holtvilletribune.com
Tropical Storm Kay Cleanup Efforts Continue
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The amount of rainfall that Tropical Storm Kay dropped throughout the Imperial Valley on Friday, Sept. 9 equated to about half of the total annual amount the region typically receives. Rainfall ranged from half an inch near Salton City, about an inch in Calexico, to nearly...
Yuma Fire Department strike team return from Fairview Fire
The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) and Imperial Valley strike team were demobilized from the Fairview Fire in Hemet, California and the YFD team came back to Yuma safely around 3:30 p.m. on September 12. The post Yuma Fire Department strike team return from Fairview Fire appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Imperial Valley recovers after Tropical Storm Kay
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - From closed gyms to last-minute event adjustments, all a result of the rain Tropical Storm Kay Dumped on Imperial County yesterday. Michael Harvey is the treasurer for the 9/11 stairclimb event. He says the heavy rain was unexpected. "Well obviously the weather took a...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms move south of Casa Grande; Tornado warning expires
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A rare occurence happened in Arizona when a tornado warning was issued for parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Monday afternoon. A tornado warning radar indicated that a thunderstorm could produce a tornado, but it was never spotted. The warning expired around 4:30 p.m. Isolated...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry week ahead for the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The extratropical remnants of Kay have finally been dislodged now with a more elongated troughing appearance as the system shears east in stronger westerly flow approaching the SW Conus. On its eastern periphery, a 30kt southerly jet has materialized with very favorable. divergent flow aloft...
KTLA.com
Strong storms flood Southern California, swamping streets and stranding motorists
Thunderstorms and heavy rain doused Southern California Sunday evening, and some of those who ignored the flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service fell victim to fast-moving floodwaters and debris flows. In addition to the rain brought on by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay — between 1...
kyma.com
California couple saved by a deputy
(KYMA,KECY/CNN) - A deputy rescued an elderly couple caught behind the fire line of the mosquito fire in california over the weekend. The sheriff's office posted this video of the deputy driving through the fire line. The couple said they couldn't evacuate because their vehicle didn't work. The fire jumped...
The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼
The Central Coast received a small amount of rain over the weekend — not enough to ease fire season. The post The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Two mattresses on fire in a trailer in Yuma
The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) said there were two mattresses on fire inside of a trailer in the area of the Orange Trailer Court, 2461 S. 4th Avenue after 6 p.m. on September 11. The post Two mattresses on fire in a trailer in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
SoCal to see muggy conditions again Tuesday as Kay begins to move on
The extreme heat and rain have left Southern California but some of the humidity will stick around for at least one more day.
kyma.com
Imperial County offers community sandbags for the weekend rainfall
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) and Office of Emergency Services (OES) will be offering free sandbags to residents in unincorporated areas and properties prone to flooding of Imperial County for preparation of Hurricane Kay. Sandbags can be picked up from 7 a.m. to...
Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of San Diego County
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for some portions of San Diego County, authorities said Sunday.
kyma.com
The calm after the storm
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma is back-to-normal after remnants of Tropical Storm Kay landed here. Residents are out and about saying they wish the rain lasted just a bit longer. The calm after the storm is here and it is leaving the desert southwest with lots of moisture this...
12news.com
Tropical storm Kay rainfall totals across Arizona
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous broadcast. Hurricane Kay tracked northward and offshore from southern California. Despite the storm largely remaining offshore before dissipation, the area received quite a bit of rainfall over the last 48 hours. Nearly all Phoenix area rain gauges...
KPBS
Record rainfall recorded in Campo, more rain expected Monday
A record amount of rain fell on Campo on Sunday, breaking a record set in 2015, and more rain is in the forecast Monday, the National Weather Service is reporting. Campo recorded 0.88 inches of rain, breaking the old mark of 0.44 inches set on Sept. 11 seven years ago.
kyma.com
Girl almost kidnapped in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department says a girl was pulled into a car and almost kidnapped in El Centro. Police say the incident happened on Sunday night and the girl was a minor. The attempted kidnapping occurred on Cottonwood Circle just two minutes from...
Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Hurricane Kay has weakened to a tropical storm as of this morning. A serious flooding threat is expected to develop across the southwestern United States due to a substantial influx of moisture from Tropical Storm Kay, located in the East Pacific near the coast of Baja California, Mexico. Many Yuma The post Yuma bracing for Tropical Storm Kay appeared first on KYMA.
knau.org
Flash flood watch in effect throughout Northern Arizona
A flood watch is in effect for most of Arizona through Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service says flash flooding is possible due to excessive rainfall largely in part to the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay that’s making its way through the state. The watch extends to much of...
Tropical Storm Kay brings flooding to Southern California
The storm, which briefly became a hurricane on Thursday, has already caused heavy rain and flooding in Mexico. Strong winds and rainfall spread into Southern California and Arizona on Friday.
