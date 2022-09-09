ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles Addresses Harry and Meghan as ‘They Continue to Build Their Lives Overseas’ in First Speech Following Queen’s Death

King Charles honored his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as addressed his son, Prince Harry, and daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, in his first speech as king. "Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen — my beloved Mother — was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother," he said Friday (Sept. 9), according to ITV News.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Life in Photos: Her Reign Through the Years

Buckingham Palace announced the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, Thursday (Sept. 8). She was 96. Prince Charles is now king. Queen Elizabeth II took the throne in 1952 and devoted her life to public service, traveling extensively throughout her reign. She held the record for the most countries visited by an individual monarch, traveling to more than 120 countries on six continents.
