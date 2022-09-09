ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

Columbia Police investigating pedestrian fatality on Broad River

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police say they are investigating a Monday night pedestrian fatality on Broad River. Officials say the 69-year-old man was walking westbound across the road as the car traveled southbound on a green light. Cameras can help determine how the two collided.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

68 without power after early morning transformer fire in Midlands

Update as of 2:15 p.m.: Power has been restored and there are currently 68 meters without power. Original coverage: An early morning transformer fire is leaving thousands without power in the Midlands Monday morning. According to, Fairfield Electric Cooperative Inc. over 8,000 customers are without power between Kershaw and Richland...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man hit and killed by car early Tuesday morning in Columbia

A man is dead after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning. The accident happened at Broad River Rd. and Omarest Dr. We're told the driver did remain on scene. The accident remains under investigation. WACH FOX will continue to follow this developing story and bring you the latest...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia police investigating fatal vehicle collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly, two-vehicle collision. Officials say the crash occurred on Saturday, September 10 at the 7400 block of Monticello Road. Police say at this time, only one person died, and the driver of one of the vehicles was taken...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Storms wrap up and gorgeous September weather takes over

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Behind Monday night's cold front, the humidity will drop and this time it will stay low for several days!. The western Midlands will start cooler with lower humidity already in place. Farther east, we'll still be muggy and warmer, closer to 70. We'll see the...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

13-foot, 625-pound alligator caught at Lake Marion

LAKE MARION, S.C. (WCIV) — An over 600-pound gator was caught by hunters near Lake Marion over the weekend. In a Facebook post, Cordray's said Nick Gibert and his crew came in with their 625 lb., 13’ Lake Marion gator on Saturday, Sept. 10. The shop does alligator...
ANIMALS
wach.com

South Carolina sees its first West Nile Virus death of 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control says a Midlands person has died from West Nile Virus, the first in South Carolina this year. To date, DHEC has confirmed 11 human cases of West Nile Virus in the state, with 9 from the Midlands. Six of those confirmed Midlands cases are Richland County residents, according to a September 9 news release by DHEC.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

South Carolina ranks 8th for being 'vape obsessed'

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A new study shows South Carolina ranks eighth in the country when it comes to checking out vaping. “It’s a way to calm the nerves per say, quite honestly it is addicting, and it’s a socially acceptable thing,” said Richard Kinlaw with Dab City Tobacco & Vape.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institute

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has died after being in a fight with his cellmate at a Columbia area correctional facility. Officials say 35-year-old Jermaine Antonio Gross was injured in a fight with his cellmate. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The SCDC Office...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Eastover woman sentenced for stealing $258,000 in Social Security funds

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Eastover Woman will see just over a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing over $258,000 in Social Security, according to the US Attorney's Office in South Carolina (USAO SC). LOCAL FIRST | USC African American Studies program now a department.
EASTOVER, SC
wach.com

Motorcycle groups holds memorial ride to raise money for 4-year-old girl

LUGOFF, SC (WACH) — Dozens took a ride to benefit a 4-year-old girl from Lugoff. It was the 6th annual Harold Kennington Memorial Ride put on by the Punishers LE/MC Swamp Foxes chapter. The motorcycle group works with the family of Harold Kennington, a fellow biker who died in a motorcycle accident in 2016, to figure out who their ride will benefit each year in his honor.
LUGOFF, SC
wach.com

Man accused of pointing gun at SC McDonald's employees charged

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A man accused of pointing a gun at McDonald's employees in Aug. has been arrested and charged, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Deputies say investigators were able to identify the man as 22-year-old Calvin McGill. McGill has been charged with pointing and presenting...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

USC African American Studies program now a department

Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — After 50 years the African American Studies program at USC is now a department. The change happened on Friday Sept. 9th. USC students will now see department on their diplomas instead of program. According to Associate Professor of African American Studies Todd Shaw, the African...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

"Dance the night away": Blue Moon Ballroom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Are you looking for something fun to do on Friday nights? You can dance the night away at the Blue Moon Ballroom for an experience of a lifetime. Owner Jim Williamson invites everyone to come out and learn a variety of dances. They teach everything from Line, Shag and even Swing; to get you ready for your next event.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Gray Collegiate tops Camden

CAMDEN, SC (WACH) -- Gray Collegiate played spoiler as they visited the Camden Bulldogs. The War Eagles took the Sonic Friday Night Rivals victory 22-7.
CAMDEN, SC

