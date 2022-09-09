ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penfield, NY

WUHF

A preview to 'Remnants' at Rochester Fringe Festival

The Rochester Fringe Festival kicked off earlier this week and we will be highlighting a few of its shows. Today, we have of the pleasure in taking a closer look at "Remnants," which will take place at Ellison Park between September 17-19. Weaving dance, music, photography, visual art, and storytelling,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Rochester improv veterans Ty Gagnon and Joanne Brokaw to perform at Fringe

Rochester improv veterans Ty Gagnon and Joanne Brokaw have performed separately and together in various improv groups over the last decade. However a few years ago, they started experimenting as an improv duo. The pair will present their unscripted theater magic during the 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival on Friday, September...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

A preview to 'Elemental Forces Redux' at Rochester Fringe Festival

The Rochester Fringe Festival starts today! All week we will be highlighting a few of its shows. Today, we have of the pleasure in taking a closer look at Biodance's "Elemental Forces Redux." a multi-sensory dance, sound and media performance that draws from elements of nature in the midst of catastrophic climate change.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Seneca Waterways Council advocate Boy Scouts for all

We've been covering back-to-school events for the last couple weeks and with that comes fall activities. The Boy Scouts of America are rounding-up some new events. Scout Executive Stephen Hoitt of Seneca Waterways and Christine Freeman, a Cub Scout parent of Pack 67 of Victor, joined Good Day Rochester to tell us about these activities and how they create a healthy environment.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Make-A-Wish's Wishathon takes place

Rochester, N.Y. — Most people know Make-A-Wish turns dreams into reality for young people. On Wednesday, the Rochester Wishaton event raises money for the organization, so it can continue to do incredible work in the community. 13WHAM's Sam Carter joined us all morning long from the Eastview Mall in...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Fringe Festival set to open Tuesday

The 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival is set to kick off Tuesday, featuring more than 500 performances across 34 different venues through Sept. 24. Festival producer Erica Fee joined us on Good Day Rochester with a preview of this year's highlights.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

United Way Wednesday: Circulo Latino kicks off Multicultural Book Drive

United Way’s Circulo Latino Leadership Society is kicking off its second annual Multicultural Book Drive on Thursday, September 15, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. All books collected will be donated to local nonprofits in need of children's books that represent the families and communities they serve. Circular Latino...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Dr. Murray discusses Sickle Cell Awareness Month

Dr. Elizabeth Murray, a Spokesperson for American Academy of Pediatrics, joined Good Day Rochester in the first of a three-part series focused around Sickle Cell Disease. Today, she's discussing what is sickle cell disease and what people can do to help. For more information, Murray says go to www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/sicklecell/materials/factsheets.html.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Wealth Wednesday: Student Loan Relief

In this week's segment of Wealth Wednesday, Financial Advisor Jarrett Felton joined Good Day Rochester to discuss the Biden-Harris administration recent announcement of the three-part plan addressing student loan debt and what's and who's impacted by it. Felton recommends these two governments sites, StudentAid.gov and WhiteHouse.gov for further information on...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

New program targets epidemic of addiction among veterans

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new program just launched nationwide aims to serve those who've served our country. A recent report shows addiction is likely more prevalent than what is reported in US veterans. Those who've struggled with it say it's also very hard to ask for help. "The number one...
CALIFORNIA STATE

