Dodgers News: MLB Rule Changes Ruin Stadium, Jackson Retires, Injuries, Reddick the Cheater and More
As we enter week three in September, the Dodgers have far and away run away with things in baseball. After Sunday afternoon’s win, LA leads all of baseball in some impressive categories including wins with 96 on the season, and perhaps the most eye opening number, run differential with +301. Heading into play on Sunday, that was 135 runs better than the next best team (the Astros).
Dodgers: DBacks Continue to Live in Fear That Someone Will Have Fun at Chase Field
Hey, Arizona Diamondbacks! We think Rachel Green said it best on Friends a long, long time ago:. Nine years ago, the Dodgers clinched the NL West at Chase Field, and when they found out the DBacks really didn’t want them to celebrate by jumping in the pool behind the fence in right-center field, those impetuous rascals did just that.
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Clinches NL West With Dominant Win in Arizona
Clayton Kershaw threw seven shutout innings and Los Angeles hit three home runs to beat the Diamondbacks, 4-0. With the win, the Dodgers eliminate the Padres and clinch their ninth National League West division title in the last ten years. The Dodgers clinched in their 141st game of the season,...
Dodgers Highlights: LA Takes Series Against Padres, Magic Number Down to 2
With an 11-2 win, the Dodgers were able to clinch a spot in the playoffs (for the tenth consecutive year in a row) and take the series against the San Diego Padres. They were also able to drop their magic number down to 2. But they not only won, they...
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 13
The Dodgers can clinch the NL West for the ninth time in the last ten years tonight with a win in Arizona or a Padres loss in Seattle. The two games start at the same time, but Clayton Kershaw and Merrill Kelly are both quick workers while Padres starter Yu Darvish is on the slow side, so there’s a decent chance the Dodgers can wrap up the West on the field before the Padres finish losing to the Mariners.
Dodgers Celebrity Fan Stirs Padres Pot with MLB Controversy
The Dodgers have a lot of celebrity fans, and actor Rob Lowe is literally one of the biggest names among them. A member of the famed “Brat Pack” of the 1980s, Lowe grew up and went on to star in movies and television shows, including The West Wing and Parks & Recreation.
Dodgers: Former Dodger Signs with NL East Team After Poor Showing in Korea
Former Dodgers outfielder DJ Peters, who got 34 plate appearances with the Dodgers last year before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Rangers, has signed a minor-league deal with the Washington Nationals, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Peters batted just .192 with the Dodgers, and while he showed...
Dodgers Are the 2022 NL West Champions! Let’s Party! How Special is This Team?
The Dodgers are back on top as the kings of the National League West! With Tuesday night’s win, LA clinches its ninth division title in 10 years and tenth straight postseason berth overall. Behind a Clayton Kershaw gem — 7 scoreless innings, 2 hits and 5 punch outs —...
Dodgers News: Tommy Kahnle Activated from IL, Hembree DFA’d
Today, the Dodgers announced the return of righty reliever Tommy Kahnle. Kahnle was activated off the 60-day injured list and veteran hurler Heath Hembree was designated for assignment. Dave Roberts alluded to the return of Kahnle during this series last night in Arizona. Now the right-hander joins the team just...
Dodgers News: Roberts Not ‘Encouraged or Discouraged’ by Gonsolin’s Bullpen
Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin has been on the injured list for about two weeks, and the original hope was that he would have returned over the weekend in San Diego. Multiple setbacks have prevented that from happening, and we’re now at the point where everyone is just hoping Gonsolin can get healthy in time for the postseason.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Feels Julio Urias is Fueled by Lack of Respect
It’s been nearly two months since the midsummer classic and Dodgers fans, including myself, are still wondering as to why Julio Urias was snubbed of an All-Star nod on the National League squad. Even LA manager, Dave Roberts agrees. Urias leads the NL with a 2.30 ERA this season,...
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Touches on Clayton Kershaw’s Future in LA
As the clubhouse celebration died down on Tuesday night, Dodger insider David Vassegh caught up with president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, the architect of the best team in baseball. Vassegh asked Friedman about Clayton Kershaw, who threw seven shutout innings in the clinching game and has a 2.44 ERA...
Dodgers News: Is Cody Bellinger’s Mini Hitting Streak a Sign of Things to Come?
The time has come. Cody Bellinger ended his cold hitting streak in emphatic fashion as he logged two hits against the Padres on Sunday ultimately ending eight games in a row without a hit. Bellinger wasn’t satisfied with just one game, so on Monday he came back with two more...
MLB News: Dodgers May Benefit From New Utility Player Gold Gloves
The Dodgers have spent the last several years living by the philosophy that baseball positions are a social construct with no actual meaning. Cody Bellinger has been both a first baseman and a Gold Glove right-fielder, and he’s now one of the best center-fielders in baseball. Kiké Hernandez was the best defensive second baseman in baseball and also played six other positions. Chris Taylor came up as a shortstop and now plays almost everywhere except shortstop.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Praises Clayton Kershaw as LA’s True Team Leader
When the Dodgers need to clinch, they turn to Clayton Kershaw. For the fourth time in the last ten years, Kershaw took the mound with a chance to clinch the division. And for the fourth time, he dominated, shutting out the DBacks for seven innings in a 4-0 division-clinching victory for Los Angeles in Arizona.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Wins Third Player of the Week Award
For the third time this season, Freddie Freeman has been named the National League Player of the Week. Last week, Freeman went a scorching 12-22 (.545), hitting three home runs and knocking in eight RBIs. Freeman recorded a hit in every game, and will take that six-game hitting streak into Arizona this week.
Dodgers News: Michael Grove Officially Recalled, Jackson Optioned
The Dodgers officially clinched the division on Tuesday in a win against the Diamondbacks and now officially have their eyes set on the postseason. Like any team, the Dodgers want to be cautious moving forward with the flurry of injuries already having plagued the team all season long. With notable...
Dodgers News: Victor Gonzalez and Danny Duffy Done for the Year
Hours before the Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks in Arizona and brought their magic number to clinch the NL West down to one game, Dave Roberts delivered a bit of bad news. Well, bad but not wholly unexpected news. Speaking with the media at Chase Field, the manager said that left-handed...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Opens Door for Tommy Kahnle on the Postseason Roster
Tommy Kahnle was activated from the 60-day injured list on Tuesday, returning to the Dodgers’ active roster after four months on the shelf. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts was asked whether Kahnle needs to prove himself in order to make the postseason roster, and his answer gave some insight into their expectations for the big righty.
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Breaks Through Late to Down DBacks
The Dodgers were held scoreless for six innings by rookie Ryne Nelson, but the Dodgers broke through against the next Nelson, Kyle, who left the game after loading the bases with no outs and watched all three runners score. Los Angeles tacked on three more runs in the ninth on...
