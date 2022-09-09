ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Five Metro Stations Now Have New Names

Metro’s been trying to get “Back2Good” since 2016, but if this weekend’s challenges are any indication, the region’s transit system still has far to go. From electrical failures to studied drops in ridership, Metro’s getting close to running on empty. Power Plays. The weekend...
Washington Examiner

Metro announces name changes to five stations

Five Metro stops in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area will be renamed Sunday, Metro announced on Thursday. Each color line will have a newly named station. White Flint (red) will become North Bethesda, Largo Town Center (blue/gray) will be Downtown Largo, Tysons Corner (gray) will be Tysons, Prince George's Plaza (yellow/green) will be Hyattsville Crossing, and West Falls Church's secondary VT/UVA name (orange) will just include VT.
Traffic
Government
Messy roads, power outages and damage across the DC region due to severe storms

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Severe storms continue to sweep through the D.C. region, causing damage and delays. Tornado warnings have been dropped in Fairfax, Prince William, and Charles Counties, but strong storms remain in the region. FOX 5 meteorologist Mike Thomas said that the heavy rainfall is slowly pushing its way northward towards the beltway.
1829 16th Street NW, Unit #2

U St Metro, 2 bed/2 bath condo rental with parking - Now available is this attractive and spacious condominium, located on 16th Street where Dupont, Logan and the U Street Corridor come together! This over 1,300 sq ft classic condo offers huge bedrooms, two full baths, wood flooring, exposed brick walls, lots of cabinetry, two fireplaces, a private garage space large enough to fit two cars parked in tandem, and a private storage closet. A new ductless mini-split air conditioning system has recently been installed, and radiant heat is included in the condo fee. A private balcony at the front of the unit adds an extra sense of charm to this truly unique home! Mere blocks away is one of DC's shopping, dining, and entertainment hubs. Choose from dozens of well-known restaurants and bars, catch a show at one of the theaters, or go relax in the park. Shopping is made simple as Whole Foods, Safeway, and Trader Joes are just blocks from the building. Mass transit is plentiful as the U Street Metro is less than a mile away and numerous bus lines that run from Downtown DC to Silver Spring provide additional travel options.
Traffic pattern changes along Alexandria’s Duke Street

Drivers in Alexandria, Virginia, who use West Taylor Run Parkway to get to Telegraph Road and the Telegraph Road ramp to Interstate 495 can no longer drive directly onto the ramp from West Taylor Run. A pilot program aimed at improving the traffic flow along Duke Street started Monday. Listen...
626-630 8th Street, NE DC

8th Street 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment - This spacious One Bedroom / One Bathroom apartment with 10' ceilings and an open concept layout could be yours. The location is ideal, just 1.5 blocks from the H Street Corridor, with a host of eateries and shops. Live in townhome style, in...
Maryland man arrested after causing power outage at Metro station

WASHINGTON — Metro Transit Police arrested a man accused of tampering with power sources along the Green Line and causing major train delays. According to the police, the suspect, Edward Nathaniel Walker, 31, of Temple Hills, Maryland, de-energized the power lines at the Southern Avenue Station on Friday. The incident caused the suspension of service on the Green line and power disruption at the Southern Avenue station.
Joint Base Andrews Air & Space Expo is this weekend: what you need to know

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, Maryland will hold its Air & Space Expo this weekend. The free expo will be held from Sept. 17 to 18 as a "thank you" to the community and the National Capital Region. The show features premier aerial demonstrations, including from The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," F-35 Lightning II Demo Team, Air Force Heritage Flight, C-17 Demo Team, U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights, USAFA Wings of Blue, MH-65D Coast Guard Demo, Commemorative Air Force Aircraft: B-17, B-25, B-24, B-29, KC-135 Stratotanker, F-16 Fighting Falcon, UH-1N Huey, B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit. There will also be several civilian performers, other displays and exhibits.
Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County

And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
Overturned tractor trailer blocks I-95 service road in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — An overturned tractor trailer caused some traffic delays Tuesday morning on the I-95 NB service road in Prince George's County. According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on the I-95 service road near MD-198/Exit 33 (Sandy Spring Road). The trailer spilled a load of sheet rock and the driver was hospitalized with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location

Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
