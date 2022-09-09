ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 63

Scott Sanders
4d ago

OF COURSE IT IS!!!!! THE WHOLE THING WAS A SHAM. SET UP TO FAIL. DESIGNED TO DESTROY THE INSURANCE INDUSTRY AND FORCE A TAKEOVER OF HEALTHCARE…. ALL TO FORCE YOU ON TO “nationalized healthcare”. ANNND LETS LOAD ON THE ENTIRE THIRD WORLD….. have you ever seen RATIONING???? WORKS DAMN WELL IN CUBA, VENEZUELA…. THIS ADMINISTRATION ***** WANTS YOU DEAD !!!

Reply(1)
40
Debra Flynn
4d ago

of course because, we're getting a raise in SSI, they gotta take some back it's the norm.i hate this administration. they don't want anyone to get ahead. they just want to own you and tell you what to do, then take your money for their pockets. GET RID OF DUMORATS ALTOGETHER

Reply
35
Deanna Dal Gesso-Jones
4d ago

Worked in healthcare for 39 years ! We all knew this was coming from the beginning ! Now who will cover the 3 million new illegals in our hospitals and emergency rooms . Have a child …. It’s free . We all pay for them ! Daughter had a baby this year . Great job and healthcare . No complications , normal delivery and went home early . She owes 4 thousand dollars after her insurance ! Plus the over 300 a month taken out of her paycheck a month . They get it all free including now a slew of new benefits of , healthcare , food , housing , cash . Having that baby is their ticket !

Reply
39
