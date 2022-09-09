Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Downtown Columbia bar training employees to spot dangerous behavior
A Columbia bar has partnered with a national organization to help its staff members recognize unsafe behavior. The post Downtown Columbia bar training employees to spot dangerous behavior appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Strong start for campaign to raise money for Columbia’s new Ronald McDonald House
Emphasizing that parents should be within steps of where their child receives treatment, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri is launching a capital campaign to raise $6.5 million to build a new house in Columbia. The campaign is titled “Building love, expanding hope.”. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri...
PHOTOS: Steel gorilla on a steel horse at Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest kicks off Wednesday, but early birds can already take a look at a unique sculpture celebrating the event. It’s a life-size stainless steel sculpture of a gorilla riding a motorcycle outside of the Osage Beach Harley Davidson. Before you ask — yes, the […]
939theeagle.com
Murphy: Columbia’s proposed 100-bed homeless shelter would be on Business Loop 70
The publisher of Comobuz.com says a Columbia non-profit group hopes to break ground next year on a 100-bed homeless shelter near the city’s power plant on the Business Loop. Publisher Mike Murphy says the project’s construction cost has increased from $11-million to $18-million. “They have a certain amount...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man electrocuted in southern Boone County
A man was electrocuted in an overnight crash that knocked out power in part of southern Boone County on Monday morning. The post Man electrocuted in southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Five Columbia elementary schools with high free and reduced lunch rates receive 2,600 books
2,600 new books have been delivered to first and second-grade students at the five CPS elementary schools with the lowest reading-proficiency scores and the highest free and reduced lunch rates. The books were delivered by Columbia-based MU Health Care, which provided $15,000 to purchase the books. MU Health interim chief...
KOMU
Old U.S. Bank on Broadway demolished to make room for new multi-use building
COLUMBIA - The old U.S. Bank building located on East Broadway in Columbia was demolished over the weekend to make way for a new multi-use building. The plan is for the building to have retail space on the bottom floor with five levels of residential space above. "It was really...
My House holds concert in downtown Columbia despite objection
MyHouse is hosting an outdoor concert in downtown Columbia on Friday despite a complaint the State Historical Society of Missouri lodged with the city government. The post My House holds concert in downtown Columbia despite objection appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash Tuesday afternoon on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County left two people hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash about a half-mile south of Koechner Road around 5:15 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by George M. Simon, 39, of Kansas City, Missouri, tried to pass The post Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Family Of Missing Teen To Hold Vigil On Lake Ozark Strip, One Year After His Disappearance
The family of a young man who went missing a year ago is holding a vigil, Monday evening on the Bagnell Dam Strip, in hopes of raising awareness and finding their son. “Light It Up, Bring Him Home” will take place on the Luby Stage at Bagnell Dam Strip on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at 5 p.m. by those who continue the search for David Bowers. David Michael Bowers Jr., of Eldon, Mo., went missing on Sept. 12, 2021. He was 18 at the time of his disappearance. Affton, Mo. was the last known location where Bowers was seen. On August 11, 2022, Miller County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing notice. Detective Wheeler is the contact on the case, and if anyone has any information about the David Bowers case, Wheeler can be reached at 573-369-2341.
Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash
A Holts Summit man suffered serious injuries when his pickup truck went off eastbound Interstate 70 and rolled multiple times Wednesday in Cooper County. The post Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Accident on 1-70 East just ahead of St. Charles Road exit
One lane of Interstate 70 eastbound is closed following a two vehicle crash just before the St. Charles Road exit in Columbia. According to MoDot the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Traffic was backed up to the I-70/U.S. 63 Connector in Columbia at 7:45 p.m. The cause of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business Loop 70 CID looks ahead to Mizzou North demolition
The executive director of the Loop CID says she thinks there is potential for the land that houses Mizzou North. The post Business Loop 70 CID looks ahead to Mizzou North demolition appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
$15-million addition/renovation to Columbia Area Career Center to begin in 2023
Construction is set to begin next summer on the $15-million addition and renovation of the Columbia Area Career Center (CACC). Columbia Public School (CPS) voters approved an April bond issue that provides funding for the project. CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood and area business leaders describe the CACC as critical...
939theeagle.com
Missouri’s veto session begins at noon in Jefferson City
Missouri lawmakers are returning to Jefferson City today (Wednesday) morning for their annual veto session, which is required under the state Constitution. Both chambers will gavel-in at high noon, under the Constitution. The two chambers have GOP supermajorities, and Governor Mike Parson is a Republican. Senate President Pro Tem Dave...
Man hurt Monday night after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Gasconade County on Monday night left a man with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Route Y near Route A around 9:45 p.m. Troopers said the motorcycle driven by Joshua A. Johnson, 41, of Bland, Missouri, flipped over after he lost control. The post Man hurt Monday night after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Construction begins on new CoMo Cooks kitchen facility on Business Loop
An early 2023 opening is planned for The Loop Community Improvement District's new CoMo Cooks shared kitchen and office space at 14 Business Loop 70 East. Currently, the kitchen is temporarily located at 500 E. Walnut St., under the parking garage. It contains locked shelves stocked with cooking supplies and equipment, with a few metal tables for food preparation. While the temporary kitchen may seem airy due to the aroma of pastries and its large windows and high ceilings, there is minimal floor space for tables and appliances.
Crash slows traffic on I-70 in west Columbia
A one-vehicle crash slowed traffic on westbound Interstate 70 in west Columbia on Friday afternoon. The post Crash slows traffic on I-70 in west Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
CHARITON COUNTY ROUTE 24 TO CLOSE TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Guardrail repairs will close both directions of Chariton County U.S. Route 24 east of Brunswick on Tuesday night, September 13, at the site of the Palmer Creek Bridge deck replacement project. Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation will close U.S. Route 24 to all traffic beginning at 11...
Police identify man whose body was found under Lake of the Ozarks dock
Police on Monday identified the man whose body was pulled from underneath an Osage Beach dock last week. The post Police identify man whose body was found under Lake of the Ozarks dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0