesty in the Netflix series following predecessors Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, was seen in character as she prepared to leave the set.

A scene covering Princess Diana's tragic death in Paris in August 1997 was scheduled to be filmed on Friday in Barcelona, Spain.

As series five of the drama is set to air this autumn, filming for the sixth series is well underway with Elizabeth Debicki taking on the role of the late Princess of Wales alongside Imelda as the late Queen Elizabeth II.

However, SER Catalunya have reported scenes that would cover Princess Diana's death in August 1997 were being suspended following the death of Her Majesty.

The set, which had been built in a district of Barcelona, had been modified to resemble a Parisian street with French road signs.

A reporter for the outlet tweeted a video and photos of the set which now looks completely empty.

Loss: Queen Elizabeth II (pictured in 1999), Britain's longest reigning monarch, died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced at 6.30pm on Thursday

Leaving: The images come as it was revealed filming on the Royal drama has been suspended for just one day as a 'mark of respect to the late monarch'

The decision not to film comes as the Netflix show also announced that it will suspend filming on the day of Her Majesty's funeral.

A Netflix spokesperson said: 'As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen's funeral.'

Filming was due to start in Majorca next week and run to late October - but plans changed after news of the Queen's death broke.

Halted: Filming for scenes portraying the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in 1997 have also been suspended, with reports suggesting production will not resume for another week (Pictured: a street in Barcelona designed to resemble Paris)

Netflix reportedly devised a plan, named Operation London Bridge the same name as the official funeral plan for the Queen, to outline what the production company would do in the event of her passing.

One of the show's creators Stephen Daldry said when the show first premiered in 2016 the cast would likely stop production, he said: 'It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She's a global figure and it's what we should do.'

Next: Series five of the drama is set to air this autumn with scenes involving the late Princess of Wales (pictured in 1995)

After The Queen's death was announced, Peter Morgan, writer of the drama, said: 'The Crown is a love letter to her and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.'

Shortly before the news broke, Imelda was seen on set in Spain sporting a green and navy blue checkered co-ord set, featuring a midi skirt and a jacket, as she headed to her vehicle on set.

Imelda sheltered beneath an umbrella, wearing a black coat as she spoke to members of the cast and crew.

Rows of cars could be seen lined up outside the cast members' trailers as they piled into their vehicles and departed the set, just hours before the news of the Queen's death was made public.

Lesley Manville, who plays Princess Margaret, and new star Rufus Kampa, starring as Prince William, were also seen on set at the time.

The final two series of The Crown will cover the Royal Family's history throughout the 1990s and into 2003, it is not yet known which moments will be seen.

Imelda recently took over the role from Olivia Coleman, who played the Queen throughout the second and third series, while Claire Foy originally starred as the monarch.

On pause: Netflix reportedly devised a plan, named Operation London Bridge the same name as the official funeral plan for the Queen, to outline what the production company would do in the event of her passing

Rainy day: Imelda was seen sheltering under an umbrella and wearing a black coat as she spoke to members of the cast and crew

Sheltering: Imelda was seen wrapped up in an umbrella and raincoat as she prepared to leave set on Thursday

Farewell: Imelda was seen waving goodbye to cast and crew as she finished filming scenes

Co-star: Lesley Manville, who plays Princess Margaret, was also seen on set on Thursday afternoon

Storyline: The final two series of The Crown will cover the Royal Family's history throughout the 1990s and into 2003, it is not yet known which moments will be seen

Role: Lesley has taken over the role of Princess Margeret from Helena Bonham Carter, while Vanessa Kirby also played the role

Jonathan Pryce is playing Prince Philip, who is also new to the series, and picks up the role from Tobias Menzies.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch who was on the throne for 70 years, died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced at 6.30pm on Thursday.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: 'The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.'

New face: Taking on the main role, Imelda Staunton will replace Olivia Colman as The Queen, while she was also previously played by Claire Foy

Newbie: New star Rufus Kampa, starring as Prince William, was also seen on set on Thursday afternoon, before news of The Queen's death

Story: Rufus, 16, will play the Prince at a different stage in his life, depicting his teenage years showing how he and the royal family coped with the death of Princess Diana

The Queen's death will see Britain and her Commonwealth realms enter into a 10-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

Her coffin will be moved to London on the royal train via Edinburgh before she lies in state in Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament for four days. Hundreds of thousands of people will be able to pay their respects.

The state funeral is expected take place at Westminster Abbey in central London on Monday, September 19, which will be attended by her bereft family as well as 2,000 heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life around the globe.

Statement: King Charles III released a poignant statement reacting to the death of his 'beloved mother' as he took the throne on Thursday

And as her son accedes to the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70-year reign that saw her reach her Platinum Jubilee this year - a landmark unlikely to be reached again by a British monarch.

Charles, who will reign as King Charles III, said: 'The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

'We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

'During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.'

Tribute: The Queen's death was confirmed at 6.30pm on Thursday, with a Buckingham Palace spokesman saying: 'The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon' (pictured in June)

The Crown halts filming of Princess Diana death scenes in Barcelona as a mark of respect to the Queen – and will also suspend production on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral

