Why Didn’t Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Visit Queen Elizabeth II When She Died?
Both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stayed behind Thursday (Sept. 8) when their respective royal husbands — Prince Harry and Prince William — went to say their final goodbyes to their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The U.K.'s longest-reigning monarch passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral...
King Charles Addresses Harry and Meghan as ‘They Continue to Build Their Lives Overseas’ in First Speech Following Queen’s Death
King Charles honored his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as addressed his son, Prince Harry, and daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, in his first speech as king. "Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen — my beloved Mother — was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother," he said Friday (Sept. 9), according to ITV News.
10 candid photos of Queen Elizabeth that captured her famous sense of humor
Queen Elizabeth was known for her sense of humor. Candid photos show her laughing with family members and joking during royal engagements.
Changing A Car Tire And Eating With Her Hands: 31 Photos Of Queen Elizabeth II You've Never Seen Before
Take a look back at the fascinating life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday at the age of 96. In addition to ruling for over 70 years, she also was on a swim team in her teenage years and cared for many dogs and horses.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Life in Photos: Her Reign Through the Years
Buckingham Palace announced the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, Thursday (Sept. 8). She was 96. Prince Charles is now king. Queen Elizabeth II took the throne in 1952 and devoted her life to public service, traveling extensively throughout her reign. She held the record for the most countries visited by an individual monarch, traveling to more than 120 countries on six continents.
Sharon Stone Says Younger Man Dumped Her for Refusing Botox
Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone is feeling confident after breaking up with Hollywood's youth-obsessed pressure to use Botox. However, her decision to take a stand against Botox resulted in a real-life breakup. In an interview with Vogue Arabia, the 64-year-old actress revealed she recently ended a relationship with a younger...
Why Did Jimmy Kimmel Lie Down on the Stage at the Emmys?
When Quinta Brunson won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, her acceptance speech became a little awkward when Jimmy Kimmel wouldn't move from his spot lying in front of the microphone. Will Arnett and Jimmy Kimmel pretended that Kimmel was too drunk to help present the award...
Did Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine? Behold the Internet’s Latest Celebrity Conspiracy
This past weekend, the Venice Film Festival proved to be an amalgam of meme-able moments and curious speculation when it came to the Don't Worry Darling cast — but one conspiracy theory from the film's premiere really takes the cake. A video of Harry Styles allegedly, and perhaps accidentally,...
Is Prince Charles the King of England Now? Here’s What Happens After the Queen’s Death
After news broke Thursday (Sept. 8) that Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, many questions remain about what comes next, including who is next in line for the throne and when the late queen's funeral will be held. Below, here's everything we know about what happens...
Kaley Cuoco Had The "Dreamiest Date Of All Time" At The 2022 Emmys
Kaley had the "dreamiest date of all time!"
Does Taylor Swift Have a Secret Cameo in ‘Cruella’?
Taylor Swift is no stranger to appearing on the big screen, but did she make a secret appearance in Disney's Cruella? Some fans seem to think so. The rumor first began on social media when Emma Stone's titular character has a collage wall. Across the various images, fans have now pointed to a specific image of a woman with red hair and red lips that they are claiming could be the "Cardigan" songstress.
Late Queen Elizabeth II Mourned on Social Media: See Twitter Reactions to Her Majesty’s Death
Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday (Sept. 8). She was 96. "I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II," rocker Ozzy Osbourne tweeted following the announcement of her death. "RIP...
Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, Seems Incapable of Dating Anyone Over the Age of 25
Leonardo DiCaprio is making waves after reportedly breaking up with model-actress girlfriend Camila Morrone, who turned 25 in June. The pair allegedly first met at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, but it's rumored DiCaprio might have met Morrone briefly when she was as young as 12, since her stepdad is DiCaprio's close friend Al Pacino.
Is Dua Lipa the ‘Cher of Our Generation’? ‘Believe’ Icon Weighs In on Stan Twitter Debate
Stan Twitter is notorious for discussing generation-defining artists and igniting fandom wars in the entertainment industry. This week, the debate is about Cher and Dua Lipa — and the "Believe" icon herself has something to say about it. When one fan on Twitter called Lipa the "Cher of our...
Britney Spears Tells Son Jayden ‘Remember Where You Came From’ Following Teen’s Interview About Their Strained Relationship
Britney Spears has responded to 15-year-old son Jayden James Federline's tell-all interview about their strained relationship. According to The Daily Mail, during an interview with documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak for ITV, Jayden explained why he and his brother, Sean Preston, 16, missed their mother's wedding to longtime love Sam Asghari over the summer.
DJ Claims Sydney Sweeney Is ‘Racist’ Amid ‘Euphoria’ Star’s MAGA Family Backlash
A DJ has accused Sydney Sweeney of racist behaviorafter controversial photos from the star's mom's birthday party were shared online. DJ Bella Ferrada took to her Instagram story to put the Euphoria star on blast for sharing photos from the party. Ferrada deemed the snapshots "realllll problematic" in a since-expired story, according to celebrity blog Oh No They Didn't.
How Avril Lavigne’s 2002 MTV VMAs Best New Artist Win Captured the Y2K Pop-Rock Zeitgeist
Avril Lavigne was at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to crown Dove Cameron as this year's Best New Artist Sunday (Aug. 28). It was a fitting passing of the torch during last night's star-studded awards show — 20 years ago the "Complicated" icon was in the same place as Cameron when she accepted the award herself.
Jennifer Lawrence Slams ‘Most Bizarre’ Rumor That She Slept With Harvey Weinstein
As part of Vogue's popular "73 Questions" series, Jennifer Lawrence took on mini golf in Williamsburg while she addressed how much fun she had with Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth on set of The Hunger Games movies, throwing up at her first Oscars after-party and so much more. However, one...
‘Stranger Things’ Star Joseph Quinn’s Private Dating Profile Allegedly Exposed on TikTok
Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn's alleged Raya profile is circulating online, and fans are coming to his defense. Photos of Quinn's alleged profile on the exclusive, application-only dating app have appeared on both Twitter and TikTok. Although it is unclear if the profile is legitimate, some believe that it contains previously unseen photos.
Lea Michele Slams ‘Sad’ Rumor That She Can’t Read
Lea Michele is finally addressing the rumor that she supposedly can't read or write. Mere days before she is set to appear in Broadway's Funny Girl, the former Glee actress put the pesky speculation to rest in an interview with the New York Times. "I went to Glee every single...
