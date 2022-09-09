ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Apply now for grants through Steamboat Sotheby’s Community Fund

Steamboat Sotheby’s is currently accepting applications for its fall grant cycle. According to a news release, the Steamboat Sotheby’s Community Fund was established to support local nonprofit organizations through a collective funding and semi-annual granting process. SSIR Brokers, owners, and staff participate in the fund, which has awarded...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Economic partnership makes a ‘big ask’ from Steamboat Springs City Council

John Bristol, the executive director of the Routt County Economic Development Partnership, is seeking $147,509 from the city of Steamboat Springs to help the investor-led economic development organization expand and diversify commerce in Routt County. During a presentation before City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Bristol said the economic development...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Report: Local government investment important to meet waste diversion goals

Increasing the ability to divert organic material from landfills in Routt County will be vital to meet local climate goals, and meaningful change may require government involvement, according to a study commissioned by Routt County and Steamboat Springs. The study’s findings show Routt County is behind other mountain communities in...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: John “Rocky” Wright

A celebration of life will be held at Ernie and Cindy Wright’s 7310 County Road 65, Hayden, CO 81639 on September 17th, 2022 beginning at 10:30 am followed by a scattering of ashes on Ripple Creek Pass. In lieu of flowers please donate to your preferred organization which helps people in need.
HAYDEN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Routt County, CO
Business
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
County
Routt County, CO
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Routt County, CO
Government
City
Columbine, CO
Local
Colorado Business
City
Oak Creek, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Photos: Never Forget Project

Brooke and Noel Fesperman help plant more than 5,000 flags in front of Yampa Valley Bank on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Steamboat Springs as part of the Never Forget Project project. The Fespermans were among dozens of volunteers who gathered Friday to plant flags to honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Among the volunteers were student groups from the High Point 4-H Club, and the Steamboat Springs High School hockey and cross country teams. After the flags were planted, guest speaker Vladan Chase offered a few brief remarks while local law enforcement officials added a few big flags to the display.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Christopher Rhodes

It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of Christopher John Rhodes, our beloved father, husband, son, brother, and friend to so many. Chris was born January 12, 1982 and lived fiercely every day of his forty years. He was pure goodness. Chris will be missed deeply...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Howelsen volleyball courts close early for construction on new lights

The Howelsen Park beach volleyball, tennis and pickleball courts are closed until spring 2023, and improvements to the outdoor lighting could be worth the wait. “While the season has come to an early close due to the project, the venue will provide a totally new experience when play returns next spring, and we truly believe players will see the difference in a new light,” Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Manager Alexis Wolf said in a news release.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stanley
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat football gets back on the right track

The Steamboat Springs high school football team traveled to Middle Park and powered its way to a 29-0 victory on Friday, Sept. 9. Coming off of a tough loss to Moffat County, the Sailors were looking to get back in the positive and earn their winning record back. The shutout...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Symphony Orchestra receives $500,000 donation

The Steamboat Symphony Orchestra is reporting it has received a $500,000 donation from Sara Craig-Scheckman, giving the local nonprofit new opportunities to support music and music education throughout the Yampa Valley. According to a news release, the large donation was made in honor of Craig-Scheckman’s mother, Kathleen Willis Craig, who...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy