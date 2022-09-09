ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

GOP balks at White House request for billions for public health, natural disasters, Ukraine

By Jennifer Shutt
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dL5C_0howMuEE00

The White House. Credit: Wikipedia

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

WASHINGTON — Republicans in Congress are lukewarm about providing $47 billion in new emergency spending for the ongoing Ukrainian war against Russia’s invasion, COVID-19 and monkeypox public health campaigns, and to help states recover from natural disasters.

GOP senators, who have returned to Washington after Congress’ summer break, aren’t so sure the Biden administration’s request really is needed and are pushing the White House for more details on how the administration would distribute the money. Republicans also want to know exactly where previous funding for Ukraine, COVID-19 and natural disaster recovery has gone.

“The problem is they want to keep spending more money and throw more gasoline on the inflation fire,” Texas Sen. John Cornyn said of the $6.5 billion natural disaster request. “I think that’s a bad idea.”

The White House asked that the money be included in a short-term funding bill that Congress must clear by Sept. 30 to keep the government open, one of the few must-do pieces of legislation expected to be passed before the midterm election.

While Democrats control both chambers of Congress, most legislation cannot advance through the Senate without at least 10 Republicans voting to move past the legislative filibuster. And spending bills are traditionally negotiated in a broadly bipartisan way, making minority party buy-in essential.

Cornyn said instead of providing new deficit spending on natural disasters, he’d instead like to see Congress clear a bill he co-sponsored with California Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla that would allow local, state and tribal governments to use unspent COVID-19 funds for natural disaster recovery, or infrastructure projects.

The legislation passed the U.S. Senate unanimously last October, but has not been taken up in the U.S. House, where a bipartisan group of 158 lawmakers support an identical bill that was introduced about a week after the Senate vote.

The Biden administration last week requested lawmakers approve the $47 billion tranche of emergency spending for four areas when they pass a government funding bill later this month, saying the funding is essential.

The supplemental funding request proposed Congress provide $22.4 billion for the ongoing COVID-19 response within the United States and abroad, $13.7 billion for Ukraine’s war effort, $6.5 billion to help communities throughout the country recover and rebuild following natural disasters, and $4.5 billion to try to get the monkeypox outbreak under control.

At the moment, Republicans seem inclined to agree to provide some funding for Ukraine and possibly natural disaster response, but have rebuffed spending on COVID-19 and monkeypox.

Doubt about health funding

Senate GOP Whip John Thune of South Dakota said this week he doesn’t think it’s “necessary” for Congress to provide the White House’s $22.4 billion COVID-19 funding request, which it originally submitted in March, or its $4.5 billion monkeypox funding request.

“I just think both of those categories are areas where we believe there’s still sufficient money within the authorities that the administration already has,” Thune said.

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, the top Republican on the panel that funds public health programs, said he expects natural disaster response will likely get some funding, though he’s skeptical of the COVID-19 and monkeypox request.

“I think they’re asking for too much money without enough information as to how they’re going to use it,” Blunt said of the coronavirus and monkeypox requests.

If the Biden administration had requested something lower, perhaps $1 billion for monkeypox, Blunt said the White House could have “come up with a logical, reasonable sounding plan of what they’re going to do with that billion dollars.”

“It’s really pretty hard to spend $4 billion on one disease with a relatively small number of vaccines available,” Blunt said of the monkeypox request.

On the Ukraine funding request, Blunt said he expects the GOP will back some new spending, though he cautioned they’ll need more information from the White House first.

“I don’t think Ukraine would be the big problem. But showing that Ukraine really has already had all the money we’ve allocated spent on them might be something the administration has to show. And I’m not sure they can,” he said.

Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, is also skeptical about more Ukraine funding, saying Thursday he wasn’t sure Congress needed to provide more for its resistance to Russia.

“I don’t know. We need to look at that real closely. If they need it, we need to do it,” Shelby said. “But do they need it this soon? I don’t know.”

The post GOP balks at White House request for billions for public health, natural disasters, Ukraine appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

FL sues feds over slow response to DeSantis’ drug plan; Biden already has OK’d cheaper drug prices

Quality Journalism for Critical Times After Congress and President Joe Biden approved a massive spending bill to allow Medicare to negotiate cheaper drug prices with pharmaceutical companies starting in 2026, Florida has filed a lawsuit against the federal government over delays in the state’s own plan to import cheaper medicine from Canada. Gov. Ron DeSantis has pushed the Canada initiative […] The post FL sues feds over slow response to DeSantis’ drug plan; Biden already has OK’d cheaper drug prices appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Biden slams ‘extreme MAGA Republicans’ as Democrats launch drive to midterm election

Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden in a Thursday night speech to a crowd of party faithful promoted legislation passed by the Democratic Congress and attacked supporters of former President Donald Trump for defending rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. “Extreme MAGA Republicans just don’t threaten our personal, economic rights. They embrace political violence,” […] The post Biden slams ‘extreme MAGA Republicans’ as Democrats launch drive to midterm election appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is on track to vote on a bill codifying marriage equality as soon as next week, with negotiators increasingly confident it could become law. Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday they’re close to getting at least 10 Republicans to back the same-sex marriage […] The post Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Candidates, mostly Republican, skip debates, bar press during midterm campaigns

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — With two months left of the 2022 campaign season, a majority of Republican candidates are continuing to skirt away from not only talking to local and national media outlets about their policies, but their own constituents, leaving voters with little information on their policy positions. “If we are to hold our elected officials […] The post Candidates, mostly Republican, skip debates, bar press during midterm campaigns appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
Florida Phoenix

Congressional panel debates federal role in preventing youth incarceration

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Members of a U.S. House Education and Labor Committee panel on Thursday questioned experts and leaders of youth rehabilitation programs about how the federal government could invest in programs to prevent kids from becoming incarcerated. “Although the juvenile justice system is intended to rehabilitate—not punish—young offenders, data shows that the more a young […] The post Congressional panel debates federal role in preventing youth incarceration appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Aftermath of FL primary: One candidate narrowly wins after recounts; another won’t accept defeat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In the recent primary elections, two GOP races in Central Florida were neck and neck, with one candidate pulling off a narrow win in the state House after recounts and another refusing to concede a Congressional race. State Rep. Webster Barnaby, known for filing a Texas-style six-week abortion ban that died in the Florida Legislature, […] The post Aftermath of FL primary: One candidate narrowly wins after recounts; another won’t accept defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House members raise doubts about Manchin environmental permitting deal

Quality Journalism for Critical Times More than 50 U.S. House members are objecting to a push to revise federal environmental permitting requirements for energy projects — part of a deal Democratic leaders struck with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III to win passage of their climate, health, and taxes bill that passed last month. The House members signed a letter circulated […] The post U.S. House members raise doubts about Manchin environmental permitting deal appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Republican candidates who claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump have been nominated for governor in four critical swing states, raising concerns that if elected they could try to sway election results in 2024 and beyond. In Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Republican primary voters elected a candidate who has denied the […] The post How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cornyn
Person
John Thune
Person
Richard Shelby
Person
Alex Padilla
Person
Roy Blunt
Florida Phoenix

Sounding the alarm on extremism, Biden says ‘MAGA Republicans’ pose threat to democracy

Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a warning against what he described as “MAGA Republicans” and extremist threats to the nation, reminding Americans that democracy is not guaranteed. “We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Each and every one of us,” Biden said in his remarks, delivered outside Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. […] The post Sounding the alarm on extremism, Biden says ‘MAGA Republicans’ pose threat to democracy appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Florida Phoenix

White House requests $47 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine, vaccines and more

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Biden administration is asking Congress for emergency funding to support Ukraine’s military, national COVID and monkeypox responses and to help communities affected by natural disasters. The current fiscal year ends Sept. 30 and Congress has not passed a funding measure for next year, so a short-term bill would be needed to keep the government […] The post White House requests $47 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine, vaccines and more appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
POTUS
Florida Phoenix

Biden’s Philly speech was a challenge to all of us. We have to step up

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Returning to the state where he launched his candidacy — and the one that handed him the White House in 2020 — President Joe Biden on Thursday called on Americans to join him in a fight to preserve democracy and to beat back the forces of extremism. The 30-minute address was equal parts tribute to the nation’s […] The post Biden’s Philly speech was a challenge to all of us. We have to step up appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Florida Phoenix

FL congressional races all over the map; some U.S. House incumbents need to campaign in November

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Several U.S. House members from Florida held on to their congressional seats on Tuesday, but others will need to keep campaigning for the November 8 general election, election data show. For example, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, in the Panhandle, overcame two Republican candidates in the primary election for District 1, even after he made Twitter […] The post FL congressional races all over the map; some U.S. House incumbents need to campaign in November appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Ukraine War#Senate Gop#Natural Disasters#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Gop#The White House#Republicans#Democrats
Florida Phoenix

Biden to wipe out $10,000 in student loan debt for many borrowers

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for Pell Grant borrowers and up to $10,000 for all other borrowers with an income of less than $125,000 for an individual and $250,000 for a household. Biden also announced his administration is extending a pause […] The post Biden to wipe out $10,000 in student loan debt for many borrowers appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
POTUS
Florida Phoenix

Biden touts public safety policy in visit to Wilkes-Barre

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WILKES-BARRE, Pa. —  President Joe Biden knocked defenders of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol while touting his recent public safety policy wins in a visit to Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. “You can’t be pro-law enforcement and pro-insurrection,” Biden said. The president also referenced the FBI search at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence […] The post Biden touts public safety policy in visit to Wilkes-Barre appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Justice Department to appeal Trump special master order

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. Justice Department will appeal a Florida federal judge’s ruling this week appointing an independent arbiter to review thousands of sensitive materials the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence, the department notified the court Thursday. Government prosecutors are also asking U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon not to force them […] The post U.S. Justice Department to appeal Trump special master order appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PALM BEACH, FL
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis denounces Biden’s ‘very unfair’ student loan relief package

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis denounced President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program Thursday, labeling it unconstitutional and unfair to Americans who didn’t amass significant education debt. He also argued it would feed inflation. “It’s very unfair, you know, to have a truck driver have to pay back a loan for somebody that got, like, a PhD […] The post Gov. DeSantis denounces Biden’s ‘very unfair’ student loan relief package appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Florida Phoenix

Some Republican candidates shy from specifics of federal abortion law positions

Quality Journalism for Critical Times On the campaign trail, Iowa Democratic congressional candidates say their Republican opponents want to fully ban abortion in Iowa and nationwide – but many GOP candidates competing in the November election shy away from outlining specific policies. U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne’s campaign released a video advertisement of her opponent, state Sen. Zach Nunn, raising his […] The post Some Republican candidates shy from specifics of federal abortion law positions appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IOWA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Democrat Crist resigns U.S. House seat amid campaign to unseat Gov. DeSantis

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Charlie Crist, the Democrat challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis for reelection in November, has resigned his U.S. House seat effective at the close of business Wednesday. He did not explain his motivation in a short press release posted Wednesday afternoon by his Congressional office, but his departure will leave District 13, centered on Pinellas County, vacant […] The post Democrat Crist resigns U.S. House seat amid campaign to unseat Gov. DeSantis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Democrats beg national party and donors not to give up on them

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Democrats appealed to the national party and donor network on Wednesday, following Charlie Crist’s win in the gubernatorial primary and Val Demings’ coronation in the party’s Senate primary: Don’t give up on us. The fear is that those much-needed deep pockets of money might not be open to them, what with concerns over Gov. […] The post Florida Democrats beg national party and donors not to give up on them appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s epic fail at GOP campaign job: squandered millions, crap candidates

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Nobody likes Florida Sen. Rick Scott. Dogs don’t like him. Children don’t like him. Even Mitch McConnell struggles to be civil to the man. True, Scott’s company defrauded Medicare, though, it must be said, Republicans usually have no objection to robbing old people. He has the charisma of a week-old ham sandwich and the appeal […] The post U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s epic fail at GOP campaign job: squandered millions, crap candidates appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy