Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Reno
Are Washoe officials ready for misinformation, fraud claims heading into midterm election?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The 2022 midterm elections are now less than two months away. Similar to the primary and the 2020 election, many believe that bad actors will exploit misinformation to cast doubt on the results. Are county election officials prepared for the onslaught...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Emergency Management calls on residents to be ready for a natural disaster
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As wildfires, floods and extreme heat waves continue to affect many in our region, the Washoe County Emergency Management is reminding residents to prepare. September is National Preparedness Month and the perfect time to create escape plans, go-bags and make arrangements for pet care. “It’s not...
FOX Reno
What's the threshold for canceling school, sports in Washoe County because of smoke?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — With smoke inundating the Truckee Meadows, many parents and students are asking about the threshold to cancel school and sports in Washoe County. The Washoe County School District's policy states air quality must be above 300 in the maroon range and...
Mosquito Fire smoke means air quality will continue to be unhealthy in Reno region
Despite the abysmal cloud of smoke socking in Northern Nevada, it could be worse, according to Brendan Schnieder, air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District. In the first eight months of last year, Washoe County had 34 unhealthy air days. This year, through Aug. 31, there was just one day of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Update: WCSD to check conditions, deliberate calling a smoke day at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Monday update: The Washoe County School District will meet around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to look at air quality data and predictions for the day before deciding whether to call a smoke day. ...
FOX Reno
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office experiencing credit card processing issues
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Records/Permits and Civil Sections are experiencing credit card processing issues. WCSO officials say citizens seeking services over the next two days are asked to bring alternative forms of payment such as cash, check, cashier’s check or money order while WCSO works with their vendor to resolve the issues.
Lassen County News
So much for justice in Susanville
Early yesterday morning when I heard Judge Moody had ruled against the city of Susanville in its lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, I blurted out a four-letter word I won’t repeat here. But I wasn’t surprised. I saw that shot coming the moment I read the city’s response to the judge’s Aug. 26 request they tell him what rights the city had been denied as a result of AB 200. I feared the city’s attorneys had composed a brief they thought the judge wanted to read, but in doing so they may have failed to complete the assignment.
Reno-Sparks air quality: Wildfire smoke prompts Stage 2 emergency declaration
Local air quality officials declared a Stage 2 Emergency Episode ahead of the weekend as smoke continued to pour into Northern Nevada from the Mosquito Fire. The Washoe County Health District's Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) declared the emergency on Friday afternoon. The index for fine particulate matter is expected to surpass 100 on Saturday, indicating...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynews4.com
Washoe County man sentenced for drug trafficking and firearm possession
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Washoe County man was sentenced to a maximum term of 26 years in prison for charges related to drug trafficking and firearms. Forty-year-old Gregory Shawn Walter Thomas Sargent, age 41 was sentenced to a maximum term of 26 years in prison with parole eligibility set to begin after a minimum of 7 years 4 months has been served. Sargent pled guilty in June to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of trafficking in a schedule I controlled substance, 100 grams or more.
KOLO TV Reno
Sun Valley woman sentenced to 20 years in connection with DUI crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sun Valley woman has been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison with parole possible after eight years, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says. Aveena Adrina Saenz, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing substantial bodily harm to another by...
Lassen County News
Friday night Roop Street fire injures three
The Susanville Fire Department reports three people were injured during a late evening fire at a Roop Street apartment building Friday, Sept. 9. According to a statement from the SFD, about 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, units responded to a structure fire at 555 N. Roop St. Upon arrival, firefighters observed a ground-floor apartment fully involved and spreading into the apartment above with multiple exposures on both sides.
Comments / 1