Columbia, MO

KOLR10 News

PHOTOS: Steel gorilla on a steel horse at Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest kicks off Wednesday, but early birds can already take a look at a unique sculpture celebrating the event. It’s a life-size stainless steel sculpture of a gorilla riding a motorcycle outside of the Osage Beach Harley Davidson. Before you ask — yes, the […]
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Louisiana, MO
Louisiana State
Missouri Government
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash Tuesday afternoon on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County left two people hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash about a half-mile south of Koechner Road around 5:15 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by George M. Simon, 39, of Kansas City, Missouri, tried to pass The post Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Family Of Missing Teen To Hold Vigil On Lake Ozark Strip, One Year After His Disappearance

The family of a young man who went missing a year ago is holding a vigil, Monday evening on the Bagnell Dam Strip, in hopes of raising awareness and finding their son. “Light It Up, Bring Him Home” will take place on the Luby Stage at Bagnell Dam Strip on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at 5 p.m. by those who continue the search for David Bowers. David Michael Bowers Jr., of Eldon, Mo., went missing on Sept. 12, 2021. He was 18 at the time of his disappearance. Affton, Mo. was the last known location where Bowers was seen. On August 11, 2022, Miller County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing notice. Detective Wheeler is the contact on the case, and if anyone has any information about the David Bowers case, Wheeler can be reached at 573-369-2341.
krcgtv.com

Accident on 1-70 East just ahead of St. Charles Road exit

One lane of Interstate 70 eastbound is closed following a two vehicle crash just before the St. Charles Road exit in Columbia. According to MoDot the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Traffic was backed up to the I-70/U.S. 63 Connector in Columbia at 7:45 p.m. The cause of the...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

$15-million addition/renovation to Columbia Area Career Center to begin in 2023

Construction is set to begin next summer on the $15-million addition and renovation of the Columbia Area Career Center (CACC). Columbia Public School (CPS) voters approved an April bond issue that provides funding for the project. CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood and area business leaders describe the CACC as critical...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Missouri’s veto session begins at noon in Jefferson City

Missouri lawmakers are returning to Jefferson City today (Wednesday) morning for their annual veto session, which is required under the state Constitution. Both chambers will gavel-in at high noon, under the Constitution. The two chambers have GOP supermajorities, and Governor Mike Parson is a Republican. Senate President Pro Tem Dave...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man hurt Monday night after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Gasconade County on Monday night left a man with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Route Y near Route A around 9:45 p.m. Troopers said the motorcycle driven by Joshua A. Johnson, 41, of Bland, Missouri, flipped over after he lost control. The post Man hurt Monday night after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Construction begins on new CoMo Cooks kitchen facility on Business Loop

An early 2023 opening is planned for The Loop Community Improvement District's new CoMo Cooks shared kitchen and office space at 14 Business Loop 70 East. Currently, the kitchen is temporarily located at 500 E. Walnut St., under the parking garage. It contains locked shelves stocked with cooking supplies and equipment, with a few metal tables for food preparation. While the temporary kitchen may seem airy due to the aroma of pastries and its large windows and high ceilings, there is minimal floor space for tables and appliances.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

CHARITON COUNTY ROUTE 24 TO CLOSE TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Guardrail repairs will close both directions of Chariton County U.S. Route 24 east of Brunswick on Tuesday night, September 13, at the site of the Palmer Creek Bridge deck replacement project. Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation will close U.S. Route 24 to all traffic beginning at 11...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO

