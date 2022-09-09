Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner
A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man shot on I-10 at Chef Menteur Highway
NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and injured Tuesday morning at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Chef Menteur Highway. According to NOPD, the shooting happened around 12:56 a.m. A man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.
WWL-TV
9 hour police standoff ends with suspect falling asleep, Sheriff reports
ABITA SPRINGS, La. — A man has been arrested after falling asleep during a 9-hour standoff between him, deputies, a bail bondsman, a SWAT team and a negotiations team in Abita Springs. According to a spokesperson for St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident began just before 5:15 p.m....
WDSU
Abita Springs standoff ends after barricaded man falls asleep during standoff, sheriff says
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says a SWAT roll is over in the area of Barque Place in the Southwind subdivision of Abita Springs with the STPSO SWAT team. According to deputies, a man barricaded himself inside a residence around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The...
WWL-TV
6 wrecked vehicles as JP deputies chase suspect over CCC into New Orleans
Jefferson Parish deputies engaged in a chase of a suspect wanted in New Orleans Monday afternoon. The chase ended with six wrecked cars.
WDSU
Caught on camera: Teacher from L.B. Landry High assaulted by student, NOPD investigating encounter
An altercation between a student and teacher at L. B. Landry High School is raising concerns. It is the latest of several fights at the school caught on video. The substitute teacher who captured the incident tells WDSU something more needs to be done to protect teachers and staff members at the school.
fox8live.com
6 cars wrecked, deputy and wanted suspect injured in chase from Harvey to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputy is recovering from minor injuries after a wanted female suspect led officials on a chase across parish lines Monday afternoon. Jefferson Parish authorities say the chase started in Harvey just after 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 12. A female suspect led...
Suspect surrenders in St. Tammany shooting
An 18-year-old Slidell man surrendered to St. Tammany Parish authorities for a shooting last week that wounded a man. Keith Cotton turned himself in Monday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NOLA.com
Man arrested in connection with fatal St. Roch shooting, police say
A man was arrested Monday in connection with a recent St. Roch shooting that left 33-year-old Demetrius Thomas dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Elbert Bender, 39, has been booked on one count of second-degree murder in the August 24 killing. New Orleans Police were called to the...
NOPD: Shooting at I-10 and Chef
“The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of I-10 West at Chef Menteur Highway,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email. A man sustained a gunshot wound to his body.
Victim taken to police station after 9th Ward shooting, later hospitalized
He was later taken to the hospital by EMS, his condition has not been released.
WDSU
Man shot near the edge of Pontchartrain Park
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened at the edge of Pontchartrain Park on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times on the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive around 4:52 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital to...
Man shot, killed in Algiers near Westbend Parkway
The NOPD says they responded to the scene at the corner of Vespasian Boulevard and Westbend Parkway.
NOPD: Suspect in August homicide, identified and arrested Monday
On Wednesday, August 24, the NOPD says they responded to a scene in the 2800 block of Comus Court
38-Year-Old Charles Garrett Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Orleans Parish (New Orleans, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Orleans Parish that claimed a life. Charles Garrett, 38, was killed after hitting a concrete traffic barrier. According to the police, a 2019 Cadillac CTS driven by [..]
NOPD: One dead in Westbank shooting
A New Orleans Police Department spokesman says the victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. The case remains under investigation.
NOLA.com
Two men killed in Little Woods shooting ID'd by New Orleans coroner
Two men who were killed in a Little Woods shooting this week have been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as Horace Edwards Sr., 54, and Tre Edwards, 28. The shooting was reported to authorities Tuesday afternoon in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive. Both men were declared dead there.
Victim’s condition unknown after Gentilly shooting Sunday
According to the New Orleans Police Department the incident happened in the 5000 block Lakeshore Dr.
WDSU
New Orleans police found 86-year-old reported missing after reportedly leaving state with husband
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has found the missing 86-year-old woman. There is no update on her condition. Adis Smith was reported missing after leaving her home in a white Cadillac Escalade SUV with her husband on Aug. 23 around 4:30 p.m. The person who reported...
Woman hospitalized after Mid-city shooting Saturday morning
The NOPD says they responded to the scene at the corner of Tulane Avenue and South Norman C. Francis Parkway.
