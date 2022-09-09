Read full article on original website
WUHF
A preview to 'Remnants' at Rochester Fringe Festival
The Rochester Fringe Festival kicked off earlier this week and we will be highlighting a few of its shows. Today, we have of the pleasure in taking a closer look at "Remnants," which will take place at Ellison Park between September 17-19. Weaving dance, music, photography, visual art, and storytelling,...
WUHF
Rochester improv veterans Ty Gagnon and Joanne Brokaw to perform at Fringe
Rochester improv veterans Ty Gagnon and Joanne Brokaw have performed separately and together in various improv groups over the last decade. However a few years ago, they started experimenting as an improv duo. The pair will present their unscripted theater magic during the 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival on Friday, September...
WUHF
A preview to 'Elemental Forces Redux' at Rochester Fringe Festival
The Rochester Fringe Festival starts today! All week we will be highlighting a few of its shows. Today, we have of the pleasure in taking a closer look at Biodance's "Elemental Forces Redux." a multi-sensory dance, sound and media performance that draws from elements of nature in the midst of catastrophic climate change.
WUHF
Seneca Waterways Council advocate Boy Scouts for all
We've been covering back-to-school events for the last couple weeks and with that comes fall activities. The Boy Scouts of America are rounding-up some new events. Scout Executive Stephen Hoitt of Seneca Waterways and Christine Freeman, a Cub Scout parent of Pack 67 of Victor, joined Good Day Rochester to tell us about these activities and how they create a healthy environment.
WUHF
Make-A-Wish's Wishathon takes place
Rochester, N.Y. — Most people know Make-A-Wish turns dreams into reality for young people. On Wednesday, the Rochester Wishaton event raises money for the organization, so it can continue to do incredible work in the community. 13WHAM's Sam Carter joined us all morning long from the Eastview Mall in...
WUHF
Fringe Festival set to open Tuesday
The 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival is set to kick off Tuesday, featuring more than 500 performances across 34 different venues through Sept. 24. Festival producer Erica Fee joined us on Good Day Rochester with a preview of this year's highlights.
Noodle the Pug to join Lollypop Farms for Barktober Fest in Rochester
Barktober Fest will feature K9 contests, live music, food vendors, a pup pie eating contest and a reading and signing of ‘Noodle and the No Bones Day.’
WUHF
Veterans Outreach Center to host 'Stand Down' at the Rochester Public Market
On September 16, the Veterans Outreach Center will host the 21st annual "Stand Down" from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Rochester Public Market. The event is aimed to give all area veterans the opportunity to connect with service providers and employers in one place at the same time.
WUHF
United Way Wednesday: Circulo Latino kicks off Multicultural Book Drive
United Way’s Circulo Latino Leadership Society is kicking off its second annual Multicultural Book Drive on Thursday, September 15, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. All books collected will be donated to local nonprofits in need of children's books that represent the families and communities they serve. Circular Latino...
WUHF
Dr. Murray discusses Sickle Cell Awareness Month
Dr. Elizabeth Murray, a Spokesperson for American Academy of Pediatrics, joined Good Day Rochester in the first of a three-part series focused around Sickle Cell Disease. Today, she's discussing what is sickle cell disease and what people can do to help. For more information, Murray says go to www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/sicklecell/materials/factsheets.html.
WUHF
Wealth Wednesday: Student Loan Relief
In this week's segment of Wealth Wednesday, Financial Advisor Jarrett Felton joined Good Day Rochester to discuss the Biden-Harris administration recent announcement of the three-part plan addressing student loan debt and what's and who's impacted by it. Felton recommends these two governments sites, StudentAid.gov and WhiteHouse.gov for further information on...
WUHF
Portland Street Response hoping to benefit from historic mental health funding in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — In the middle of Suicide Prevention Month, Oregon secured a huge win for mental health funding. Thanks to President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, the state finalized a deal with the federal government to help fund community-based crisis intervention teams with Medicaid. The Oregon Health...
WUHF
New program targets epidemic of addiction among veterans
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new program just launched nationwide aims to serve those who've served our country. A recent report shows addiction is likely more prevalent than what is reported in US veterans. Those who've struggled with it say it's also very hard to ask for help. "The number one...
