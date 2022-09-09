Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The best Vegan restaurants of Los Angeles County, CASaurabhLos Angeles County, CA
Related
Dodgers News: MLB Rule Changes Ruin Stadium, Jackson Retires, Injuries, Reddick the Cheater and More
As we enter week three in September, the Dodgers have far and away run away with things in baseball. After Sunday afternoon’s win, LA leads all of baseball in some impressive categories including wins with 96 on the season, and perhaps the most eye opening number, run differential with +301. Heading into play on Sunday, that was 135 runs better than the next best team (the Astros).
Dodgers: DBacks Continue to Live in Fear That Someone Will Have Fun at Chase Field
Hey, Arizona Diamondbacks! We think Rachel Green said it best on Friends a long, long time ago:. Nine years ago, the Dodgers clinched the NL West at Chase Field, and when they found out the DBacks really didn’t want them to celebrate by jumping in the pool behind the fence in right-center field, those impetuous rascals did just that.
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Clinches NL West With Dominant Win in Arizona
Clayton Kershaw threw seven shutout innings and Los Angeles hit three home runs to beat the Diamondbacks, 4-0. With the win, the Dodgers eliminate the Padres and clinch their ninth National League West division title in the last ten years. The Dodgers clinched in their 141st game of the season,...
Dodgers Highlights: LA Takes Series Against Padres, Magic Number Down to 2
With an 11-2 win, the Dodgers were able to clinch a spot in the playoffs (for the tenth consecutive year in a row) and take the series against the San Diego Padres. They were also able to drop their magic number down to 2. But they not only won, they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers: Former Dodger Signs with NL East Team After Poor Showing in Korea
Former Dodgers outfielder DJ Peters, who got 34 plate appearances with the Dodgers last year before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Rangers, has signed a minor-league deal with the Washington Nationals, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Peters batted just .192 with the Dodgers, and while he showed...
Dodgers Celebrity Fan Stirs Padres Pot with MLB Controversy
The Dodgers have a lot of celebrity fans, and actor Rob Lowe is literally one of the biggest names among them. A member of the famed “Brat Pack” of the 1980s, Lowe grew up and went on to star in movies and television shows, including The West Wing and Parks & Recreation.
Dodgers News: Roberts Not ‘Encouraged or Discouraged’ by Gonsolin’s Bullpen
Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin has been on the injured list for about two weeks, and the original hope was that he would have returned over the weekend in San Diego. Multiple setbacks have prevented that from happening, and we’re now at the point where everyone is just hoping Gonsolin can get healthy in time for the postseason.
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for September 12
After taking two of three in San Diego and clinching but not really clinching a postseason berth, the Dodgers start a three-game series in Arizona tonight with the chance to re-clinch their postseason spot and, as early as Tuesday, clinch the NL West for the ninth time in the last ten years.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Feels Julio Urias is Fueled by Lack of Respect
It’s been nearly two months since the midsummer classic and Dodgers fans, including myself, are still wondering as to why Julio Urias was snubbed of an All-Star nod on the National League squad. Even LA manager, Dave Roberts agrees. Urias leads the NL with a 2.30 ERA this season,...
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Touches on Clayton Kershaw’s Future in LA
As the clubhouse celebration died down on Tuesday night, Dodger insider David Vassegh caught up with president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, the architect of the best team in baseball. Vassegh asked Friedman about Clayton Kershaw, who threw seven shutout innings in the clinching game and has a 2.44 ERA...
Dodgers News: Is Cody Bellinger’s Mini Hitting Streak a Sign of Things to Come?
The time has come. Cody Bellinger ended his cold hitting streak in emphatic fashion as he logged two hits against the Padres on Sunday ultimately ending eight games in a row without a hit. Bellinger wasn’t satisfied with just one game, so on Monday he came back with two more...
Dodgers News: Kevin Pillar Still Not Giving Up in 2022
Sometimes a baseball article can be like a Marvel movie. The uninitiated get up and leave as soon as the credits roll, while the experts stick around to see the post-credits scene. But even then, some people think, “Now it’s really over,” and they get up and leave, but you,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers News: LA Calling Up Spot Starter for Wednesday in Arizona
When Clayton Kershaw and Dustin May returned from the injured list, the Dodgers planned to use a six-man rotation for most, if not all, of the rest of the season. Unfortunately, just as everyone got healthy, someone got unhealthy, with Tony Gonsolin hitting the IL with a forearm strain. But...
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Recalls LA’s Decade Old Pool Party in Arizona
If you hate it, then stop us. This has been the mantra echoed through all sports for celebrating after big plays or moments of a game which includes winning the division title for your respective sport. A moment that’s all too familiar for Clayton Kershaw who was apart of the...
MLB News: Dodgers May Benefit From New Utility Player Gold Gloves
The Dodgers have spent the last several years living by the philosophy that baseball positions are a social construct with no actual meaning. Cody Bellinger has been both a first baseman and a Gold Glove right-fielder, and he’s now one of the best center-fielders in baseball. Kiké Hernandez was the best defensive second baseman in baseball and also played six other positions. Chris Taylor came up as a shortstop and now plays almost everywhere except shortstop.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Praises Clayton Kershaw as LA’s True Team Leader
When the Dodgers need to clinch, they turn to Clayton Kershaw. For the fourth time in the last ten years, Kershaw took the mound with a chance to clinch the division. And for the fourth time, he dominated, shutting out the DBacks for seven innings in a 4-0 division-clinching victory for Los Angeles in Arizona.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Still Not Worried About Musgrove, Padres
At the end of June, Justin Turner hit two home runs off Padres ace Joe Musgrove to lead the Dodgers to a 3-1 win. After that game, Musgrove was not impressed. “Out of all the guys in the (Dodgers’) lineup, I didn’t feel like he was a huge threat,” Musgrove said after that game.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Wins Third Player of the Week Award
For the third time this season, Freddie Freeman has been named the National League Player of the Week. Last week, Freeman went a scorching 12-22 (.545), hitting three home runs and knocking in eight RBIs. Freeman recorded a hit in every game, and will take that six-game hitting streak into Arizona this week.
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 14
The Dodgers have officially clinched the division title with a win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday and will look to continue their momentum finishing out the rest of the season. Clayton Kershaw delivered a signature clinching game going seven scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Can the Dodgers keep up their high level of play?
Dodgers News: Michael Grove Officially Recalled, Jackson Optioned
The Dodgers officially clinched the division on Tuesday in a win against the Diamondbacks and now officially have their eyes set on the postseason. Like any team, the Dodgers want to be cautious moving forward with the flurry of injuries already having plagued the team all season long. With notable...
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0