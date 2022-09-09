How many days in the 80s (only the 80s) does our area average per year? Also, what is the record for the most 80s days in a single season?

Summer is coming to an end and with it rooftop season. Those blissful warm evenings are giving way to chilly nights which means it’s time to see out summer with something special before we begin frolicking in all the fall fun. Luckily enough, London House Chicago is hosting its annual “Forever Summer Party” offering guests the chance to celebrate summer 2022 while enjoying unmatched sweeping views of the Magnificent Mile downtown area and the Chicago River from its iconic rooftop. The all-day soiree will kick off at 11 am on Wednesday, September 21, up on the esteemed luxury lifestyle hotel’s 22nd floor and finish at midnight. Save the Date: Wednesday, Sept. 21 for our Forever Summer Event. Enjoy all day drink features, 25% off lunch from 11a-2p, Live DJs, swag bags, and more! #ItStartsHere #LHRooftop pic.twitter.com/IMANRx2tJV

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO