Brooke and Noel Fesperman help plant more than 5,000 flags in front of Yampa Valley Bank on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Steamboat Springs as part of the Never Forget Project project. The Fespermans were among dozens of volunteers who gathered Friday to plant flags to honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Among the volunteers were student groups from the High Point 4-H Club, and the Steamboat Springs High School hockey and cross country teams. After the flags were planted, guest speaker Vladan Chase offered a few brief remarks while local law enforcement officials added a few big flags to the display.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO