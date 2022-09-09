Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
WNDU
No injuries reported in rollover crash in Granger
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Granger Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of Beckley Street and Main Street. Officials say a van was heading west on Beckley when it was hit by a car that ran a stop sign as it was heading south on Main.
abc57.com
Indiana woman injured in moped crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - An Indiana woman was injured in a moped crash in Cass County on Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., deputies were called to Oil City Road, south on Monette Street, for a single-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, an Indiana woman...
Times-Union Newspaper
Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Winona Lake Tuesday Morning
WINONA LAKE - The man whose body was recovered from Winona Lake Tuesday morning has been identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw. At approximately 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Warsaw police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair yelling at passing motorists while on the property of Walgreens, 2400 E. Center St. About six minutes later, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from WPD Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar.
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Charge in Motorcycle Sign Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police arrested a man who crashed his motorcycle after allegedly consuming too much alcohol. James Kruk, 33, allegedly left the scene but soon was located at the hospital. Police said the investigation shows Kruk was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve...
Times-Union Newspaper
Body Recovered In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE - A body was recovered from Winona Lake late Tuesday morning in about 6 to 6-1/2 feet of water, according to Winona Lake Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Cox. After the man’s body was recovered by boat, he was offloaded to an ambulance and the county coroner...
abc57.com
Police: man who drove vehicle into St. Joseph River said he moved SUV in exchange for drugs
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of driving a vehicle into the St. Joseph River on September 5 said another man told him to move the SUV in exchange for drugs, according to the probable cause affidavit. Aeryk Brant, 23, was arrested on two counts of resisting law...
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for female in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send a message to police on Facebook.
WOWO News
Body pulled from Winona Lake
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Warsaw police say that an adult male was pulled from Winona Lake Tuesday morning. Police were initially called to the 2400 block of East Center Street in Warsaw shortly before 8:30 a.m. for a male subject with red hair yelling at passing motorists. Police could not locate a subject.
WNDU
No serious injuries reported in accidental Elkhart fire
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - No serious injuries were reported after an apartment fire off Middlebury Street Monday evening. The Elkhart Fire Department was called around 7 p.m. on reports that children were trapped inside. Smoke and fire were coming out of the front window upon the fire department’s arrival.
Driver dies, passenger in hospital after fiery crash in Benton Harbor
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to a vehicle crash on Saturday. The crash occurred on Main Street at 5th.
WNDU
One killed, one seriously hurt in Benton Harbor crash
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after one person was killed and another person was seriously hurt in a crash Saturday night. Officers were advised of a Black BMW entering the city on Main Street at high rate of speed around 11:30...
inkfreenews.com
Apparent Drowning Victim Pulled From Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE — Rescuers pulled a body from Winona Lake late Tuesday morning, Sept. 13, after reports of a man entering the water earlier in the morning. The water search began shortly after 9:30 a.m. after at least one person said they saw a man entering the water. A...
1 Person Dead, 1 Injured After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Marcellus Township (Cass County, MI)
Officials responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured another in Cass County Friday afternoon. The crash happened on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road in Marcellus Township.
abc57.com
Niles Police believe fatal shootings of Farries Maxwell, Raquon Glenn are related
NILES, Mich. - The Niles Police Department now believes the shooting deaths of Farries Maxwell on August 16 and Raquon Glenn on September 8 are related. Police are also investigating reports of shots fired in the same area on Tuesday. The shootings took place a block apart from each other.
fox32chicago.com
Police looking for teens believed to have stolen 10 puppies from Hammond pet store
HAMMOND, Ind. - Police are hoping to locate two teenagers believed to have stolen 10 puppies from a pet store late Sunday night in Hammond, Indiana. Officers were called to the Hug-A-Pup pet store, located at 6921 Calumet Ave., for a report of 10 stolen puppies, Hammond police said. Surveillance...
WNDU
South Bend Police searching for missing teen
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police need your help finding a missing 16-year-old. Eric Castillo was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Fellows Street in South Bend. Eric is 5′6″ and weighs 140 pounds. He has dark hair, which police say is now shorter than...
abc57.com
One killed, three injured in La Porte county crash
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to the intersection of US 421 and US 6 on Saturday at 4:04 p.m. to investigate a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a van, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. Initial police investigations show that 58-year-old Matthew Spicker of Valparaiso...
threeriversnews.com
Car crashes into downtown building, three injured
THREE RIVERS — A downtown building was damaged and a driver was airlifted after a car crash in downtown Three Rivers early Saturday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers were dispatched at 3:01 a.m. to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a building downtown. Upon arrival, officers located a Dodge Charger that was lodged in the building, one that houses PinUp Salon.
wkvi.com
Kewanna Man Arrested on Drug Charges
A Kewanna man was arrested Monday, September 12 after a search warrant was conducted at his residence. Two Pulaski County deputies assisted a Pulaski County probation officer in conducting a search warrant at the home in rural Kewanna in Fulton County. The officers arrived at the home when police say the suspect, 34-year-old Drew Allen, attempted to evade police on foot, but he was quickly apprehended.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Stabbing Outside Church
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City stabbing over the weekend. Tylor Snyder, 28, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness. Snyder is accused of stabbing Javier Mendoza in the stomach, back and...
