counton2.com
Charleston County Public Works hosting open interviews
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Works Department is hosting open interviews on Friday, September 23. The interviews will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Public Service Building, located at 4045 Bridge View Drive in North Charleston. Interviews will be available on site,...
crbjbizwire.com
Choate Construction, McQueen Distribution Bring New Facility to Summerville
CHARLESTON, SC – In conjunction with McQueen Distribution, represented by OMNI Partners, Choate Construction Company begins construction of a 110,000-SF speculative warehouse just outside of Charleston, South Carolina. Situated in the McQueen Industrial Park, the facility will capitalize on the quick access to land, air, and sea to meet the growing demand for fast shipping and product delivery in the competitive industrial space.
abcnews4.com
Grand Opening of Cougar Cutz Barber Shop set for Sept. 15
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — What began as a single haircut for a student of color seven years ago has turned into a full-fledged barbershop. On September 15 the Cougar Cutz Barber Shop located on the College of Charleston campus will celebrate this special occasion with its Grand Opening at 97-A Wentworth Street.
RLJ Lodging Trust Relaunches Iconic Charleston, SC Property, The Mills House Hotel, a Curio Collection Hotel by Hilton
BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced the relaunch on October 1, 2022 of The Mills House Hotel (“Mills House”), located in the heart of downtown Charleston’s historic French Quarter neighborhood, following a transformative conversion to a lifestyle hotel and affiliation with the Curio Collection by Hilton. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220911005063/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
abcnews4.com
Firefighters travel from PA to cross Ravenel Bridge in honor of those lost on 9/11
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters Dave Byerly and Sarah Neal came from Shrewsbury, PA to walk the Ravenel today in honor of those first responders and civilians who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks 21 years ago. Over the years, many first responders have done a "silent...
crbjbizwire.com
Charleston’s CodeON Brings Free Coding Classes to the East Side
After a nearly three-year hiatus, Charleston-based outreach program CodeON (Coding in Our Neighborhood) will return this fall with a 6-week program consisting of free weekly computer science labs led by Charleston’s top tech talent. The weekly coding labs will be hosted every Wednesday from 5 pm to 6 pm,...
Photo: Charleston officers rescue kitten from Ravenel Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) rescued a kitten from the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge over the weekend. Police initially received a call regarding a “bag of kittens” on the bridge Sunday morning. A short time later, police received another call about a kitten that was loose on the Ravenel […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston rents soar nearly 18% in 12 months as renters pay $400 above national average
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston rents keep getting higher. The median rental rate for an apartment in Charleston continues to rise. Online...
abcnews4.com
SC Commissioner of Agriculture visits Ashley Ridge High School's student-raised farm
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers made a special visit to Ashley Ridge High School on Tuesday and got an up-close look at an innovative program. The student-led tour took commissioner Weathers to the Fox Ridge Farm where students are raising goats, pigs and...
The Post and Courier
A Charleston community hit hardest by flooding rallies, effects linger
The sun shone brightly on Gadsden Creek and the surrounding area the morning of Sept. 10 as residents went about their weekend after some were forced to stay at home due to significant flooding and rainfall. Residual effects of the flooding lingered, however. High tide paired with heavy rainfall had...
charlestondaily.net
SC Works Trident to Host a Series of Hiring Events in September 2022
NORTH CHARLESTON (SEPT. 9, 2022) – SC Works Trident is pleased to announce a series of four hiring events taking place throughout September in honor of Workforce Development Month. The scheduled events are:. Disability Expo & Job Fair, Tuesday, Sept. 13. Back 2 Work Career Expo, Wednesday, Sept. 14.
abcnews4.com
SCDNR awarded $1.5 million to restore Lowcountry wetlands
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been awarded $1.5 million. Agency officials say the money will go toward restoring the West Ashley Salt Marsh. The seven acres of Old Towne Creek is the tidal waterway that connects West Ashley to the Ashley River....
Community event to support local black-owned businesses in October
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will host a block party to support black-owned businesses in October. According to the City of Charleston, Black Biz on the Block will be held October 1 at Philip Simmons Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The block party will serve as an opportunity to support […]
abcnews4.com
James Island's Terrace Theater celebrates 25 years of business
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A newer-style movie theater’s projector hums as it plays newer flicks like this summer’s Top Gun or horror classics like The Shining. “So, what it means most I guess is how it affects people,” notes longtime Terrace Theater owner, Paul Brown. Brown...
abcnews4.com
Suspect detained by Charleston Co. SWAT after potential standoff
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: According to CCSO, the suspect was detained around 1 p.m. Charleston County deputies and SWAT team members are on the scene of an apartment home Tuesday, attempting to serve warrants. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said the officers were on scene at 2245...
Charleston Police review their response to Memorial Day shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police reviewed their response to a Memorial Day shooting that left 12 people injured, including three law enforcement officers. On Monday, the Charleston Public Safety Committee heard an After-Action report on the shooting, which took place on South Street. According to police, nine people were shot. “This is essentially just […]
abcnews4.com
Mobile home destroyed by fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A mobile home was left completely destroyed following a fire early Sunday morning in Colleton County, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. A neighbor called 911 to report the home was on fire. At around 1:30 a.m., crews arrived and began battling the flames. CCFR...
abcnews4.com
Will Rochester Named Berkeley County Emergency Management Director
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Will Rochester has been named the new Director of Berkeley County Emergency management. His first official day will be on September, 12,2022. Most recently Rochester was an Emergency Management specialist with Charleston County Emergency Management. The Pickens County native has been a Berkeley County resident for more than four years.
live5news.com
Mount Pleasant wants public input on comprehensive plan
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant is asking for public input on its comprehensive plan. They are specifically interested in looking into the different parts of the town, and what makes each area unique. The town’s Division Chief of Neighborhood Livability, Liz Boyles, said when they...
