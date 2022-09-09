How many days in the 80s (only the 80s) does our area average per year? Also, what is the record for the most 80s days in a single season?

Read full article on original website
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your doorJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Sorry, Daylight Lovers: Chicago's Final 2022 Sunset After 7 p.m. is Almost Here
Hints of fall are in the air in the Chicago area, but one key indicator of the changing season is the fact that the sun is setting earlier with each passing day. And this week, the city is going to hit a key milestone in that process. At this point...
fox32chicago.com
INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Water jets into the air as Chicago is hit by flooding
CHICAGO - Crazy video shows water jetting into the air as Chicago was hit by relentless rain and flooding on Sunday, leaving residents unable to leave homes or even drive in some areas. This video was taken in Albany Park at Harding and Lawrence in the morning. Streets all over...
Fall-like temps start the week but 90s to return
MONDAY’S LOW 60s MORE TYPICAL OF MID-OCTOBER THAN EARLY/MID SEPT–MONDAY RECORDS CHICAGO’S COOLEST TEMP SINCE MAY (IN 4 MONTHS)–BUT THE BIG WEATHER STORY THIS WEEK INTO NEXT: WARMING-TEMPS BY THURSDAY AND COULD BE FLIRTING WITH 90 THIS TIME NEXT WEEK. We’re in the midst of an...
Essence
Review: Unparalleled Luxury In The Heart Of Chicago’s Magnificent Mile
If you're wanting a five star luxury stay on your next visit to Chicago, here's why you need to stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. If you’re planning a trip to The Windy City and you’re looking for a five-star luxury stay (in a prime location that’s close to everything), then The Four Seasons Hotel Chicago is the perfect hotel for you. The gorgeous hotel is located in the famous Magnificent Mile neighborhood, on one of the hottest shopping streets in Chicago, with unrivaled Lake Michigan and skyline views.
What Chicago suburb suffered the worst declines?
Although many arguments can be made that Gary suffered the worst decline I don’t think it should be mentioned cause that probably popped to the top of everyone’s heads. :) Bukharin: I had to take the metra to flossmore the other day. Passing Harvey was an experience. All the buildings near the station were collapsing.
‘Da Superfans’ work on new Chicago Bears fan song
Here’s a look inside the writer’s room of WGN Morning News’ very own Singing Superfans as they try to come up with this year’s Chicago Bears song. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Severe flooding on Chicago's North Side: Firefighters help submerged cars
Chicago and surrounding areas are seeing severe weather. There are multiple flood warnings in effect through Sunday. Video courtesy of Joshua Holliday.
chicagostarmedia.com
American Queen Voyages and Chicago chart new course for travel lovers
For most people, the thought of Chicago conjures scenes of a bustling metropolis and skyscraper-studded horizon. The American Queen Voyages Great Lakes cruise ship, Ocean Voyager, arrived at Navy Pier under fanfare this week to change all that. Some of the city’s highest profile travel industry professionals and influencers mingled...
London House Chicago Will Host Its Annual All-Day “Forever Summer Party” Next Week
Summer is coming to an end and with it rooftop season. Those blissful warm evenings are giving way to chilly nights which means it’s time to see out summer with something special before we begin frolicking in all the fall fun. Luckily enough, London House Chicago is hosting its annual “Forever Summer Party” offering guests the chance to celebrate summer 2022 while enjoying unmatched sweeping views of the Magnificent Mile downtown area and the Chicago River from its iconic rooftop. The all-day soiree will kick off at 11 am on Wednesday, September 21, up on the esteemed luxury lifestyle hotel’s 22nd floor and finish at midnight. Save the Date: Wednesday, Sept. 21 for our Forever Summer Event. Enjoy all day drink features, 25% off lunch from 11a-2p, Live DJs, swag bags, and more! #ItStartsHere #LHRooftop pic.twitter.com/IMANRx2tJV
13-year-old shot by CCL holder while allegedly breaking into vehicle, Chicago police say
The vehicle's owner, who is a valid CCL holder, fired shots toward the teen, striking him in the leg.
3 to 5-inch rains widespread across a good portion of the Chicago area
Several Chicago area counties received 3 to 5-inch rainfall storm totals from Saturday through this Monday morning. Highest rainfall was reported west and north of Chicago in Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Lake, Lee, McHenry, and Winnebago Counties. below is a listing of Chicago-area rainfall storm totals as of this morning compiled by The Chicago National […]
Ways to expand your wine palate
Like most wine lovers, Tonya and I like what we like. But it’s a new year for Daytime Chicago and it’s time to mix things up. Wine and spirits expert Regine T. Rousseau joins us now to challenge our palates with wines that are opposite of our favorites.
Portillo's Menu Item Ranked Worst To Best
The origins of Portillo's "began in the dog house." A man named Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small hot dog trailer he nicknamed "The Dog House" in Villa Park, Illinois, in 1963. What started out as a small food endeavor eventually expanded into a chain restaurant till the Portillo's brand basically became synonymous with Chicago. Today, Portillo's has over 70 locations across several states, and people living outside of the Chicago area can indulge in Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and a variety of other authentic Chicago fare.
Sample the best fall donut flavors Chicago has to offer on the Underground Donut Tour
Imagine strolling down the streets of Chicago on a crisp, cool autumn day as you munch on an apple cider donut. Stan's Donuts and some of their fall flavorsUnderground Donut Tour.
Murphy beds recalled due to crush hazards
CHICAGO — Murphy beds have been recalled due to several reported cases of injury and potential crush hazards. According to the CPSC, there have been 146 reported cases of beds falling or breaking, including 62 injures involving broken bones, bruising, lacerations and concussions. The recall includes full-sized and queen sized beds that are sold online […]
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Is anyone hearing Chicago’s screams?
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/12/2022): On this episode, John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by Matt Rosenberg to discuss the work at WirePoint.org and the ‘unraveling’ of Chicago. Plus, Kasso reacts to this news story about a violent mugging in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood and wonders if everyone hears screams the same? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Joyce book a journey through city’s history
Jeremiah Joyce was always a complicated but brilliant and astute politician. I had the privilege as a community and City Hall reporter of getting to know him during a tumultuous political time in Chicago’s history. So I always saw him as a factor influencing the political events that swirled around the city and the region.
Chicago jazz legend Ramsey Lewis dies at 87
CHICAGO — Chicago native and jazz legend Ramsey Lewis has died at the age of 87. According to his Facebook page, he died peacefully at his home in Chicago Monday morning. Ramsey Lewis is survived by his wife Janet Lewis, his two daughters and three sons. “Ramsey’s passion for...
golackawanna.com
Holtzmans to open one of country’s largest watch/jewelry stores in Chicago
WILKES-BARRE — In some way, Mrs. Lincoln would be proud of what’s become of the store she shopped in back in the early 1800s. And the Wyoming Valley can also be proud and happy that the very store Abraham Lincoln’s wife patronized is now owned by Wyoming Valley native Seymour Holtzman and his son, Steven.
Loyola Phoenix
BREAKING: Loyola Students Impacted by Flash Flooding in Dorms, Apartments and Campus Buildings
Flash flooding brought on by heavy rainfall in the Chicago area has impacted several Loyola students, as some apartments and dorm buildings flooded this morning, causing damage and disruptions. Flooding also impacted Cudahy Library and the Information Commons (IC) forcing the libraries to close for the day. The National Weather...
