Gareth Southgate and Sarina Wiegman lead England tributes with personal messages for Queen Elizabeth II... as they shed new light on Her Majesty's relationship with the national team

By Ben Willcocks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Gareth Southgate and Sarina Wiegman have written personal messages to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II following her passing on Thursday.

The FA has also confirmed that tributes will be paid at England's UEFA Nations League clash against Germany at Wembley on September 26, including a period of silence before kick-off and the wearing of black armbands.

Southgate paid a personal tribute to her many years of 'impeccable duty', thanking her for the 'remarkable leadership' she showed during her 70 year reign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2typeu_0howKrVd00
 Gareth Southgate and Sarina Wiegman have led England's tributes for Queen Elizabeth II

The England manager's statement read: 'My thoughts today are with His Majesty King Charles III, the FA President HRH The Duke of Cambridge and the Royal Family.

'In remembering and celebrating the life of Her Majesty The Queen, we are also acknowledging her remarkable leadership and lifetime of dignified service.

'She showed the world what it is to be British. Her values, her dignity, her resilience were an exemplar to us all and she has provided us with stability and reassurance in the best and also most difficult of times.

'I was proud to have her as our patron and to sing God Save The Queen before every match.'

Southgate also talked of the memories of the Queen handing the World Cup trophy to Bobby Moore in 1966, after England beat West Germany to win the World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqhzq_0howKrVd00
The two managers wrote personal messages to thank the Queen for her 'impeccable duty'

Looking ahead to the game with Germany on September 26, Southgate said: 'The team will have the chance to pay our respects at our fixture with Germany later this month. An occasion that will, of course, bring to mind the World Cup final in 1966 and the moment when Her Majesty handed the Jules Rimet trophy to Bobby Moore.

'As Wembley and the country falls silent, I will think of that and her 70 years of impeccable duty.'

Wiegman, who guided the Lionesses to victory over Germany in the final of Euro 2022 earlier this summer, was also keen to thank the Queen for her 'unrelenting work ethic, leadership, dignity and kindness'.

'I just wanted to join the many millions of people across the world to celebrate her life and mourn her passing', the Dutch coach said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tvqv2_0howKrVd00
Southgate recalled the Queen handing the Jules Rimet trophy to Bobby Moore back in 1966
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18RewQ_0howKrVd00
The FA has confirmed that tributes will be paid when England face Germany on September 26

'My homeland has always had a great deal of respect, admiration and love for her and I know that is a feeling not unique to the Netherlands but across the entire world.

'Developing my connection with England strengthened my bond to Her Majesty. I could feel the love the public felt for her, a mother figure for people to seek stability and peace from in uncertain times.

'The national anthem sung with such respect by my players and staff, served as a reminder of what she meant to the country. The words 'send her victorious' a line written on our shirts, but was also in our hearts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVuRr_0howKrVd00
The Premier League postponed their matches as a mark of respect towards Queen Elizabeth II
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXj2E_0howKrVd00
Man United held a minute's silence for the Queen before Thursday's clash with Real Sociedad 

Wiegman also spoke about how the Queen congratulated the team for their success, the first international success for England in the sport since she handed the Jules Rimit trophy to Bobby Moore.

She said: 'This summer she took the time to write to me and my players congratulating us for our success. In that letter she called us an 'inspiration for girls and women'.

'It is you, your Majesty, who was the inspiration with your unrelenting work ethic, leadership, dignity and kindness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LW9Yf_0howKrVd00
Wiegman opened up on the Queen getting in touch with the Lionesses after their Euro 2022 success

'My thoughts are with the Royal Family and the whole of the United Kingdom as they come to terms with this tragic news.'

The footballing world has come together over the last 24 hours to pay respect to the Queen.

England captain Harry Kane hailed the Queen as an 'amazing inspiration.'

The Tottenham striker tweeted: 'My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very difficult time.

'The Queen was an amazing inspiration and will be remembered for her incredible years of service to this country. Rest in peace, Your Majesty.'

Chelsea and England forward Raheem Sterling offered his condolences to the Royal Family.

He said on Instagram: 'My deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this incredibly sad time.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ifn7I_0howKrVd00
Harry Kane led the tributes from England footballers to the Queen on Thursday evening

Fellow England stars Jack Grealish and Mason Mount posted messages on social media.

Grealish tweeted: 'RIP Your Majesty', while Mount added 'Thank you for your service. Rest in peace Your Majesty'.

This weekend's Premier League games have been postponed as the country mourns the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The start of the Women's Super League season which was to get underway this weekend has also been postponed.

WHICH SPORTING EVENTS HAVE BEEN AFFECTED FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF THE QUEEN?

Football

The Premier League have announced that all of this weekend's matches have been postponed to honour Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96 on Thursday.

The FA confirmed all football across the country would also be called off, including the EFL and opening games of the new WSL season, as well as matches in the Barclay's Women's Championship, Women's FA Cup and the FA Trophy.

The National League has also cancelled their programme of fixtures for Saturday and Sunday across steps one to six and grassroots football matches in England have also been postponed to mark the death of the Queen.

The Government earlier advised that no sporting events should go ahead this weekend - or on the day of the Queen's funeral - but left the final decision up to the individual organisations.

The Scottish FA, Scottish Professional Football League, Scottish Women's Premier League and Highland & Lowland Leagues have agreed that all professional football matches will be postponed this weekend as a mark of respect.

FA Wales have announced that games from the 9th to the 12th of September have been postponed.

Manchester United's Europa League clash with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford and West Ham's game against FCSB in the Europa Conference League at the London Stadium went ahead on Thursday evening with pre-match tributes.

The Northern Ireland Football League announced that Friday night's matches between Cliftonville and Glentoran and Larne and Dungannon have been postponed.

The English Football League also confirmed that Friday night's Championship game between Burnley and Norwich and the League Two match between Tranmere and Stockport had been postponed, with a decision on Saturday's fixtures yet to be made.

The Irish FA has announced that all football in Northern Ireland scheduled for this weekend will not take place.

All of the Premier League 2 fixtures have been cancelled, as well as the Championship match between Burnley and Norwich.

Tonight’s League Two fixture between Tranmere Rovers and Stockport County has also been postponed.

Cricket

Friday's play between England and South Africa men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday that all cricket would resume on Saturday - including England's Test against South Africa and England Women's T20 match against India.

Rugby Union

Northampton announced the postponement of their Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Saracens scheduled for Thursday evening.

The Scottish Rugby Union has postponed all domestic competitive games this weekend as a mark of respect and the women's summer Test international between Scotland and Spain on Sunday is also off.

Bristol Bears against Bath Rugby has been postponed from Friday evening to a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday, following the decision of the Premiership board. The rest of the Saturday Premiership Rugby matches will go ahead.

Rugby League

The RFL postponed Friday's Betfred Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams, but the first Super League elimination play-off between Catalans Dragons and Leeds will go ahead as it is taking place in Perpignan, France.

Further announcements about the weekend's fixtures at all levels were set to be made 'as soon as possible', the governing body said.

Golf

Play was suspended for the day at the BMW PGA Championship and there will be no play on Friday.

However, organisers later revealed they are planning to restart at Wentworth this weekend, awaiting guidance from Buckingham Palace.

Formula 1

Sunday's Italian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled with a minute's silence planned before practice on Friday and another expected before the race.

Boxing

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) stated that all fights on Friday would not go ahead as planned.

The undisputed middleweight showdown between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall at the 02 Arena has been postponed until October 15.

Tennis

The US Open held a brief tribute to the Queen during the women's semi-finals on Thursday night in New York. With Brits Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski on either side of the net for the men's double's final on Friday, the pair are expected to wear black armbands to mark the Queen's passing.

Horse racing

Horse racing was a much loved passion of the Queen. Events were cancelled for Friday and Saturday, while evening cards at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday were abandoned after the news of her death was confirmed around 6.30pm.

On Sunday, racing returns, led with the St Leger in a revised nine-race programme at Doncaster racecourse.

Sunday's card at Chepstow in Wales will also proceed as normal, but Musselburgh in Scotland has been cancelled because the Queen's body will be lying in rest in Edinburgh.

The Queen's horse King’s Lynn has not been declared for the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh, Ireland, on Sunday, after being initially entered.

Athletics

The Great North Run, the world's largest half-marathon, will go ahead on Sunday. Organisers cancelled its 5k sister event on Friday.

Richmond RUN-FEST has been postponed, because their route would take runners through two locations owned in part by Historic Royal Palaces and a floral tribute to Elizabeth in the Royal Borough's Old Deer Park.

Cycling

Friday's Tour of Britain stage was promptly cancelled and later on Thursday evening the rest of the tour, which was set to finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, was called off entirely.

Ice Hockey

Premier Sports Elite League Ice Hockey will begin tonight as previously planned, following a board meeting. Fixtures will start with a two-minute silence for the Queen, followed by the playing of the national anthem.

