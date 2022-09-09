ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

holtvilletribune.com

Tropical Storm Kay Cleanup Efforts Continue

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The amount of rainfall that Tropical Storm Kay dropped throughout the Imperial Valley on Friday, Sept. 9 equated to about half of the total annual amount the region typically receives. Rainfall ranged from half an inch near Salton City, about an inch in Calexico, to nearly...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

Yuma Fire Department strike team return from Fairview Fire

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) and Imperial Valley strike team were demobilized from the Fairview Fire in Hemet, California and the YFD team came back to Yuma safely around 3:30 p.m. on September 12. The post Yuma Fire Department strike team return from Fairview Fire appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Imperial Valley recovers after Tropical Storm Kay

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - From closed gyms to last-minute event adjustments, all a result of the rain Tropical Storm Kay Dumped on Imperial County yesterday. Michael Harvey is the treasurer for the 9/11 stairclimb event. He says the heavy rain was unexpected. "Well obviously the weather took a...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry week ahead for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The extratropical remnants of Kay have finally been dislodged now with a more elongated troughing appearance as the system shears east in stronger westerly flow approaching the SW Conus. On its eastern periphery, a 30kt southerly jet has materialized with very favorable. divergent flow aloft...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

California couple saved by a deputy

(KYMA,KECY/CNN) - A deputy rescued an elderly couple caught behind the fire line of the mosquito fire in california over the weekend. The sheriff's office posted this video of the deputy driving through the fire line. The couple said they couldn't evacuate because their vehicle didn't work. The fire jumped...
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Imperial Valley#Hurricanes
KYMA News 11

Two mattresses on fire in a trailer in Yuma

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) said there were two mattresses on fire inside of a trailer in the area of the Orange Trailer Court, 2461 S. 4th Avenue after 6 p.m. on September 11. The post Two mattresses on fire in a trailer in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Imperial County offers community sandbags for the weekend rainfall

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) and Office of Emergency Services (OES) will be offering free sandbags to residents in unincorporated areas and properties prone to flooding of Imperial County for preparation of Hurricane Kay. Sandbags can be picked up from 7 a.m. to...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

The calm after the storm

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma is back-to-normal after remnants of Tropical Storm Kay landed here. Residents are out and about saying they wish the rain lasted just a bit longer. The calm after the storm is here and it is leaving the desert southwest with lots of moisture this...
YUMA, AZ
12news.com

Tropical storm Kay rainfall totals across Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous broadcast. Hurricane Kay tracked northward and offshore from southern California. Despite the storm largely remaining offshore before dissipation, the area received quite a bit of rainfall over the last 48 hours. Nearly all Phoenix area rain gauges...
PHOENIX, AZ
KPBS

Record rainfall recorded in Campo, more rain expected Monday

A record amount of rain fell on Campo on Sunday, breaking a record set in 2015, and more rain is in the forecast Monday, the National Weather Service is reporting. Campo recorded 0.88 inches of rain, breaking the old mark of 0.44 inches set on Sept. 11 seven years ago.
CAMPO, CA
kyma.com

Girl almost kidnapped in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department says a girl was pulled into a car and almost kidnapped in El Centro. Police say the incident happened on Sunday night and the girl was a minor. The attempted kidnapping occurred on Cottonwood Circle just two minutes from...
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Hurricane Kay has weakened to a tropical storm as of this morning. A serious flooding threat is expected to develop across the southwestern United States due to a substantial influx of moisture from Tropical Storm Kay, located in the East Pacific near the coast of Baja California, Mexico. Many Yuma The post Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
knau.org

Flash flood watch in effect throughout Northern Arizona

A flood watch is in effect for most of Arizona through Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service says flash flooding is possible due to excessive rainfall largely in part to the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay that’s making its way through the state. The watch extends to much of...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

