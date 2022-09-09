Woman makes a pizza run, wins $50,000 lottery prize

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said a brief trip to pick up pizza for dinner led to her winning a $50,000 lottery jackpot.

The Swansea woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she had just picked up some pizza for her family's dinner when she decided to stop into the Rainbow Gas Station in Swansea to buy a couple of $2 Jumbo Bucks scratch-off tickets.

"I don't play a lot," the player said. "And, I didn't scratch the tickets right away."

The woman said she waited until after dinner to scratch off the tickets, and was surprised when one of the games revealed a $50,000 prize.

"I didn't believe it, and my family didn't believe it either," the winner recalled.

The woman said she plans to put her winnings into savings.