New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner

A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
WWL-AMFM

Suspect surrenders in St. Tammany shooting

An 18-year-old Slidell man surrendered to St. Tammany Parish authorities for a shooting last week that wounded a man. Keith Cotton turned himself in Monday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NOLA.com

Man arrested in connection with fatal St. Roch shooting, police say

A man was arrested Monday in connection with a recent St. Roch shooting that left 33-year-old Demetrius Thomas dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Elbert Bender, 39, has been booked on one count of second-degree murder in the August 24 killing. New Orleans Police were called to the...
WWL-AMFM

NOPD: Shooting at I-10 and Chef

“The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of I-10 West at Chef Menteur Highway,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email. A man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.
WDSU

Man shot near the edge of Pontchartrain Park

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened at the edge of Pontchartrain Park on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times on the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive around 4:52 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital to...
NOLA.com

Two men killed in Little Woods shooting ID'd by New Orleans coroner

Two men who were killed in a Little Woods shooting this week have been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as Horace Edwards Sr., 54, and Tre Edwards, 28. The shooting was reported to authorities Tuesday afternoon in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive. Both men were declared dead there.
