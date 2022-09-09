ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washoe County, NV
Washoe County, NV
Government
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Elections
Local
Nevada Government
FOX Reno

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office experiencing credit card processing issues

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Records/Permits and Civil Sections are experiencing credit card processing issues. WCSO officials say citizens seeking services over the next two days are asked to bring alternative forms of payment such as cash, check, cashier’s check or money order while WCSO works with their vendor to resolve the issues.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Lassen County News

So much for justice in Susanville

Early yesterday morning when I heard Judge Moody had ruled against the city of Susanville in its lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, I blurted out a four-letter word I won’t repeat here. But I wasn’t surprised. I saw that shot coming the moment I read the city’s response to the judge’s Aug. 26 request they tell him what rights the city had been denied as a result of AB 200. I feared the city’s attorneys had composed a brief they thought the judge wanted to read, but in doing so they may have failed to complete the assignment.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Sparks air quality: Wildfire smoke prompts Stage 2 emergency declaration

Local air quality officials declared a Stage 2 Emergency Episode ahead of the weekend as smoke continued to pour into Northern Nevada from the Mosquito Fire. The Washoe County Health District's Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) declared the emergency on Friday afternoon. The index for fine particulate matter is expected to surpass 100 on Saturday, indicating...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Registrar#Politics Local#Election Local
mynews4.com

Washoe County man sentenced for drug trafficking and firearm possession

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Washoe County man was sentenced to a maximum term of 26 years in prison for charges related to drug trafficking and firearms. Forty-year-old Gregory Shawn Walter Thomas Sargent, age 41 was sentenced to a maximum term of 26 years in prison with parole eligibility set to begin after a minimum of 7 years 4 months has been served. Sargent pled guilty in June to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of trafficking in a schedule I controlled substance, 100 grams or more.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sun Valley woman sentenced to 20 years in connection with DUI crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sun Valley woman has been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison with parole possible after eight years, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says. Aveena Adrina Saenz, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing substantial bodily harm to another by...
SUN VALLEY, NV
Lassen County News

Friday night Roop Street fire injures three

The Susanville Fire Department reports three people were injured during a late evening fire at a Roop Street apartment building Friday, Sept. 9. According to a statement from the SFD, about 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, units responded to a structure fire at 555 N. Roop St. Upon arrival, firefighters observed a ground-floor apartment fully involved and spreading into the apartment above with multiple exposures on both sides.
SUSANVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy