Virginia Beach, VA

Squirrel knocks out power to 10,000 customers in Virginia

By Ben Hooper
 4 days ago
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Utility officials in Virginia said 10,000 customers, including at least two schools, were without power for over an hour when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment.

Dominion Energy spokeswoman Bonita Billingsley Harris said in a Twitter post that the power outage began about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday when a squirrel entered a substation in Virginia Beach.

"The squirrel got between a circuit breaker and a transformer causing a power surge that made the transformer fail," Harris told WVEC-TV.

The surge caused about 10,000 customers to lose power. Kempsville High School and Fairfield Elementary School were among the customers without electricity.

Harris said power was restored to all customers just over an hour after the outage began.

Allen Trubek
3d ago

do not fret folks, this is to make us all get the real idea behind electric cars. like California we will all loose power sooner, or later.

Spade ♠️
3d ago

This article highlights the vulnerability of power grids and illustrates how easily a terrorist, or anyone, could disable entire cities, networks, businesses, etc. Hopefully, all critical facilities are running on generators and they're tested at least monthly.

Harold Bishop
3d ago

Oh but everyone thinks that the power grids can handle EV'S when it can't handle a squirrel. 🤣

