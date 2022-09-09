ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta arts commission member subject of ethics investigation

By Adrianne Murchison - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z3GdA_0howMqhK00

An Alpharetta panel will meet soon to determine if an ethics complaint against a member of the Cultural Arts Commission shows a possible code violation and warrants a hearing.

Vice Chairman Gene Andrews is the subject of a complaint filed Aug. 19 by Atlanta artist Jennifer Sutton who states that he used his position to intimidate and threaten her business.

Andrews told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that his disagreement with Sutton was over artwork for a client he represents and was not a city matter.

“Really, it’s nothing that’s being made into something,” he said.

Sutton declined to comment while her complaint is being investigated.

Thursday, Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said the Board of Ethics had not yet met to discuss the complaint. During a special called meeting Sept 1, Alpharetta City Council drew five names from a pool of Ethics Commission members to review the issue.

Andrews has served on the Cultural Arts Commission for about a year and a half, he said.

The Commission advises Alpharetta on purchasing works of art, as well as enrichment programs and performances to implement.

The original business between Sutton and Andrews did not involve Alpharetta, according to documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Earlier this summer, Sutton took artwork created by Andrew’s client to a show she was a part of in New York City. Later, arguments over contractual terms and the return of the artwork took place in heated text and phone messages and emails, the parties say.

Andrews referred to his position on the Cultural Arts Commission during a heated exchange with Sutton, a copy of a text message shows.

Andrews said he’s lived in Alpharetta for 20 years. He said that he referred to himself as a “city commissioner” to show that he’s familiar with art as well as the law.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabe.org

Local journalist testifies before Fulton special grand jury

Journalist George Chidi came to the Georgia State Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, over concerns about extremists trying to interrupt the certification of Georgia’s 2020 Electoral College presidential electors for Joe Biden. “I had been watching the Capitol for a few weeks before Dec. 14,” he told WABE. “There...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alpharetta, GA
Entertainment
City
Alpharetta, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Alpharetta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Andrews
The Citizen Online

Let the voter beware

The very important mid-term elections are coming up in November and there may be a few surprises you aren’t aware of. Surprises are not good when you are standing in front of the Ballot Marking Device (BMD) to cast your vote in an election. If you live in northeast...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#New York City#The Board Of Ethics#Alpharetta City Council#Ethics Commission
thelaniertimes.com

Gwinnett Implements New Grading Scale

Most people remember the grading scale going A(90-100), B(80-89), C(70-79), D(60-69), and F(0-59). However, the county has changed it. Why would they change it? Could it benefit us?. For the 2022 – 2023 school year Gwinnett County has made several changes. One of the biggest changes being the grading system....
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Where are the jobs concentrated in Cobb County?

As the Courier shifts its focus to provide heavier coverage of quality-of-life issues in the Cobb County, including transportation and the environment, we’re expanding and repurposing some of the census-related articles we’ve published over the past few years. This article takes a look at the distribution of jobs...
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Ethics
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy