Ravens Look to Keep Momentum in September Rolling

The Ravens are one of the NFL's best teams in the first month of the season. Can they keep that momentum going?

OWING MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have started the preseason with a 1-0 record, extending their preseason winning streak to 21 games.

Turns out, getting a fast jump on the first month of the regular season is also a Ravens’ strong point.

The Baltimore Ravens are the 4th-best NFL team in the month of September since 2010 with a 63.4% win rate, according to BetMaryland.com .

Last season, the Ravens went 2-1 in September, including a thrilling 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sept. 26 in which kicker Justin Tucker hit an NFL record 66-yard field goal for Baltimore.

The Ravens had a lot of injuries last year, finishing 8-9 (they lost their last six games), and missing the playoffs for the first time in three years. And it could be a tough road this season, especially in the AFC North.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely a .500 team. And the Cincinnati Bengals made the Super Bowl last year. QB Joe Burrow looks strong after having his appendix removed. And who knows if and when QB Deshaun Watson starts for the Cleveland Browns?

So getting off to a strong start will be more important in Baltimore’s case, in part to cushion the blow if the team can’t stay healthy as the season goes on and to avoid any more late-season slides.

This September the Ravens play at the Jets, play host to the Miami Dolphins, then are on the road again against the Patriots. The Jets won’t have starting quarterback Zach Wilson, who’s having knee surgery this week and is expected to be out up to four weeks.

Miami is interesting — the Dolphins finished last season at 9-8 and acquired star receiver Tyreek Hill. But they do have a new coach in Mike McDaniel.

The Patriots are a mystery — despite going 10-7 last season, a lot of people are counting them out. A lot of that comes down to a debate over their quarterback, Mac Jones, despite the fact he looked pretty poised as a rookie las