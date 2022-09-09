Read full article on original website
Apply now for grants through Steamboat Sotheby’s Community Fund
Steamboat Sotheby’s is currently accepting applications for its fall grant cycle. According to a news release, the Steamboat Sotheby’s Community Fund was established to support local nonprofit organizations through a collective funding and semi-annual granting process. SSIR Brokers, owners, and staff participate in the fund, which has awarded...
Economic partnership makes a ‘big ask’ from Steamboat Springs City Council
John Bristol, the executive director of the Routt County Economic Development Partnership, is seeking $147,509 from the city of Steamboat Springs to help the investor-led economic development organization expand and diversify commerce in Routt County. During a presentation before City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Bristol said the economic development...
Report: Local government investment important to meet waste diversion goals
Increasing the ability to divert organic material from landfills in Routt County will be vital to meet local climate goals, and meaningful change may require government involvement, according to a study commissioned by Routt County and Steamboat Springs. The study’s findings show Routt County is behind other mountain communities in...
Obituary: John “Rocky” Wright
A celebration of life will be held at Ernie and Cindy Wright’s 7310 County Road 65, Hayden, CO 81639 on September 17th, 2022 beginning at 10:30 am followed by a scattering of ashes on Ripple Creek Pass. In lieu of flowers please donate to your preferred organization which helps people in need.
Photos: Never Forget Project
Brooke and Noel Fesperman help plant more than 5,000 flags in front of Yampa Valley Bank on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Steamboat Springs as part of the Never Forget Project project. The Fespermans were among dozens of volunteers who gathered Friday to plant flags to honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Among the volunteers were student groups from the High Point 4-H Club, and the Steamboat Springs High School hockey and cross country teams. After the flags were planted, guest speaker Vladan Chase offered a few brief remarks while local law enforcement officials added a few big flags to the display.
Obituary: Christopher Rhodes
It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of Christopher John Rhodes, our beloved father, husband, son, brother, and friend to so many. Chris was born January 12, 1982 and lived fiercely every day of his forty years. He was pure goodness. Chris will be missed deeply...
Howelsen volleyball courts close early for construction on new lights
The Howelsen Park beach volleyball, tennis and pickleball courts are closed until spring 2023, and improvements to the outdoor lighting could be worth the wait. “While the season has come to an early close due to the project, the venue will provide a totally new experience when play returns next spring, and we truly believe players will see the difference in a new light,” Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Manager Alexis Wolf said in a news release.
Dogsitter cited for trespassing after pet shot and killed in Wolcott
Bellyache resident Stephen Katz asked for “the fullest extent of the law” in seeking retribution for the killing of a dog he was watching, according to an incident report released to the Vail Daily by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday. Katz was instead told that...
Steamboat football gets back on the right track
The Steamboat Springs high school football team traveled to Middle Park and powered its way to a 29-0 victory on Friday, Sept. 9. Coming off of a tough loss to Moffat County, the Sailors were looking to get back in the positive and earn their winning record back. The shutout...
Steamboat Symphony Orchestra receives $500,000 donation
The Steamboat Symphony Orchestra is reporting it has received a $500,000 donation from Sara Craig-Scheckman, giving the local nonprofit new opportunities to support music and music education throughout the Yampa Valley. According to a news release, the large donation was made in honor of Craig-Scheckman’s mother, Kathleen Willis Craig, who...
