WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A troubling trend regarding suicides in Marathon County had health officials forming a review board to investigate the cases. The Medical Examiner’s Office and County Health Department say the Suicide Death Review Team will investigate each case to see if there were missed signs or opportunities to intervene. Jessa Bokhoven with the Health Department says the team will be made up of groups or people who may have had contact with the individuals including law enforcement, medical staff, or mental health providers. “We will review and form recommendations for preventative initiatives based on the circumstances surrounding each death.”

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO