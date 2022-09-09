Read full article on original website
Wausau School Board ok’s new charter school
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – The Wausau Board of Education approved a new charter school on Monday night. The vote was unanimous. It would be called the Wausau Environmental Charter School. Most of the instruction would take place outdoors, with a heavy emphasis on the existing school forest. Parents and...
“Unsubstantiated” Threat Investigated at Wausau West High School
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School District and Wausau Police Department say there were no teeth behind a threatening message that was believed to be directed at West High School today. According to an email sent to parents which was obtained by WSAU News, a group of students...
Speakers voice support for 4H
MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Outrage in Lincoln Count after residents learn they may lose a beloved youth program as a part of budget cuts. Dozens of people came out to speak in defense of the Lincoln County 4H program after county officials implored the community to explain just why the program was so important.
Governor visits Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Governor Tony Evers made a stop in Stevens Point Tuesday to meet with area small businesses. Evers stopped at the Assembly Shop and Geppetto’s Workshop, both were recipients of the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program. “The money we provided during the pandemic, we’re...
More school bus route cancellations
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Wausau School District has only been in session for a couple of weeks, and they’ve had to cancel at least one bus route nearly every day since. Now the bus driver shortage shortage has gotten worse. Bob Tess with the Wausau School District...
Wausau Marathon boosts the local economy
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) The Wausau Marathon on August 20 was a huge boost for the area’s economy. The race had over 600 people come to visit the area, and with its early morning start, many had to stay overnight, benefiting area restaurants and hotels. Visit Wausau estimates the event...
Hiawatha Restaurant to close Friday
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – The owner of the Hiawatha says the restaurant and lounge is closing. A Facebook post says they will be closed Thursday, and will close for good after Friday’s fish fry. Owner Adam Jamgochian posted: “Please join us for our famous fish fry one last...
Marathon County Health Department to Form Suicide Death Review Team
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A troubling trend regarding suicides in Marathon County had health officials forming a review board to investigate the cases. The Medical Examiner’s Office and County Health Department say the Suicide Death Review Team will investigate each case to see if there were missed signs or opportunities to intervene. Jessa Bokhoven with the Health Department says the team will be made up of groups or people who may have had contact with the individuals including law enforcement, medical staff, or mental health providers. “We will review and form recommendations for preventative initiatives based on the circumstances surrounding each death.”
Funding Approved For Weston Roundabout
WESTON, Wis. (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Officials in Weston made steps toward changes for Weston Avenue Monday. In a special joint meeting between the village’s Public Works & Utility Committee and Plan Commission, funding for an official design of a roundabout that would be placed at Weston Avenue and Ryan Street was approved.
California wildfire threatens communities in Sierra Nevada foothills
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) – A fast-growing California wildfire was threatening a string of small foothill communities northeast of Sacramento on Wednesday, even as firefighters made progress containing a flank that had grown rapidly the day before. The Mosquito Fire has burned nearly 59,000 acres (24,000 hectares), forcing the evacuation...
Lynch Sentenced for Stealing Thousands From Her Employer
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A former employee of a Rib Mountain business will serve jail time and pay restitution for stealing from the company to pay her own bills. Shelby Lynch will serve a four-month sentence in the Marathon County Jail after entering a no contest plea to one count of forgery.
Man Who Fired Gun at Girlfriend Pleads Not Guilty
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A Wausau man who allegedly fired a gun at his girlfriend and then tried to drive off with their child has entered a not guilty plea. Pao Vang, 32, appeared in Marathon County Court on Wednesday. He remains in the county jail, unable to post...
