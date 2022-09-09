ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston County Public Works hosting open interviews

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Works Department is hosting open interviews on Friday, September 23. The interviews will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Public Service Building, located at 4045 Bridge View Drive in North Charleston. Interviews will be available on site,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Choate Construction, McQueen Distribution Bring New Facility to Summerville

CHARLESTON, SC – In conjunction with McQueen Distribution, represented by OMNI Partners, Choate Construction Company begins construction of a 110,000-SF speculative warehouse just outside of Charleston, South Carolina. Situated in the McQueen Industrial Park, the facility will capitalize on the quick access to land, air, and sea to meet the growing demand for fast shipping and product delivery in the competitive industrial space.
CHARLESTON, SC
Grand Opening of Cougar Cutz Barber Shop set for Sept. 15

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — What began as a single haircut for a student of color seven years ago has turned into a full-fledged barbershop. On September 15 the Cougar Cutz Barber Shop located on the College of Charleston campus will celebrate this special occasion with its Grand Opening at 97-A Wentworth Street.
CHARLESTON, SC
RLJ Lodging Trust Relaunches Iconic Charleston, SC Property, The Mills House Hotel, a Curio Collection Hotel by Hilton

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced the relaunch on October 1, 2022 of The Mills House Hotel (“Mills House”), located in the heart of downtown Charleston’s historic French Quarter neighborhood, following a transformative conversion to a lifestyle hotel and affiliation with the Curio Collection by Hilton. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220911005063/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
CHARLESTON, SC
Rene Cizio

This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
BEAUFORT, SC
Charleston’s CodeON Brings Free Coding Classes to the East Side

After a nearly three-year hiatus, Charleston-based outreach program CodeON (Coding in Our Neighborhood) will return this fall with a 6-week program consisting of free weekly computer science labs led by Charleston’s top tech talent. The weekly coding labs will be hosted every Wednesday from 5 pm to 6 pm,...
CHARLESTON, SC
Photo: Charleston officers rescue kitten from Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) rescued a kitten from the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge over the weekend. Police initially received a call regarding a “bag of kittens” on the bridge Sunday morning. A short time later, police received another call about a kitten that was loose on the Ravenel […]
CHARLESTON, SC
A Charleston community hit hardest by flooding rallies, effects linger

The sun shone brightly on Gadsden Creek and the surrounding area the morning of Sept. 10 as residents went about their weekend after some were forced to stay at home due to significant flooding and rainfall. Residual effects of the flooding lingered, however. High tide paired with heavy rainfall had...
CHARLESTON, SC
SCDNR awarded $1.5 million to restore Lowcountry wetlands

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been awarded $1.5 million. Agency officials say the money will go toward restoring the West Ashley Salt Marsh. The seven acres of Old Towne Creek is the tidal waterway that connects West Ashley to the Ashley River....
CHARLESTON, SC
James Island's Terrace Theater celebrates 25 years of business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A newer-style movie theater’s projector hums as it plays newer flicks like this summer’s Top Gun or horror classics like The Shining. “So, what it means most I guess is how it affects people,” notes longtime Terrace Theater owner, Paul Brown. Brown...
CHARLESTON, SC
Suspect detained by Charleston Co. SWAT after potential standoff

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: According to CCSO, the suspect was detained around 1 p.m. Charleston County deputies and SWAT team members are on the scene of an apartment home Tuesday, attempting to serve warrants. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said the officers were on scene at 2245...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Charleston Police review their response to Memorial Day shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police reviewed their response to a Memorial Day shooting that left 12 people injured, including three law enforcement officers. On Monday, the Charleston Public Safety Committee heard an After-Action report on the shooting, which took place on South Street. According to police, nine people were shot. “This is essentially just […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Mobile home destroyed by fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A mobile home was left completely destroyed following a fire early Sunday morning in Colleton County, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. A neighbor called 911 to report the home was on fire. At around 1:30 a.m., crews arrived and began battling the flames. CCFR...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Will Rochester Named Berkeley County Emergency Management Director

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Will Rochester has been named the new Director of Berkeley County Emergency management. His first official day will be on September, 12,2022. Most recently Rochester was an Emergency Management specialist with Charleston County Emergency Management. The Pickens County native has been a Berkeley County resident for more than four years.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Mount Pleasant wants public input on comprehensive plan

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant is asking for public input on its comprehensive plan. They are specifically interested in looking into the different parts of the town, and what makes each area unique. The town’s Division Chief of Neighborhood Livability, Liz Boyles, said when they...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

