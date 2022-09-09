The Dodgers have spent the last several years living by the philosophy that baseball positions are a social construct with no actual meaning. Cody Bellinger has been both a first baseman and a Gold Glove right-fielder, and he’s now one of the best center-fielders in baseball. Kiké Hernandez was the best defensive second baseman in baseball and also played six other positions. Chris Taylor came up as a shortstop and now plays almost everywhere except shortstop.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO