ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walkerton, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

No injuries reported in rollover crash in Granger

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Granger Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of Beckley Street and Main Street. Officials say a van was heading west on Beckley when it was hit by a car that ran a stop sign as it was heading south on Main.
GRANGER, IN
abc57.com

Indiana woman injured in moped crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - An Indiana woman was injured in a moped crash in Cass County on Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., deputies were called to Oil City Road, south on Monette Street, for a single-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, an Indiana woman...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Winona Lake Tuesday Morning

WINONA LAKE - The man whose body was recovered from Winona Lake Tuesday morning has been identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw. At approximately 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Warsaw police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair yelling at passing motorists while on the property of Walgreens, 2400 E. Center St. About six minutes later, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from WPD Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar.
WINONA LAKE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI Charge in Motorcycle Sign Crash

(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police arrested a man who crashed his motorcycle after allegedly consuming too much alcohol. James Kruk, 33, allegedly left the scene but soon was located at the hospital. Police said the investigation shows Kruk was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve...
ROLLING PRAIRIE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Walkerton, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Walkerton, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Times-Union Newspaper

Body Recovered In Winona Lake

WINONA LAKE - A body was recovered from Winona Lake late Tuesday morning in about 6 to 6-1/2 feet of water, according to Winona Lake Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Cox. After the man’s body was recovered by boat, he was offloaded to an ambulance and the county coroner...
WINONA LAKE, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Police searching for female in reference to reported theft

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send a message to police on Facebook.
GOSHEN, IN
WOWO News

Body pulled from Winona Lake

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Warsaw police say that an adult male was pulled from Winona Lake Tuesday morning. Police were initially called to the 2400 block of East Center Street in Warsaw shortly before 8:30 a.m. for a male subject with red hair yelling at passing motorists. Police could not locate a subject.
WARSAW, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon James
WNDU

No serious injuries reported in accidental Elkhart fire

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - No serious injuries were reported after an apartment fire off Middlebury Street Monday evening. The Elkhart Fire Department was called around 7 p.m. on reports that children were trapped inside. Smoke and fire were coming out of the front window upon the fire department’s arrival.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

One killed, one seriously hurt in Benton Harbor crash

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after one person was killed and another person was seriously hurt in a crash Saturday night. Officers were advised of a Black BMW entering the city on Main Street at high rate of speed around 11:30...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
inkfreenews.com

Apparent Drowning Victim Pulled From Winona Lake

WINONA LAKE — Rescuers pulled a body from Winona Lake late Tuesday morning, Sept. 13, after reports of a man entering the water earlier in the morning. The water search began shortly after 9:30 a.m. after at least one person said they saw a man entering the water. A...
WINONA LAKE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Fire#Traffic Accident#Walkerton Fire Department#Starke County Ems
WNDU

South Bend Police searching for missing teen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police need your help finding a missing 16-year-old. Eric Castillo was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Fellows Street in South Bend. Eric is 5′6″ and weighs 140 pounds. He has dark hair, which police say is now shorter than...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
abc57.com

One killed, three injured in La Porte county crash

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to the intersection of US 421 and US 6 on Saturday at 4:04 p.m. to investigate a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a van, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. Initial police investigations show that 58-year-old Matthew Spicker of Valparaiso...
VALPARAISO, IN
threeriversnews.com

Car crashes into downtown building, three injured

THREE RIVERS — A downtown building was damaged and a driver was airlifted after a car crash in downtown Three Rivers early Saturday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers were dispatched at 3:01 a.m. to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a building downtown. Upon arrival, officers located a Dodge Charger that was lodged in the building, one that houses PinUp Salon.
THREE RIVERS, MI
wkvi.com

Kewanna Man Arrested on Drug Charges

A Kewanna man was arrested Monday, September 12 after a search warrant was conducted at his residence. Two Pulaski County deputies assisted a Pulaski County probation officer in conducting a search warrant at the home in rural Kewanna in Fulton County. The officers arrived at the home when police say the suspect, 34-year-old Drew Allen, attempted to evade police on foot, but he was quickly apprehended.
KEWANNA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Stabbing Outside Church

(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City stabbing over the weekend. Tylor Snyder, 28, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness. Snyder is accused of stabbing Javier Mendoza in the stomach, back and...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy