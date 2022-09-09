Read full article on original website
Related
'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'
The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
Paddington Bear's Message to Late Queen Elizabeth II Will Tug at Your Heartstrings
Watch: Prominent Figures Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Paddington Bear has an endless amount of gratitude for the late Queen Elizabeth II. After the British monarch passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, the official Twitter account belonging to the beloved character shared a few words in her honor. "Thank you, Ma'am," the Sept. 8 message read. "For everything."
Opinion: The Queen Elizabeth prophecy that came true
(CNN) — In February 1952, King George VI was found dead in his sleep by a servant delivering his morning tea at the royal retreat at Sandringham. His 25-year-old daughter, Princess Elizabeth, became Queen even before she was able to rush home from a trip to Kenya. The nation...
ohmymag.co.uk
The Queen's secret letter: Some of the content has been revealed before expected opening in 2085
Queen Elizabeth II penned a letter to the people of Sydney more than 30 years ago. The secret handwritten letter by the Queen has been kept in a vault for 36 years, and the Queen herself finally ordered its disclosure in 2085. So, another 63 years before we know what Her Majesty wrote for the people of Sydney, however, there are contents that we do know about.
RELATED PEOPLE
Inside The Significance Of The Crown Placed On The Queen's Coffin
As Queen Elizabeth's coffin lies in St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, three items were placed on top: the Royal Standard of Scotland, a simple floral wreath, and the Crown of Scotland, People reports. Placed on the queen's coffin by the Keeper of the Palace Holyroodhouse, Alexander Douglas-Hamilton, the 16th Duke...
Palace waits for information on Archie and Lili’s titles before website change
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children Archie and Lili remain a plain Master and Miss on the royal website rather than prince and princess, but the King’s spokesman pledged to update it “as and when we get information”.While William’s title in the line of succession as the Prince of Wales has been swiftly added with his children now listed as “of Wales”, Archie and Lili’s had not changed on Saturday.They are technically now a prince and a princess because their grandfather has become King, but it has not been confirmed by their parents or Buckingham Palace whether they will...
Queen Consort Camilla Is Bringing Two Furry Family Members To Buckingham Palace
The late Queen Elizabeth II was well known to be a lover of dogs, and personally kept multiple Corgis as pets during her reign. Now, as her son King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, build their new lives together at Buckingham Palace, it's official that the palace will not be without beloved canine residents (via Daily Mail).
Harry Returning to Windsor After Mystery Surrounds Solo Visit to Queen
Prince Harry has returned to Windsor a day after his scramble to get to Scotland in time to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II ended with her death being announced minutes before his plane touched down. The Duke of Sussex was pictured leaving Balmoral Castle on September 9 and Newsweek...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Touching moment security guard who 'spontaneously' stopped at London Bridge station to play songs in honour of the Queen teams up for impromptu duet with Cambridge University music director
This is the touching a moment a security guard who stopped at London Bridge station to play songs in honour of the Queen was joined by a Cambridge University music director for an impromptu duet. Anna Lapwood, a director of music at Pembroke College, was playing the station's organ when...
Prince Edward Slammed For Military Uniform After Quitting Basic Training
Prince Edward has been criticized for wearing a military uniform and medals to events honoring his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he only completed four months of basic training. On Monday, Edward was seen wearing a uniform as he joined his siblings King Charles III, Princess Anne, and Prince...
Meghan Critic Who Accused Her of Uvalde PR Stunt Mocked for Queen PR Stunt
GB News host Dan Wootton accused Meghan of a "tacky photo opportunity" in Uvalde but recorded multiple takes of his leaving flowers for Queen Elizabeth II.
Workers pile up dozens of bags of plastic wrapping from flowers left for the Queen in Green Park after mourners were warned to only leave 'organic or compostable' tributes for the late monarch
A clean-up operation to remove plastic wrappings from floral tributes being laid for the late monarch is underway at Green Park in central London. Workers could be seen removing the plastic packaging from the flowers as dozens of bin bags full of cellophane were bundled onto lorries by workers to be taken away on Monday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time Out Global
The route the Royal Train will take to bring the Queen back to London
After the news yesterday that Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral aged 96, plans are now underway to transport her back to London for the funeral. As part of the official Operation Unicorn plans, her body will travel from Scotland to London on the Royal Train, which the royal family has used since 1840. If you’re keen to pay tribute to the monarch, there are places you can go to see it travel past on its route.
A New Clip of King Charles III Interacting with Royal Servants Has Left Twitter Ablaze
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In only two days, King Charles III has already gotten some backlash for a clip that’s making its way through Twitter. On Sept 10, many people uploaded a video of King Charles interacting with his servants, with the most viral tweet coming from a parody account named Laura Kuenssberg Translator, who’s garnered over 22 million views on the now-viral clip. They posted it with the caption, “The servant must clear my desk for me. I can’t be expected to move things.”
'Not something you can just make in a day': the queen's coffin
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, which will lie in state in London for four days later this week before her funeral next Monday, was reportedly crafted more than three decades ago. - Final journey - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin first emerged on Sunday, covered with the Scottish royal standard and a wreath of white heather, dahlias and sweet peas from the gardens of the Balmoral estate where she died Thursday.
Charles III Confronts First Problem as King: Too Many Palaces
It's a nice problem for a king to have: too many palaces but only one royal head to lay down on one’s pillow at night. The Times of London reports that the newly promoted Charles III can’t decide what to do with all the residences left him by by his mother. The newspaper said that the “obvious assumption” was that Charles would copy his mother and divide his time between Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, with holidays at Balmoral—the Scottish castle where Queen Elizabeth died last week at the age of 96—and the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The problem is that Charles, 73, already has a picture-perfect home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and doesn’t like either Buckingham Palace or Windsor. The solution being suggested is that Buckingham Palace is converted into some sort of royal hotel/conference center and Charles’ son William, the new Prince of Wales, moves out of his house on the Windsor estate and into the drafty old castle itself.
Meghan's Brief Interaction With Royal Aide Divides Opinion
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Windsor estate to inspect floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II. But one interaction between the Duchess of Sussex and royal aides has sparked a fierce debate on Twitter. The monarch, 96, died at Balmoral Castle...
Mystery over hour-long delay before RAF jet flew senior royals to Queen's bedside: Plane with William, Andrew, Edward and Sophie was held on the ground for 69 minutes before take-off
Prince William and other senior royals faced a mysterious hour-long delay as they rushed to see the Queen before she died on Thursday. The RAF jet - which also had Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie on board - had taken off for Balmoral at 2.39pm despite being scheduled to leave at 1.30pm, The Sun reports.
I’m the Queen’s beekeeper – I broke news of her death to my hives and tied a black ribbon because of unique superstition
THE Queen’s beekeeper has broken the news of her death to his hive because of a unique superstition. John Chapple, 79, also placed black ribbons in a bow on hives at Buckingham Palace and Clarence House and told them to be good to new master King Charles. The bizarre...
Harper's Bazaar
Inside Balmoral, the Queen’s beloved Scottish home
Queen Elizabeth II had been visiting her beloved holiday home Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire since she was a child. Set within the Cairngorms National Park on the banks of the River Dee, it was reportedly her favourite residence for its green, wide-open spaces, the beauty of which she could enjoy away from the public eye. It also enabled her to enjoy a more ordinary kind of family life: reportedly, Prince Philip used to enjoy manning the barbecue, while the Queen would put on rubber gloves and do the washing up, before gathering to play after-dinner parlour games.
Mashed
144K+
Followers
39K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0