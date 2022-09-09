ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

FUN 107

Fall Fun Returns to Fairhaven For 2nd Annual Kids Fest

After a successful first year, The Fairhaven Office of Tourism and the Millicent Library Youth Services are excited to bring back Kids Fest to the lawns of Fairhaven High School and the Visitors Center for a day of fall fun. Get your costumes and pumpkin-carving skills ready for a day...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Dianna Carney

This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!

(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!" Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.
DOVER, MA
FUN 107

Get Dirty At Warren’s BoldrDash Family Fun Run

This weekend you can bring the kids for some seriously sloppy fun at Frerichs Farm in Warren, Rhode Island. The fourth annual Thrive Outside in the Mud is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 18, and it's a chance for the whole family to get messy together. If your kids have...
WARREN, RI
FUN 107

Middleboro’s Beloved Window Artist Is Moving On to a New Canvas

There’s a window above Center Street in Middleboro that has become famous in recent years for the bright and pleasant paintings that grace its glass. They are the work of the apartment’s resident, Brittany Wilson, who has become a bit of a folk hero in town for her artwork and for her positive messages she brings to the community.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford-based “People’s Pressed” to close Dartmouth location

People’s Pressed, a New Bedford-based wellness cafe and juice shop announced that it will soon be closing its location in Padanaram. Owner Amanda Desrosiers, who opened the Dartmouth location in 2020, did not want to close their second site but increasing rent – something seen all over the SouthCoast – was the tipping point.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Bruno Mars Spotted Slinging Drinks at Boston Rooftop Bar

If you weren't lucky enough to see Bruno Mars live at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway this past weekend, then maybe you were even luckier and had him serve you a drink on Sunday. The Grammy-winning singer had himself a Sunday Funday at the Envoy Hotel's rooftop bar when he stepped in to sling some drinks for very excited guests.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Rhode Island 9/11 Wall of Hope to Get New Home in Downtown Providence

The 9/11 Wall of Hope was created 16 years ago in response to the tragic events that took place in 2001. With the help of 12,000 Rhode Island citizens and over 350 volunteers, the Wall of Hope came alive and currently stands in three parts: the Waterplace Park tunnel, The Providence Journal building and the Rhode Island Convention Center.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Three Are Inducted Into The Bay State Games Hall Of Fame

Bay State games are celebrating their 40th year here in bringing out the best in athletes all across Massachusetts. Three Inductees here in Massachusetts received their award at a pre-game ceremony at Fenway Park on July 7 prior to the Red Sox game against the New York Yankees, for induction into the 2022 Bay State Games’ Hall of Fame.
BOSTON, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Behind the Scenes at PPAC with TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

Larry Smiglewski is working 24/7. “We’re in tech [rehearsal], so basically an all-hours thing.”. Smiglewski is the production stage manager for “TINA: The Tina Turner Musical.” The show’s national tour is launching this week from the Providence Performing Arts Center. This is the 21st show...
PROVIDENCE, RI
theweektoday.com

Lobster Bowl comes down in Monday demolition

WAREHAM – A piece of Wareham history is set to be demolished on Tuesday, Sept. 13. For the younger generation of Wareham residents, the building at 3013 Cranberry Highway was formerly known as “the Wareham 99,” but an older generation would know that this location was once “The Lobster Bowl.”
WAREHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

George Rotondo, Revere City Councillor, has died

George Rotondo, a Revere City Councillor, has died, Boston 25 learned Sunday. “It is with deep sadness that we offer our sincere condolences on the passing of Revere City Councillor George Rotondo,” a spokesperson from Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Office told Boston 25. “Councillor Rotondo served the City of Revere over the last two decades and will be missed by many in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rotondo family.”
REVERE, MA
FUN 107

A Bite of Paradise is Coming to Faneuil Hall in Boston This Fall

A taste of paradise is headed to Faneuil Hall in Boston. The hugely popular restaurant chain Margaritaville will bring its island vibes to Beantown for its only location in Massachusetts. Announced last year, Margaritaville was scheduled to open in early 2021, but production was delayed. It was then projected to...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Wareham Native Geena Davis Receives Governors Award at Emmys

Wareham native Geena Davis accepted a special award at Monday night’s 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The Governors Award was presented to the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media “in recognition of their efforts to promote gender balance and foster inclusion throughout the entertainment industry,” according to an Emmys release.
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

