ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, SC

Woman makes a pizza run, wins $50,000 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Io1JT_0howM9Gg00

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said a brief trip to pick up pizza for dinner led to her winning a $50,000 lottery jackpot.

The Swansea woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she had just picked up some pizza for her family's dinner when she decided to stop into the Rainbow Gas Station in Swansea to buy a couple of $2 Jumbo Bucks scratch-off tickets.

"I don't play a lot," the player said. "And, I didn't scratch the tickets right away."

The woman said she waited until after dinner to scratch off the tickets, and was surprised when one of the games revealed a $50,000 prize.

"I didn't believe it, and my family didn't believe it either," the winner recalled.

The woman said she plans to put her winnings into savings.

Comments / 6

Related
abcnews4.com

South Carolina woman brings home pizza and $50,000

(WPDE) — A South Carolina woman went out to pick up a pizza and came home $50,000 richer. The woman said after she picked up her pizza she stopped by the Rainbow Gas Station in Swansea for a couple of $2 lottery tickets. “I don’t play a lot,” she...
SWANSEA, SC
kiss951.com

Another Million-dollar Lottery Winner In North Carolina!

I’ve bought one of those $30 Millionaire Maker lottery scratch offs got my $30 investments, but Ronald Pierce of Charlotte pocketed a $1 million prize from his ticket. Congratulations, Ronald!!!! Pierce bought his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Food Lion on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Pierce...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man wins $200,000 in lottery

GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate man turned a $10 lottery win into $200,000. While filling up his car at the VHS Inc. convenience store on 905 Montague Ave. in Greenwood, he played the lottery and won $10. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) He spent his winnings...
GREENWOOD, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Swansea, SC
State
South Carolina State
UPI News

Missouri woman's $1M lottery ticket nearly ended up in the trash

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket said her winning ticket nearly ended up in the trash. The St. Louis County woman told Missouri Lottery officials she bought a $50 Millionaire Blowout scratch-off ticket from the 7-Eleven store on Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis and didn't think it was a winner when she scratched it off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WLTX.com

South Carolina woman picks up pizza, lottery tickets bring extra dough

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Swansea woman got a little extra dough after purchasing a couple of $2 lottery tickets at Rainbow Gas Garden #15 while picking up pizza for the family. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery representatives she waited until the family had eaten their pizza dinner before scratching off the Jumbo Bucks tickets. One of the tickets turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
SWANSEA, SC
UPI News

David Rush catches 77 marshmallows in his mouth on 'Live'

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record on the set of Live with Kelly and Ryan by catching 77 marshmallows in his mouth. David Rush -- who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education -- and neighbor Jonathan Hannon appeared on Live Monday to attempt a record and celebrate the 2023 Guinness Book of World Records launch in New York City.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rainbow Gas Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lottery
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: 32-year-old man wins $1M on scratch off ticket

An Ohio man purchased a Triple Million instant ticket while working in Michigan and won the game’s $1 million top prize. The lucky 32-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Gerth’s Beef & Deli, located at 6925 Lewis Avenue in Temperance. Temperance is about 40 miles southeast of Ann Arbor.
TEMPERANCE, MI
Cadrene Heslop

Hundreds In State Refunds For South Carolina Residents

South Carolina will put money back into the pockets of its residents. The payouts will happen later in the year. South Carolina plans to give locals direct tax rebates. The amount will vary based on the number of returns the state receives. Qualifying individuals are taxpayers. If not already done, the person should file their return for 2021 by October 17. The recipient should have a tax liability. Or a positive balance due after removing any credits from owed taxes to receive the rebate. (source)
INDIANA STATE
WJBF

Augusta Krispy Kreme closed following fire

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Krispy Kreme on Peach Orchard Road is closed Tuesday due to a fire. According to an employee the fire broke out Monday night. Augusta Fire Department officials tell us the fire was contained to the fryer appliance. Officials say the grease in the fryer caught fire and burned a small amount […]
AUGUSTA, GA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
446K+
Followers
64K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy